Scott Anderson isn’t originally from the area, but he’s a New Oxford Colonial through and through, after having moved here in 1988.
Anderson and his wife, Gail, didn’t know anyone when they moved here, but quickly decided they liked where they were living and didn’t intend to move on.
“I thought of it as a stepping stone when we first got here, but I had never been anywhere for very long. Pretty quickly, my wife and I decided that this was a great place to raise a family and we’ve never wanted to leave,” Anderson said. “We built a home in Lake Meade in 1994, when my wife was teaching at Bermudian Springs, then we moved to New Oxford in 1997 because we wanted our kids to go to New Oxford schools.”
Anderson has been part of the school’s baseball program since becoming an assistant coach under Wayne Mickley in 1992 and was promoted to head coach in 2001, following Mickley’s retirement. He’s piloted the Colonials to YAIAA-2 crowns in 2011 and 2022, and five appearances in the District 3 tournament.
In 2007, former head coach Lee Miller was ready to hang it up and he asked Anderson if he was interested in taking over the New Oxford American Legion baseball program. Anderson thought about it, consulted with Gail, and decided to take on the additional coaching duties.
He’s never looked back since.
Anderson’s successful tenure as New Oxford manger, along with his playing days for Uniontown in the late 1970’s, have earned him a spot in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
Anderson is part of the Class of 2023, which will be honored in Latrobe on July 23, a day before this year’s state tournament begins.
“I’m humbled and honored by it. It’s one of those things that you accept on behalf of the community, our players and our coaches. It’s a reflection of all of those things,” he said. “I’ve been very lucky to be in one spot for as long as I have. It’s been a very good situation to be in and New Oxford is a great community to be a part of.”
He played for Uniontown in 1976 and 1977, helping Post 51 to a runner-up finish in the league tournament his first year and then helping them capture the Fayette County title during the second.
As a coach, he’s guided New Oxford to six appearances in the Region 4 tournament, including a run of three straight that ended this season with a loss to Northeastern in the York-Adams championship series. The team has yet to qualify for the state tournament, but finished second to Red Land in 2011 and then third in 2021.
“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by some great coaches and they’re really a group of hard-working people that do a great job with our players,” Anderson said. “This year, I had Heath Linebaugh, Matt Baker and Chet Haifley and they all did a great job. I had Eric Yoder for years and he’s been coaching at the college level for over 20 years. I still use him as a resource.”
Anderson continued, “Clint Roche played for me and he’s the pitching coach at York College now. Kevin Rickrode, Gared Chrismer and Tyler Null are all New Oxford grads, and they’ve all come back and have helped the program.”
Graduation from Lock Haven University in 1981 was followed by a three-year stint at Uniontown High, then a four-year term at Johnsonburg High, where Anderson both taught and coached. He was the head wrestling coach at Johnsonburg.
When he first came to New Oxford, Anderson became an assistant coach in both football and wrestling. He stayed on with the football program for 21 years, the last 15 serving as the offensive coordinator.
When his son, Ryan, who played football, baseball and wrestled for the Ox, was the offensive coordinator at Dickinson College, Scott joined the staff for three years and coached the running backs for the Red Devils.
“I got a call from (former) Dickinson head coach Darwin Breaux asking if I’d like to be on the staff and I took him up on it,” Anderson said. “I had a blast doing it. I thought it would only be for one year, but I ended up staying on until he was let go after the 2016 season.”
After 15 years of coaching wrestling, Anderson took up officiating and has officiated at six state championship tournaments.
Retired from teaching health and physical education since 2016, Anderson sees no firm end to his coaching career.
“I don’t know when I’m going to retire and I still really enjoy what I’m doing. There’s going to be an end, obviously, but I don’t know when that will be,” he said. “As our grandchildren get a little older, that might pull me away from coaching. Getting to enjoy watching them grow up is something that I don’t want to miss.”
Gail retired from teaching a few years ago, but still coaches field hockey at Hanover High School. She’s also picked up golf, much to the delight of Scott.
“I love to play golf and have always been passionate about it; my wife, not so much. But she’s starting to get the addiction now and we play frequently,” Scott said. “If I’m not coaching, I’m probably at the golf course.”
Anderson has a part-time job in the Pro Shop at the Bridges Golf Course.
Looking down the road, Scott and Gail would like to do some traveling and see some sights with their free time, in addition to spending time with their kids and grandkids.
“We took a couple of trips to Florida in the past year to visit some friends and we’ve got a friend in Mesa, Arizona that we’d like to go see,” he said. “We also plan to make a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Now that’s in June, so I’d have to miss a week of games during the legion season, but I’m confident that my assistant coaches can keep the ship moving.”
With over 40 years as a coach behind him and a 35-year teaching career to hang his hat on, Anderson admits that he couldn’t imagine choosing a different career path.
“I always told my students that if you want to be happy, you ought to find a job that suits you,” he said. “I don’t know what I would’ve done if I wasn’t a teacher and a coach. I thought about maybe becoming a lawyer when I was young, but never pursued it.”
He continued, “Coaching and teaching go hand-in-hand and coaching is just an extension of the classroom, in my opinion.”
