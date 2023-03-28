TRACK & FIELD
New Oxford boys 130,
Eastern York 18
New Oxford girls 95,
Eastern York 51
The Colonials enjoyed a big sweep of the Golden Knights in season-opening action on Tuesday.
The New Oxford boys won every event in their meet, with Holden Crabbs scoring three wins. Crabbs was first in the 110 hurdles (16.2) while also claiming the long jump (16-8.25) and high jump (5-8). Neal Price led the pack by winning the 1600 and 3200 runs and Curtis Smith was first in the javelin and shot put.
On the girls’ side, Maya Richwine topped the field in the 100 (15.5) and 200 (27.2) dashes, as well as the 100 hurdles (12.9). RyLee Haugh claimed victories in the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (32-5.25).
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. New Oxford (Price, Richer, Miller, Salazar) 9:30.28; 110 hurdles: 1. Crabbs (NO) 16.2, 2. Billman (NO) 17.9, 3. Kaehler (NO) 18.4; 100: 1. Killen (NO) 11.5, 2. Nieves (NO) 11.6, 3. Arigo (NO) 11.7; 1600: 1. Price (NO) 4:53.4; 400 relay: 1. New Oxford (Killen, Billman, Arigo, Nieves) 46.18; 400: 1. Holmes (NO) 56.1, 2. Klunk (NO) 58.8, 3. Vargas (NO) 59.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Kaehler (NO) 47.1, 2. Lentz (NO) 47.2; 800: 1. Richter (NO) 2:17.8, 3. Tatis (NO) 2:20.8; 200: 1. Arigo (NO) 23.3, 2. Holmes (NO) 24.0, 3. Vargas (NO) 24.5; 3200: 1. Price (NO) 10:33.9; 1600 relay: 1. New Oxford (Richter, Lentz, Shearer, Holmes) 3:52; Long jump: 1. Crabbs (NO) 16-8.25, 2. Karle (NO) 15-11, 3. Klunk (NO) 15-10.25; Triple jump: 1. Billman (NO) 35-6.75, 3. Fett (NO) 34-11; High jump: 1. Crabbs (NO) 5-8, 2. Billman (NO) 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Aiello (NO) 9-6, 3. Beichler (NO) 9-0; Javelin: 1. Smith (NO) 130-6, 2. Klunk (NO) 127-3; Shot put: 1. Smith (NO) 43-5, 2. Rineman (NO) 42-4, 3. Ernst (NO) 41-7; Discus: 1. Ernst (NO) 121-4, 2. Cervantes Lua (NO) 116-6, 3. Klunk (NO) 107-4
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. New Oxford (Neiderer, Deak, Kraus, Rosenbach) 11:27.93; 100 hurdles: 1. Richwine (NO) 15.5, 2. Haugh (NO) 17.2; 100: 1. Richwine (NO) 12.9, 2. K. Linebaugh (NO) 13.0; 1600: 1. Strange (EY) 5:43.3, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 6:04.3, 3. Kraus (NO) 6:18.7; 400 relay: 1. Eastern York 55.4; 400: 1. K. Linebaugh (NO) 1:07.65; 300 hurdles: 1. Bergen (NO) 57.0; 800: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 2:43.3, 2. Kraus (NO) 2:45.2; 200: 1. Richwine (NO) 27.2, 2. Brubaker (NO) 27.9, 3. K. Linebaugh (NO) 28.2; 3200: 1. Strange (EY) 12:13.1, 2. Deak (NO) 14:27; 3. Neiderer (NO) 14:28; 1600 relay: 1. Eastern York 4:43; Long jump: 1. Wantz (NO) 13-8.5, 2. Garcia Lua (NO) 12-11; Triple jump: 1. Haugh (NO) 32-5.25, 2. Wentz (NO) 31-1.25, 3. Garcia Lua (NO) 28-6.75; High jump: 1. Haugh (NO) 4-10, 3. Crabbs (NO) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Kohler (NO) 6-6, 2. Garcia Lua (NO) 6-6; Javelin: 1. Felix (EY) 95-7, 2. Crabill (NO) 84-4, 3. Haugh (NO) 76-8; Shot put: 1. Felix (EY) 30-2.5, 2. Balko (NO) 26-0.25, 3. T. Linebaugh (NO) 25-7; Discus: 1. Felix (EY) 90-0
York Tech boys 101,
Delone Catholic 49
Delone Catholic girls 77,
York Tech 69
The Squirettes won all three relay races to edge past the Spartans in YAIAA action on Monday.
In addition to the dominance in the relays, Delone picked up two wins apiece from Emma Bunty (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Kaitlyn Schwarz (javelin, shot put) and Fina Mochi (high jump, pole vault). Madison O’Brien clocked a 13.7 to win the 100 and Laura Knobloch took the discus with a heave of 85-0.
The Squires fell short in their meet but saw Colby Noel win the 100 in 11.3 and Liam Allen take the 3200 in 10:56.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech (time not provided); 110 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 16.2; 100: 1. Noel (DC) 11.3; 1600: 1. Driscoll (YT) 4:56, 2. Davis (DC) 4:59; 400 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Noel, Kruse, Smith, Zimmerman) 45.7; 400: 1. Griffiths (YT) 56.9, 2. Kopp (DC) 57.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Stevens (YT) 44.4, 2. Auffarth (DC) 44.8; 800: 1. Marine (YT) 2:15, 2. Davis (DC) 2:16; 200: 1. Edgar (YT) 23.7, 2. Noel (DC) 24.3, 3. Zimmerman (DC) 24.4; 3200: 1. Allen (DC) 10:56, 3. Davis (DC) 11:03; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 3:50; Javelin: 1. Steele (YT) 138-11, 2. Fleming (DC) 124-7, 3. Bauerline (DC) 121-3; Shot put: 1. Arnold (YT) 40-2.5, 2. Keller (DC) 38-8.25; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 143-3, 3. Keller (DC) 113-5; Triple jump: 1. Steele (YT) 40-3, 2. Russell (DC) 38-9.5; Long jump: 1. Steele (YT) 18-9, 3. Kopp (DC) 18-1.5; High jump: 1. Gee (YT) 5-4, 2. Russell (DC) 5-2, 3. Giraffa (DC) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Baldwin (YT) 12-0, 3. Groves (DC) 8-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Kennedy, Bealmear, Hughes, Brown) 11:36; 100 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 17.3; 100: 1. O’Brien (DC) 13.7; 1600: 1. Murphy (YT) 5:53, 3. Smith (DC) 6:06; 400 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (O’Brien, Mochi, Jacoby, Bunty) 55.5; 400: 1. Johnson (YT) 1:03, 2. O’Brien (DC) 1:11, 3. Romero (DC) 1:15; 300 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 55.4; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:42, 2. Smith (DC) 2:51, 3. Hughes (DC) 2:52; 200: 1. Johnson (YT) 28.4, 2. O’Brien (DC) 30.3; 3200: 1. Murphy (YT) 13:02, 3. Smith (DC) 13:49; 1600 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Jacoby, Romero, Bealmear, Mochi) 4:57; Javelin: 1. Schwarz (DC) 95-1, 2. Knobloch (DC) 89-6; Shot put: 1. Schwarz (DC) 30-4.75, 3. Fleming (DC) 27-4.75; Discus: 1. Knobloch (DC) 85-0, 3. Schwarz (DC) 75-5; Triple jump: 1. Gordon (YT) 29-10; Long jump: 1. Johnson (YT) 14-2, 3. Wells (DC) 13-0.5; High jump: 1. Mochi (DC) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Mochi (DC) 7-6, Wells (DC) 6-9
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3, Susquehannock 2
The Canners used a sweep in doubles play on Tuesday to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.
Troy Schneider and Owen Torres cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 triumph at No. 1 doubles to notch a key point, and the tandem of Juan Zarate and Andres Pena rolled 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
In singles play, Guillaume Schmitz continued to impress, posting a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 to help Biglerville push its record to 4-0.
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Baughman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brusse (S) d. Sean Sneed 6-1, 6-0; 3. Dion (S) d. Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Amara/Iwanowicz 6-0, 6-3; 2. Juan Zarate/Andres Pena (B) d. Ramirez-Snell/Chen 6-0, 6-1
BASEBALL
Central York 5, New Oxford 4
The Colonials rallied from a 4-1 first-inning deficit only to see the Panthers plate what proved to be the winning run in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s YAIAA game.
Coy Baker and Connor Main rattled RBI singles as part of a three-run fourth inning for the Ox. Baker was 2-for-4, while Kristian Wolfe, Kolton Haifley and Brennan Holmes worked two walks apiece.
The Panthers used three singles and an error to score the tie-breaking run in the fifth.
New Oxford 100 300 0 — 4 7 1
Central York 400 010 x — 5 10 1
Cade Baker, Kristian Wolfe (6). Barger, Brodbeck (4), Dehoff (4). WP: Dehoff. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Baker 4-1, Wolfe 0-0, Barger 5-5, Brodbeck 0-1, Dehoff 4-3. 2B: CY-Laughman
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 21, Spring Grove 13
A nine-goal outburst by Ally Mathis helped push the Colonials past the Rockets in YAIAA play on Monday. Mathis added a pair of assists in addition to her nine tallies.
Cameryn Cohee continued her fine play with a seven-goal performance and Madison Cohee found the back of the net twice. Kiyana Aleshire, Alena Doll and Naomi Doll added single markers in the win.
Daelyn Hardnack posted 16 saves in goal for the Ox.
Goals: NO-Ally Mathis 9, Cameryn Cohee 7, Madison Cohee 2, Kiyana Aleshire, Alena Doll, Naomi Doll; SG-Smith 4, Markle 2, Bennett, Klunk 2, Ayers 4. Assists: NO-Mathis 2, M. Cohee, Aleshire, A. Doll, C. Cohee; SG-Etter 2. Shots: NO-33; SG-31. Saves: NO-Daelyn Hardnack 16; SG-Bryan 8. JV: Spring Grove 8, New Oxford 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.