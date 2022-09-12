To say the Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball team has a brutal early-season schedule would not be an understatement.
After opening York-Adams League play against rival York Catholic last week, the Squirettes added to a gauntlet that includes games against Berks Catholic, Bethlehem Catholic and York Suburban over the next 10 days with a home tilt against Dallastown Monday evening.
The Squirettes got off to a good start against the Wildcats by claiming Set 1, but couldn’t muster comebacks over the final three sets as Dallastown claimed a 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 triumph.
“I think that once we got down in Sets 2, 3 and 4 that we couldn’t find anything to spark us,” Delone coach Nate Staub said. “We needed something to get our energy going again, which is especially important for a younger team like ours.”
The duo of Meredith Keefer (12 kills) and Denae Bello (10 kills) supplied their fair share of sparks along the way, but nothing sustained that could help pull the Delone girls out of medium and big deficits over the final three sets.
Part of the trouble behind that could be pointed at the Dallastown attack, which showcased a good mix of different tactics. The Wildcats saw their two setters – Sofia Okronley and Annabell Criswell – place the ball to the outside, the inside as well as using the dump to their advantage.
“I don’t know how many it was,” Staub said about Dallastown’s dumps. “But it was certainly too many.”
Staub also heaped some credit to the Wildcats defense for being something that has long been a hallmark of Delone teams over the past decade – scrappy.
“Yeah, they just play great defense,” Staub said. “They’re just really scrappy and kept the balls off the court.”
Staub is hoping that day isn’t too far away when he can confidently say the same about his own defense. While certainly solid overall, against the better teams the Squirettes have not yet been as hawkish in preventing kills so far this season.
Dallastown (4-3) hammered down 39 kills total for the night, including at least five by five different players.
“We have some good individual defensive players,” Staub said. “But we’re not yet playing that total good team defense. We sometimes have girls that don’t know what the others are doing at this point and I think we just need to attack more. We need to be more aggressive defensively.”
Campbell Chronister finished with 35 assists for the Squirettes (2-2), while Keefer and Emma Anderson led the team in digs with 15 apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.