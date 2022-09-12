DELONE
Buy Now

Delone Catholic’s Denae Bello (32) hits over the block of Dallastown’s Elizabeth Bloss (7) and Erica Werner (24) during Monday’a YAIAA match in McSherrystown. The Wildcats took down the host Squirettes in four sets.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

To say the Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball team has a brutal early-season schedule would not be an understatement.

After opening York-Adams League play against rival York Catholic last week, the Squirettes added to a gauntlet that includes games against Berks Catholic, Bethlehem Catholic and York Suburban over the next 10 days with a home tilt against Dallastown Monday evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.