Littlestown traveled to Fairfield on Friday night and played well enough to prevail 13-6 in a turnover-filled football game at Finafrock Field.
Though clearly out-manned in sheer numbers, the resilient Knights played like they were the favorite, hitting hard and not giving up, but they could not overcome six turnovers.
“We shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Fairfield coach Jason Thurston. “We talk about that all the time. But hats off to those guys. It was a good game. We just didn’t take care of the ball. It was a lot of fun, but you feel like you let one get away.”
Neither team could get any kind of offense going in the first quarter. At the end of the first period, normally reliable junior quarterback Alex Popoff had only completed two out of nine passes for 17 yards for Littlestown, and was further frustrated by interceptions by Fairfield’s Trent Witte and Connor Joy. He also suffered two dropped passes on accurate throws.
As the second quarter got under way, Fairfield’s Wyatt Kuhn had two incompletions that resulted in the Knights’ third consecutive three-and-out.
A big defensive stop by the Knights (1-4, 1-2 YAIAA-3) gave them the ball at their own 32-yard line, but a fumble gave it right back to Littlestown. This time, the Bolts (2-4, 2-1 Y-3) took advantage after an initial defensive wall stymied them.
On 3rd and 15, Popoff took off for nine yards. Then, on 4th and 7 from the Fairfield 29, Popoff was chased around in the backfield, but able to elude the two Knight pursuers who very nearly sacked him. Under great pressure, he lofted a beauty of a pass to a wide-open Colby Hahn for the first score of the game with just over seven minutes to go in the half.
“We have struggled with our pass defense this year,” Thurston said. “It has been a weakness all year for us, with a few first-year players back there. But we work with who we have to work with, and we do the best we can.”
On the very next play from scrimmage, Dominic Smitley got smacked and the ball went back 15 yards before Zyan Herr recovered the fumble for the Bolts. Four plays later, this time on 4th and 12, Popoff was again chased across the field before firing a dart in the end zone that found Herr for a 25-yard touchdown.
Fairfield started its next possession at the 20. Aided by three of Littlestown’s 10 penalties, including a roughing the passer call, the Knights marched right down the field, running the ball eight times. On 2nd and 10 from the Bolt 24, Kuhn threw a ball with too much air under it and Littlestown grabbed the interception. The half ended with the Bolts on top 13-0.
“We ran into something tonight,” said Littlestown coach Mike Lippy. “Those kids from Fairfield deserve all the credit. They played their hearts out and they deserved to win. All the respect to them. We always worry about coming down here. With the number of kids they have, and to have the effort that they have is really something.”
On the first possession of the second half, Littlestown collected three first downs as it crossed midfield to the Fairfield 27-yard line. Popoff hit Caleb Unger for a 20-yard gain, and Hahn carried five times for 16 yards. But a huge hit by freshman nose tackle Lincoln Kearchner on Popoff ended the threat.
The Knights still felt they were in the ballgame, and went off down the field on their best drive of the night. Stephen Higgs, who had been quiet all game, carried five time for 24 yards, Kuhn found Andrew Koons for a 17-yard pass completion and then Connor Joy for 15 more.
Smitley carried twice to get the Knights inside the Bolt 10-yard line for a 1st and goal at the eight. The Fairfield faithful were loud and ready for a score, but a fumbled snap on first down was recovered by Littlestown.
After the once-promising drive ended in disappointment, the Knights, with just 18 in uniform, switched to defense with no rest for the weary two-way players
“The kids give us everything they have to give,” said Thurston, “and you cannot ask for much more than that. It’s our normal. It is our reality and we just go with it.”
Fairfield moved the ball well again on its next possession to open the fourth quarter, but another interception — this time by Hahn at the Bolt 13-yard line — gave the ball to Littlestown. A blocking in the back penalty set the Bolts back at their own seven to start the drive, and they could not move the ball against the fired-up Knights defense.
Starting at the Littlestown 23 after a punt out of the end zone, Fairfield finally got on the scoreboard when Smitley bounced around like a pinball before finding his bearings and running into the end zone from nine yards out. It was 13-6 with four minutes left in the game.
“I think our defense played a heck of a game, keeping them out of the end zone for so long,” Lippy said. “But we just kept giving them the ball back. We were just out of sync.”
The Knights held again, and got the ball back with two minutes to go, starting at their own 27. But, once again, Hahn came up with an interception at midfield that ended the game.
“We won the game, that’s all I can say,” said Lippy. “We are learning a lot, with a lot of young kids. I’m happy we won, I am disappointed in the way we played, and I have the respect in the world for Coach Thurston bringing those kids in and playing the way they played.”
Littlestown hosts York Tech next week while Fairfield travels to Bermudian Springs.
Littlestown 0 13 0 0 — 13
Fairfield 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second quarter
L- Colby Hahn 29 pass from Alex Popoff (Zyan Herr kick) 7:03
L- Herr 25 pass from Popoff (run failed) 5:21
Fourth quarter
F- Dominic Smitley 9 run (kick blocked) 4:04
Team Statistics
Lit FF
First downs 8 14
Rushes-yards 34-103 43-63
Passing 4-16-2 4-13-3
Passing yards 91 50
Total yards 194 113
Fumbles-lost 2-1 5-3
Punting 2 30.0 3-28.3
Penalties 10-71 1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Hahn 20-40, Dylan Herr 5-55, Anthony Shirdon 3-(-6), Popoff 5-14, Z. Herr 1-0; FF-Eddie Eichenlaub 7-1, Connor Joy 4-16, Wyatt Kuhn 3-1, Jackson Reinke 1-(-3), Smitley 17-32, Andrew Koons 1-1, Stephen Higgs 8-30, Team 2-(-15).
Passing: L-Popoff 4-16-91-2; FF-Kuhn 4-13-50-3.
Receiving: L-Hahn 2-35, Nate Thomas 1-11, Z. Herr 1-25, Colby Unger 1-20; FF-Joy 2-20, Koons 2-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.