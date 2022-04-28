It took a while for the New Oxford boys’ lacrosse team to get into gear on Thursday.
But once the Colonials did, it was smooth sailing as they raced past visiting Kennard-Dale, 21-10 in a YAIAA clash.
Forced from their usual turf home field to a grass multi-purpose field due to a track meet, the Colonials (8-2 in YAIAA, 10-2 overall) struggled to field ground balls and went into the second quarter tied 4-4 with the heavy underdog Rams (3-8, 5-8).
“The first quarter we were not doing a lot of talking on defense,” New Oxford coach Jamie Carver said. “Kennard-Dale ran an open offense so our slides had to come from a different spot than we’re typically used to and our communication was a little slow.”
Kennard-Dale’s Garrett McClery also proved a problem for the Colonials, winning nine ground balls in the contest, four more than the next highest player.
“The hard part is that the ball was sticking,’ Carver said of fielding ground balls. “The grass is a little bit taller so it was sticking and they really had to get low on the ground balls. The ball did not come clean out of faceoffs, so that was a big factor, too.”
The second quarter saw New Oxford begin to really hit its stride. After the teams exchanged goals early in the frame to make it 5-5, the Colonials ripped off four consecutive goals, two of which came from senior Camden Elmo, to make it 9-5 with under five minutes left in the half.
“Honestly, we just communicated and tried to talk out our problems and figure out what we could do to get better,” Elmo said of the changes between quarters. “We talked about getting our hands lower and I think that’s what helped us get more ground balls.”
The Rams pulled one back shortly after to cut it to 9-6, but New Oxford responded with another run, this time 3-1, to extend the lead to 12-7 at the break, punctuated by a Luke Petrie goal with under 10 seconds left in the half.
Petrie, a junior, led all scorers in the contest with six goals.
Out of the break, the Colonials made sure to keep the pressure on. New Oxford won the opening faceoff and Zakk Glatfelter found Ryan Carver for a goal less than a minute in to push the lead to 13-7. The Ox would get it to 14-7 before Logan Swegon scored the last of his three goals on the night to give Kennard-Dale some hope. But an Elmo goal with short time remaining in the third made it 15-8 headed to final quarter and seemed to prove the back breaker for the Rams.
“We have so many guys to rely on on the team and I know I can go to any of them at a certain point in time in the game,” Elmo said of the Colonials’ high-powered offense.
Senior Graham Rex added to the fun with a pair of goals in the fourth quarter that brought cheers from up and down the bench and New Oxford cruised to victory, cementing its fourth spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings as the postseason nears.
But Jamie Carver says that his team is not yet a finished product.
“We can still improve our communication on defense, where our slides are coming from, getting our second and third slides if needed and then sharpening up our clears,” he said.
The Colonials will be back in action on Monday when they play host to 5-8 Mechanicsburg in a non-league contest.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Kennard-Dale 4 3 1 2 — 10
New Oxford 4 8 3 6 — 21
Goals: NO-Luke Petrie 6, Camden Elmo 4, Ryan Carver 4, Zakk Glatfelter 2, Graham Rex 2, Cayden Glatfelter 2, Cam Herring, Ryan Dubs; KD-Swegon 3, Copenhaver 2, Fornoff 2, Osborne, Anderson, Lupp. Assists: NO-Carver 6, Elmo 3, Petrie 2, Herring, Dubs, Z. Glatfelter. Shots: NO-49; KD-30. Saves: NO-Glaccone 9; KD-Himmel-Mains 12.
