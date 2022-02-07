Fairfield’s Eric Ball took a pass from teammate Jake Myers on a fast break, went up for a contested layup and netted two points for his team in Monday’s game at Christian School of York.
Two very big points.
In making that shot Ball became the latest Times Area player to reach the 1,000-point career scoring milestone. He is the eighth player in Fairfield boys’ program history to hit the magic mark, and first since Mark Armstrong in 2002.
Ball joined fellow Times Area seniors Camryn Felix (Gettysburg), Hannah Chenault (Bermudian Springs), Bailey Oehmig (Bermudian Springs) and Giana Hoddinott (Delone Catholic) who all eclipsed 1,000 career points this season.
“When I first started out this was a goal but I never thought I’d reach it,” said Ball on Monday night when reached by telephone. “At practice every day I was trying to get better. Some days I didn’t think it would happen.”
Ball was appreciative of his teammates who have spent considerable time together on the court.
“I’ve been playing with these guys for 10 years, and to share this moment is the greatest gift of all,” he said.
Ball entered Monday’s game in need of 15 points to hit the milestone. He got that and then some, finishing with a game-high 24 in a 67-45 victory. The game was stopped after his third-quarter layup that gave him 1,000 points.
“We’re really proud of him,” said Fairfield head coach Andy Winebrenner. “He’s been a steady player for us for four years. He’s a really good guy to have around the program.”
Winebrenner credited Ball for his ability to score in a variety of ways as a key to hitting the milestone.
“He’s just so versatile, he can score inside and outside,” said Winebrenner. “Over the years, he’ll have games where he’ll shoot three’s or he’ll drive and get to the free throw line. His versatility is what led him to where he’s at.”
Winebrenner knows a thing or two about filling up the basket, as he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in 2001 as a junior while playing for the Knights. His 1,929 career points place him among the top 10 all-time in YAIAA boys’ history.
As a coach, Ball is the first player under Winebrenner’s tutelage to join the elite club.
“It’s really exciting,” Winebrenner said. “I’ve been coaching more than 10 years and he’s my first 1,000-point scorer. To see someone develop and mature over the years makes you really happy to see it come to fruition. I’m sure he’s glad it’s over with, now he can relax a little bit.”
Ball admitted that his nerves came into play as the countdown continued over the last several games.
“My anxiety was through the roof,” he said with a laugh. “The weight of the world is gone now, I’m much more comfortable. I’m stress-free and that’s when I play my best.”
Fairfield (11-9) is looking to secure a spot in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs. The Knights currently hold the sixth and final qualifying bid, just ahead of Steel-High. Fairfield hosts Bermudian Springs (7-14) tonight before taking on Susquehanna Twp. (5-14) at home on Friday to close the regular season.
Bermudian clipped Fairfield, 46-38, in their first meeting on Jan. 22.
“We’re happy to be where we’re at, still watching those power rankings,” said Winebrenner. “Tuesday is a huge one for us, we should have a good crowd and support. We’re happy to be playing meaningful games in February.”
Fairfield 67, Christian School of York 45
Fairfield 20 15 17 15 — 67
Christian School of York 7 12 12 14 — 45
Fairfield (67): J. Myers 2 0-0 4, Koons 1 1-2 3, W. Myers 4 0-0 10, Ball 11 0-0 24, Valentine 2 0-0 5, Tabler 4 0-0 8, Stadler 4 0-0 8, Williams 0 0-2 0, Seymore 1 1-2 3, Witte 1 0-1 0. Totals: 30 2-7 67
Christian School of York (45): Murphy 3 1-2 8, Carpenter 2 0-0 6, Miller 3 0-1 6, Dinger 1 0-0 2, Hilton 2 0-0 4, Loyer 6 6-7 19. Totals: 17 7-10 45
3-pointers: F-W. Myers 2, Ball 2, Valentine; CSY-Murphy, Carpenter 2, Loyer
