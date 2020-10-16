GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 8, Kennard-Dale 1
The Warriors poured in eight goals against the Rams on Thursday to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
Gettysburg (6-0) picked up two goals apiece from Maddy Gaydon and Ella Santoyo. Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan, Anna Crawford and Laura Fortnum got in on the goal scoring party as well.
Bertram added a pair of helpers and Warrior goalies Jenna Brasee and Lydia Floreck both stopped a pair of shots.
Goals: G-Maddy Gaydon 2, Aurelia Santoyo 2, Lora Bertram, Alivia Colgan, Anna Crawford, Laura Fortnum. Assists: G-Bertram 2, Colga, Autumn Oaster, Santoyo. Shots: G-18; KD-4. Corners: G-6; KD-4. Saves: G-Jenna Brasee 2, G-Lydia Floreck 2; KD-Mikayla Hostler 9
New Oxford 1, York Suburban 1
Kyla Anderson converted a penalty kick in the second half to help the Colonials earn a draw with the Trojans on Thursday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Hanover 1
The Canner offense kicked into high gear in the second half of Friday’s win over the Hawks, netting three goals to seal the deal.
Drew Parker gave Biglerville (3-3) a 1-0 lead at the break before Jesus Salazar-Ruelas rattled home a pair of goals. Emanuel Rivera-Esquivias capped the Canner scoring before Kyle Garman got Hanover (2-6) on the board with an unassisted marker.
Biglerville 1 3 - 4
Hanover 0 1 - 1
Goals: B-Drew Parker, Jesus Salazar-Ruelas 2, Emanuel Rivera-Esquivias; H-Kyle Garman. No additional stats provided
Bermudian Springs 1, Fairfield 0
Kyle Kuykendall weaved his way through the defense and drilled what proved be the game-winning goal at the 35:33 mark of the second half on Thursday for the Eagles.
Fairfield (2-5) hit the crossbar and post several times in the final minutes but the Eagle defense, keyed by senior Charlie Sebright, held strong.
Knight keeper Trey Griffith made eight saves, matched by Berm (5-2) goalie Dalton Reinert.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 0 1 — 1
Goals: BS-Kyle Kuykendall. Corners: F-5; BS-2. Saves: F-Trey Griffith 8; BS-Dalton Reinert 8
York Catholic 0, Delone Catholic 0
The Irish and Squires played to a scoreless draw on Thursday, with Delone keeper Jake Boccabell coming up with four saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 3, Hanover 0
Bella Trujillo smacked a pair of goals to cement the Warriors’ win over the visiting Hawkettes on Friday.
Gettysburg (5-2-1) took an early lead on Karli Bortner’s goal, which was assisted by Katie Wivell. Wivell also had a helper on the first Trujillo tally of the second half.
Reagan Wildasin made seven saves for Hanover (2-5-1).
Hanover 0 0 - 0
Gettysburg 1 2 - 3
Goals: G-Karli Bortner, Bella Trujillo 2. Assists: G-Katie Wivell 2. Shots: H-2; G-9. Corners: H-6; G-7. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 7; G-Maddie Knerr 2. JV: Gettysburg 2, Hanover 2
New Oxford 2, Northeastern 1
Makayla Batts and Ally Mathis netted first-half goals for the Colonials, who improved to 6-0. Carrie Bair and Morgan Sauter assisted the tallies.
Northeastern 1 0 — 1
New Oxford 2 0 — 2
Goals: NE-Jaiden Bainbridge; NO-Makayla Batts, Ally Mathis. Assists: NE-Alana Drake; NO-Carrie Bair, Morgan Sauter. Shots: NE-2; NO-12. Corners: NE-2; NO-12. Saves: NE-Casey Perry 8; NO-Morgan Scott 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0
Olivia Kuhn and Grace Myers had four kills apiece in the Squirettes’ 25-9, 25-11, 25-14 win over the Knights on Thursday.
Marissa Miller posted 2.5 blocks at the net and Kassidy McDannell came up with six digs.
South Western 3, Spring Grove 1
The Mustangs stopped the Rockets on Thursday for their third straight win, claiming a 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25 triumph.
Emma Filipovits was a force with 20 kills and 16 digs, and setter Makayla Dyson dealt 38 assists to go along with eight digs. Sarah Nicholl and Kya Rebert combined for 20 kills and Emma Baney had 13 digs for South Western (5-2).
Spring Grove’s Maddie Ruhland piled up 41 assists to reach the 1,000 assist mark for her career.
New Oxford 3, Eastern York 1
Lauren Robinson passed out 30 assists and Devyn Kelley posted eight kills and eight digs as the Colonials nipped the Golden Knights 25-22, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23.
Maddy Reck hit 10 kills and Megan Adams added five more while Mallory Topper delivered a dozen digs and six aces from the service line.
CROSS COUNTRY
New Oxford boys 25, Eastern York 32
Eastern York girls 22, New Oxford 33
Lukas Raullerson led an Colonial charge that resulted in a win over the Golden Knights on Friday.
Raullerson won the boys’ race in 17:26, with teammates Neal Price and Vance Hagarman running fourth and fifth, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Isabella Kraus hustled to the line in 22:20 for a third-place finish.
New Oxford boys: 1. Lukas Raullerson 17:26, 4. Neal Price 18:34, 5. Vance Hagarman 18:37, 7. Max Boyer 19:19, 8. Christian Richter 19:54
New Oxford girls: 3. Isabella Kraus 22:20, 6. Alayna Diviney 23:52, 7. Jessica Pfisterer 23:53, 8. Erin Deak 24:11, 9. Courtney Cox 24:36
YAIAA meet at Littlestown
York Catholic’s Moseley Driscoll ran a 17:08.11 on Thursday to tie the course record at Littlestown, which was set by Gettysburg’s Andrew Hirneisen in 2019.
Anthony Reidel was the top Bolt finisher in the boys’ race, placing 10th in 19:05.
For the Littlestown girls, Abi Reidel placed fifth in 22:33.
Boys
York Catholic d. Littlestown 15-50; York Catholic d. York Tech 19-44; York Tech d. Littlestown 27-28
Littlestown: 10. Anthony Reidel 19:05, 12. Alex Lehigh 19:09, 16. Michael Justice 19:57, 22. Sam Murphy 23:03, 23. Austin Shank 23:20
Girls
York Catholic d. Littlestown 15-50; York Catholic d. York Tech 15-50; York Tech vs. Littlestown forfeit
Littlestown: 5. Abi Reidel 22:33, 6. Sonya Yingling 22:45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.