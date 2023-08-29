The taste of a title was so scrumptious that the Canners are doing all they can to come back for another big bite of the apple.
After nailing down the program’s first field hockey division championship in more than a decade, Biglerville appears poised to make a run at a repeat. With nearly their entire roster intact from last year’s club that held off Littlestown and Bermudian Springs, the Canners are the division favorites.
Only, they don’t see themselves as the hunted, rather hunters pursuing prey.
“I don’t know if there’s a different mind set,” said Canner co-coach Katie Weigle. “One of the big themes is to be hungry. Coming off last year and looking at different teams, it’s a matter of coming out hungry every single, solitary day. That’s the mind set they are chasing.
“I don’t know if they feel there’s a target on their back, they’re just focused on being hungry.”
If goals are on the menu this year, it could be a buffet at Biglerville where a host of players with sharp shots are back in the fold. Junior Ava Peterson was one of the most prolific scorers in the YAIAA last season, stacking up 26 goals to earn YAIAA-3 first-team honors. Classmate Claire Roberts (back) and senior Hannah Naylor (12 points) also landed on the first team, as did Natalie Showaker, who graduated after posting more than 100 career points.
Junior Kierney Weigle, an end-to-end player who seemingly has a hand in most Canner goals, tallied 21 points to join senior keeper Gabbie Rogerson on the division’s honorable mention list. Rogerson and the graduated Sami Waybright shared time in goal, joining forces to pitch nine shutouts in 2022.
With 17 upperclassmen on a loaded roster, Biglerville isn’t backing away from raised expectations.
“This is one of the most talented teams Biglerville has fielded in a really long time, with the amount of starters and upperclassmen,” said co-coach Sara Peterson. “The priority is to work harder than before and be great teammates, and in turn accomplish more than we did last year.”
Up front, Ava Peterson spearheads the attack; she netted a hat trick in Monday’s season-opening shutout of West York. Juniors Rylie Brewer and Anna Walmer step in to join Peterson, and their presence was immediately felt as Brewer scored twice and Walmer had a goal in Monday’s 7-0 victory.
“The nice thing about Anna and Rylie is they’re stepping into roles where we can just throw them in and they’re not going to miss a beat,” said Katie Weigle. “They’re ready for that. We’re only replacing two starters and it’s with players we feel wholly confident in.”
A rock-solid midfield includes Naylor, who will play at Wingate University next fall, Kierney Weigle and seniors Tristan McCleaf and Lilly Kauffman.
The versatile Roberts, who Sara Peterson calls “one of the best backs in the league” anchors the backfield with Robertson in the cage.
“The challenge as coaches is to utilitize their talents and challenge them to step up and give it their all in practice and the minutes they get on the field,” said Sara Peterson. “While we do have a lot of starters coming back we have several sideline players we can utilize and get them in in spots. There is competition waiting behind them.”
What lies in front of the Canners, in addition to much-anticipated battles with division foes Littlestown and Berm, is a daunting non-league slate. On tap are contests against Northern, Bishop McDevitt, New Oxford and Red Land – all of whom were District 3 qualifiers last season. Add in a Camp Hill tournament featuring Donegal and South Western, and that’s a minefield.
A minefield Biglerville had trouble navigating last year as it was forced to rally in the second half of the campaign to qualify for districts. It did so, but drew top-seeded Oley Valley in the opening round.
“The early part of our schedule was just brutal,” Katie Weigle said of 2022. “The way the girls are working and focused, I think we’ll see a lot of that change.”
Finishing just a step off the title pace to Biglerville last season was Littlestown, guided by head coach Sara Lawyer. The Bolts leaned on a veteran group to go 12-5 in the regular season and earn the No. 9 seed in the D3-1A playoffs. Their run was halted in the opening round by Bishop McDevitt, 1-0, but the standard was set after back-to-back strong seasons.
Maintaining the pace set could be a challenge as a bevy of new Bolts will be in the starting lineup.
“We lost a lot of very good seniors,” said Lawyer. “It’s kind of a rebuilding year but the upcoming senior class is a big class. We’re really working on having the right mind set. It’s not just going to come to you, you have to get a little better every day.”
Ltown bid adieu to keeper Taytum Lombard and midfielder Bailey Rucker, a pair of Y-3 first-teamers, but return senior standout Kamryn Bittle, who also received a first-team nod. Senior Kelsy McClintock returns as a steady mid/forward.
“They are really leaders on the field, Kelsey more on the offensive end and Kamryn on defense,” said Lawyer.
Four-year starter Ashlyn Rebert and four-year letterwinner Summer Rathell bring a ton of experience, helping the younger players get up to speed. Sophomores Libby Brown and Reece Rucker will move into bigger roles this fall.
Replacing Lombard will be no easy task, but Lawyer said Makenzie Feeser and Isabella Kile give the team options.
“It’s nice that they have competition to improve,” said Lawyer. “Isabella has gone all in on her new position.”
The Bolts should have speed to burn with track stars Emmy Nunemaker and Miranda King as part of the front line.
“Our offensive attack is a bit of a strength, when they connect passes they move the ball well,” said Lawyer. “Defensively, we graduated two starting defenders who didn’t come out of the game. We’re building our defense and building our confidence.”
Bermudian finds itself in unfamiliar territory as it is not defending a division championship. The last time that happened was 2006.
Also foreign to the Eagles will be competing without scoring machine Melanie Beall, who graduated after piling up more than 200 career points, which included 96 goals. Thirty-three of those goals and 11 assists came last season, Beall’s final one before heading off the Lock Haven where she has already found the back of the cage.
Eagle head coach Kristy Zehr knows replacing a division player of the year will not come easily – or overnight.
“It’s going to have to be shared by everybody else, it can’t be a one-person show,” she said of Berm’s offense in 2023. We’re going to try different people in different places.
“It’s definitely going to be a passing game. We’re going to see a lot of different people scoring.”
Zehr hopes to have all-division back Ella Benzel available. Benzel is recovering from an ACL injury suffered last basketball season. Aliza Staub (midfield) also drew first-team honors and will be a building block for Berm.
Seniors Taylor Botterbusch (forward) and Hazel Gembe (back) are also part of the veteran core for the Eagles, who have qualified for the District 3 playoffs every year since 2004.
“Taylor will do a great job for us and Eliza, we’re going to lean on her a lot this year,” said Zehr.
Abby Foreman joins Gembe in the backfield for Berm, which has a smaller roster than usual with 19 players on board.
“I think the Biglerville and Littlestown games are always huge games, and games that we’re going to key on specifically,” said Zehr. “If we stay healthy, we’ll be okay.”
Fairfield looks to improve under second-year head coach Marina Fogle, a former Knight herself. Fogle has nearly double the number of players at her disposal this season (21) compared to last, when Fairfield was operating with just 11 able bodies.
“We had a couple of kids who didn’t play last year (decide to play this season) and a bunch of ninth graders that came up from the middle school program,” said Fogle.
With newfound depth at their disposal, the Knights are able to practice at a different level, raising expectations for this season.
“Having no subs was a lot of our problem last year,” said Fogle. “We could have been more competitive but we didn’t have that depth. Kids were playing every minute of every game, and some games we were playing with less than 11.
“We’re looking forward to having subs and we can scrimmage at practice, and the younger players are learning from the older players.”
Among the upperclassmen are junior Maddie Farace, a first-team YAIAA-3 pick last season at forward. Senior midfielders Molly Nightingale and Alyssa Wiles, both honorable mention all-division a year ago, also return.
Fogle credited junior center-back Delaney Gass for directing the defense and helping to get younger players into position.
Offense was a major issue for the Knights last season when they tallied just five goals. They’re already on their way to improving the attack after netting a pair of goals in a 2-2 tie against Northeastern on Saturday.
“We’re hoping to have more offense this season,” said Fogle. “We had a decent offensive core last season but had to play back and defensive in games.”
Fellow YAIAA-3 member Delone Catholic will also look to hammer home more goals as it continues to move forward. Attempting to do so, and improve on last year’s 7-8 record, will be a largely new cast of characters after a slew of talented players were lost to graduation.
Gone are Y-3 first-teamers Sabrina Harriet (midfield) and Gracie Wildasin (back), as well as honorable mentions Kaitlyn Baumgardner (forward), Campbell Zortman (sweeper/back) and Reagan Arigo (forward).
Life in the YAIAA-1 can be difficult with perennial powers Central York and Dallastown in the mix but New Oxford has more than carved out its own niche. Head coach Tonya Lardarello guides a Colonial program that has qualified for the District 3 playoffs the last eight years.
A year ago, the Ox shook up the D3-2A bracket when it upset third-seeded and then-undefeated Susquehannock in the opening round, 1-0. After that, Lardarello’s team dropped 1-0 decisions to eventual state qualifiers Twin Valley and Manheim Central, respectively.
“Hopefully it was a lot of confidence,” said Lardarello of what her team could take from the 2022 playoffs. “I’m hoping they see their potential and step up into the season.”
The Ox figures to be a factor in the division once again with the likes of Kelbie Linebaugh and Sydney Winpigler, returning YAIAA-1 first-team all-stars, back on the field this fall. Goalkeeper Zeddie Brown, one of 11 seniors, also returns and helps stabilize things after the Colonials graduated their entire mid-line.
“This group of seniors have pretty much been my starters since they were sophomores,” said Lardarello. “It’s been snowballing, getting better every year. Kelbie and Syd are strong, athletic players and a big part of the team. We’re relying on their strength and natural athletic ability.”
Lardarello sees a cohesive group leading to victories rather than a splashy player or two.
“There’s not one big superstar, it’s a good, solid group of girls,” she said. “The parts make the sum greater.”
With 11 seniors and a dozen freshmen outnumbering the collective juniors and sophomores nearly 3-1, getting younger players up to speed quickly could bode well for this season and beyond.
“Small, everyday things make the big things happen,” said Lardarello. “Let’s not focus on districts, but what we are doing every day — consistency, hard work, determination and teamwork. All those good things make you who you are.”
Gettysburg is shaping up to be a team to keep an eye on in the Mid-Penn Conference. The Warriors’ first year in the Colonial division proved difficult, as they posted an overall record of 3-14.
That didn’t mean that head coach Meagen Hartzell was without talented players, however.
Olivia Tuhy (defense) and Marlee Dwyer (forward) were both selected as second-team Colonial all-stars, while teammates Naomi Spangler (midfield), Natalee Kunkel (defense) and Sophia Williams (forward) received honorable mention recognition. All but Tuhy return this season, which could prove to be quite different than 2022.
In Monday’s season opener against defending state champion Boiling Springs, the Warriors were less than 30 seconds from going to overtime before the Bubblers managed a 2-1 victory. Kunkel scored on a corner with an assist by Carly Schumacher for Gettysburg, and keeper Bella Cosden faced a host of shots but stood tall, recording 13 saves in the cage.
Hartzell’s crew will test its wares against a slew of Times Area teams as Littlestown, Biglerville and Bermudian Springs visit Warrior Stadium. Gburg also visits New Oxford on October 13th, making it four games against local returning District 3 qualifiers.
The Warriors would like to join that playoff conversation and jumped back into the postseason, a place they haven’t been since 2016 when they went 2-2 to finish sixth in Class 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.