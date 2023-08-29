ROBERTS
Junior Claire Roberts returns after helping Biglerville capture the YAIAA-3 field hockey championship last season. With nearly their entire roster back, the Canners have even higher expectations this fall. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The taste of a title was so scrumptious that the Canners are doing all they can to come back for another big bite of the apple.

After nailing down the program’s first field hockey division championship in more than a decade, Biglerville appears poised to make a run at a repeat. With nearly their entire roster intact from last year’s club that held off Littlestown and Bermudian Springs, the Canners are the division favorites.

