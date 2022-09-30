BOLTS

Littlestown’s Dylan Herr finds room to run during Friday’s YAIAA game at Fairfield. The Thunderbolts worked past the Knights, 13-6. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Littlestown traveled to Fairfield on Friday night and played well enough to prevail 13-6 in a turnover-filled football game at Finafrock Field.

Though clearly out-manned in sheer numbers, the resilient Knights played like they were the favorite, hitting hard and not giving up, but they could not overcome six turnovers.

