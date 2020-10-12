HOFFMAN

KAYLA HOFFMAN

Family: Neal & Nikki Hoffman

Pets: Had a Yorkie named Lucy

Sports played: Varsity tennis (No. 2 doubles as a sophomore, No. 3 singles as a junior and No. 2 singles as a senior)

Favorite part of playing tennis: My favorite part is that it is a team sport but also an individual sport

Least favorite part of playing tennis: Challenging your friends/teammates for a position

Favorite memory playing tennis: Being league champs in 2018 and 2020

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite cafeteria meal at school: I usually pack my lunch

Favorite college or pro teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Favorite athletes: Tommy Paul, tennis player

If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be? U.S. Open

Hobbies outside of sports: Guitar, hunting, traveling

Favorite food: Anything venison

Favorite music: Country

Favorite movie/TV show: The Voice

Celebrity you would most like to meet: Blake Shelton

If you could change one thing in the world what would it be? Make COVID-19 go away

Outside of sports, what skill would you like to learn? How to play the piano

Pet peeve: People not using turn signals while driving

Dream job: My dream job would allow me to help others and have fun while working with people that support each other

Future plans: Attend college to study accounting

Words to live by: No matter what, always have fun!

