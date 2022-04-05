When the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team takes the field against Swarthmore College this Saturday at Clark Field, all the student-athletes will be showcasing an ensemble of varying hair styles as part of Game Hair Havoc, a national online fundraising campaign supporting The HEADstrong Foundation and its effort to raise awareness and funds for families overcome by cancer.
Game Hair Havoc unites women’s lacrosse teams across in the country in providing aid to those most impacted by cancer, including patients and their families. It was created by former USA lacrosse player Stephanie Finley while undergoing treatment for cancer. Finley believed that game hair was a great way to make a difference while paying tribute to HEADstrong founder Nicholas Colleluori. Colleluori was an NCAA lacrosse player from Hofstra University who was terminally diagnosed with cancer in 2005. In the final weeks of his life, Colleluori grew a mustache to serve as a positive buffer and conversation starter which was also a way for him to feel “normal” again. Each fall, men’s lacrosse teams take part in Mustache Madness to honor Colleluori’s legacy and raise awareness and funds to help fight the impact of cancer.
“We are excited to partner with Swarthmore College to raise awareness for families overcome by cancer,” said head coach Carol Cantele ’83. “Founded by a lacrosse player fighting a battle himself, Nick wanted to leave a legacy of establishing a foundation to raise funds and resources for patients and their families. Game Hair Havoc is a successful season-long event that not only raises funds and awareness, but unites lacrosse programs all over the country.”
Throughout the 2022 season, members of the women’s lacrosse team have made it a pre-game ritual to gather together and create unique hairstyles using all kinds of braiding combinations. The effort has helped propel the team into the top 10 across the nation in funds raised with over $4,800 heading into this weekend’s game, well past their initial goal of $1,500. The team’s total leads all Division III programs and sits seventh in the country.
To make a donation to Game Hair Havoc, please visit the following link: https://pledge.headstrong.org/team/406315.
Head to Clark Field this Saturday to see what hairstyles the Bullets will be rocking as they hit the field against Swarthmore at 1 p.m.
