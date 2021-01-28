The statewide Opening Day of trout season is set for Saturday, April 3 at 8 a.m., COVID-19 considered. Otherwise, we don’t expect any surprises.
Might there actually be a moment or two that feel recognizable with the past?
Last year, the single statewide opening day was Tuesday, April 18, as to reduce the opportunity for a congested Saturday opening day, an elevated risk of spreading the virus and a lack of social distancing.
This means the coming trout season will be longer and the trout trucks will be rolling in about two weeks, earlier than in previous seasons.
Preseason stocking will be begin Feb. 15 and be completed by opening day.
Because of COVID restrictions, there will be restrictions on public participation in stocking.
There will not be walk-up opportunities for volunteers to help with stocking. Volunteers will be selected and pre-determined so to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks. This will also allow for float stocking.
Dates and locations of stockings will be posted afterwards on the website and mobile app, at www.fishandboat.com, and FishBoatPA.
This also means that streams that are designated as stocked trout waters will be closed to fishing as of Feb. 15 when stocking begins.
There will be a single Mentored Youth Trout Day on March 27 and Voluntary Youth Licenses that were purchased in 2020 will be honored.
PFBC will be coordinating stockings by co-operative nurseries.
In other Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) news, boaters should be aware that within the next couple of years, the boat registration expiration date is going to change.
By June 30, the PFBC plans to being the process of changing the boat registration expiration date to Dec. 31, to correspond with the calendar year. Registrations are currently valid from April 1 to March 31 of the second year.
Registrations will maintain a two-year registration period, consistent with current practice.
Legislation to make this change takes time, so the earliest issuance would occur in December 2023, for boat registrations expiring on Dec. 31, 2025.
Also, as there will not be an outdoor show at the Farm Show Complex next month, or anywhere else, the PFBC is planning to fill some of the gap with a Virtual Outdoor Expo the week of Feb. 8-12. You will be able to find it on Facebook and Facebook Live, two sessions per day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Expo will feature a series of scheduled pre-recorded and live informational sessions where Commission staff and partners discuss fishing and boating related topics. In this format, the host and guest converse, complemented by slides, photos, and videos. Questions and comments will be incorporated into the conversation during the sessions, which will be hosted by PFBC Communications Director Mike Parker.
Session topics will include a pre-recorded tour of the Benner Springs State Fish Hatchery in State College; a “Meet the Executive Director” with Tim Schaeffer; a session on Kayaking 101; and a conversation with a waterways conservation officer. There will also be sessions on the state’s steelhead program, muskies, and employment with the PFBC.
The Commission is also planning a virtual Fisheries Summit on Saturday, Feb. 20 to spotlight the variety of species of fish that inhabit our rivers and streams. Topics include and are not limited to black bass, catfish, Lake Erie, panfish, walleye, invasive species, and migratory fishes.
The PFBC’s popular Trout in the Classroom (TIC) continues to roll on. For the 2019-2020 school year, there were 412 registered participants. For 2020-21, there are 386 registered participants and 172 signed up for egg shipments. There are remote learning opportunities for TIC as well through “TIC Weekly” with themed education resources, and virtual field trips, and “Trout in the Office.”
The TIC Summit is set for July 13-15 and themed “Connect, Collaborate, Change.”
The Commission has also been putting in hatchery upgrades at hatcheries that in some locations include roadway and parking improvements, increased bird netting and deterrents, New Zealand and Mud Snail barriers, improved feed and chemical storage, and additional LED lighting.
A BETTER WAY TO
HUNTFISHPA
Hunters, anglers, and boaters are having a more pleasant (read efficient) experience with getting licenses and permits, with the launch of HuntFishPA, a new user-friendly linked to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat, and Game commissions.
I bought and printed my new fishing licenses and permits on Thursday and it was a snap.
The new platform repopulates your information if you previously purchased a license or permit, making it easy.
Going to the fishandboat.com and pgc.pa.gov websites provides an automatic link to HuntFishPA, which replaces the Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System platform known as The Outdoor Shop.
In addition to license and permit purchases, HuntFishPA is a modern platform or boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws, and permits on any device at any time. There is also harvest reporting, a 24/7 call center support.
“During a time when so many Pennsylvanians are enjoying the great outdoors, the launch of this new and improved system ensures that getting your required licenses is as simple and convenient as possible,” said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “We think users will appreciate the modern look and features we have included to make the purchase of your licenses fast and easy, so you can spend more time out on the water or in the woods.”
“Today’s hunters, trappers, and anglers look for convenience in securing the licenses they need, and they want that process to be as easy and hassle-free as possible,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “HuntFishPA was developed to help meet those demands, helping ensure your next license purchase will be the best you ever experienced.”
License issuing agents also have access to the HuntFishPA platform.
One more thing is different. The new fishing and hunting licenses bought at the store is printed on durable green paper, replacing the yellow used previously.
A new feature for fishing and boating licensees and permits is an auto-renewal option to automatically buy next year’s licenses and permits.
A new feature for game licensees are Chronic Wasting Disease results on reported harvests.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.