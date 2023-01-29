BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 56, Delone Catholic 45
Idriz Ahmetovic and Brennan Holmes netted six points apiece in the fourth quarter to help the Colonials turn back the visiting Squires on Saturday.
New Oxford (9-11) led 38-35 after three periods of play before outscoring the Squires 18-8 in the final eight minutes. Brody Holmes paced the winners with 13 points, followed by Brennan Holmes with 11 and Ahmetovic with eight.
For Delone (13-5), Cam Keller netted 13 points, Adian Wittmer had 10 and Gage Zimmerman finished with nine.
Delone Catholic 14 11 10 10 – 45
New Oxford 17 13 8 18 – 56
Delone Catholic (45): Aidan Wittmer 4 2-3 10, Cam Keller 4 4-4 12, Gage Zimmerman 4 1-2 10, Bryson Kopp 2 4-6 8, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Claybaugh, Dettinburn, Rebert. Totals: 16 11-15 45
New Oxford (56): Brayden Billman 1 0-0 3, Idriz Ahmetovic 3 2-2 8, Joey Fuhrman 2 0-0 6, Jake Lawrence 2 2-4 7, Brennan Holmes 4 2-2 11, Jett Moore 0 4-4 4, Brody Holmes 5 2-2 13, Holden Crabbs 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Carver. Totals: 19 12-14 56
3-pointers: DC-Zimmerman, Bealmear; NO-Billman, Fuhrman 2, Lawrence, Bre. Holmes, Bro. Holmes. JV: New Oxford 54, Delone 36
Delone Catholic 77, Fairfield 23
Thirteen different Squires got in the scoring column in Friday’s big win, including Gage Zimmerman with a game-high 16 points.
Cam Keller and James Payne joined Zimmerman in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Luke Rebert added nine points for the winners as well.
Andrew Koons hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead Fairfield (2-16) with six points.
Fairfield 4 13 4 2 – 23
Delone Catholic 20 27 14 16 – 77
Fairfield (23): Connor Joy 2 1-2 5, Andrew Koons 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Drew Williams 0 3-4 3, Jackson Seymore 1 2-4 5, Trent Witte 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: G. Williams, Bell, Mumpower, Talcot, Fisher. Totals: 7 6-10 23
Delone Catholic (77): Brayden Claybaugh 1 0-0 2, JD Sieg 3 0-0 4, Liam O’Brien 2 0-0 5, Cam Keller 5 1-2 11, Gage Zimmerman 7 1-3 16, Bryson Kopp 2 2-2 7, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 2, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, James Payne 3 3-5 10, Jack Goedecker 2 0-0 4, Ethan Graen 1 1-2 3, Luke Rebert 4 0-0 9, Adian Bealmear 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Wittmer. Totals: 32 8-14 77
3-pointers: F-Koons 2, Seymore; DC-O’Brien, Zimmerman, Kopp, Payne, Rebert
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 52, New Oxford 27
The Squirette defense yielded only eight field goals on Saturday in securing a 17th straight win of the season. Delone (18-1) netted 16 points in the final quarter to slam the door, with eight coming from Brielle Baughman, who racked up a game-high 18 points. Baughman canned four 3-pointers in the game.
Kaitlyn Schwarz netted a dozen points and Megan Jacoby chipped in with 11.
For the Ox (6-14), Kelbie Linebaugh’s 11 points led the way. Ella Billman, who has been out all season with a knee injury, took a pass following the opening tip and laid in two points for the hosts.
Delone Catholic 17 8 9 16 – 52
New Oxford 7 4 9 7 – 27
Delone Catholic (52): Reece Meckley 3 0-0 7, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 5 0-0 11, Kat Keller 0 2-2 2, Brielle Baughman 5 4-4 18, Kaitlyn Schwarz 4 4-6 12. Non-scorers: Robinson, Knobloch, Kale. Totals: 18 10-12 52
New Oxford (27): Kelbie Linebaugh 3 5-15 11, Sydney Flesch 0 3-4 3, Ella Billman 1 0-0 2, Timberley Linebaugh 2 1-2 6, Lily Myers 0 1-2 1, Lily Crabbs 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Berger, Mummert, Carlo Peres, McGregor, Kei. Linebaugh, Anderson. Totals: 8 10-23 27
3-pointers: DC-Meckley, Jacoby, Baughman 4; NO- JV: Delone 39, New Oxford 18
York Catholic 54, Biglerville 30
A 20-2 run in the second quarter sent the Irish past the visiting Canners on Friday.
Biglerville (7-13) was led on the offensive end by senior Brylee Rodgers with 14 points, and Emily Woolson had six.
Biglerville 8 2 10 10 — 30
York Catholic 8 20 21 6 — 54
Biglerville (30): Eva Hollabaugh 1 0-0 2, Rylie Brewer 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 5 2-2 14, Emily Woolson 2 1-3 6, Kaydence Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Kierney Weigle 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Miller, Kline, Peterson, Roberts. Totals: 12 3-5 30
York Catholic (54): Shue 7 1-3 15, K. McKeague 1 0-0 2, M. McKeague 0 1-2 1, Bullen 1 0-0 2, Kury 1 0-0 2, Smith 8 0-0 16, O’Brien 3 2-2 8, Perry 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 4-7 54
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2, Woolson
SWIMMING
South Western Relays
Gettysburg’s boys won three events at the South Western Relays on Saturday.
The Warriors posted a 1:43.54 to win the 200 yard medley, with Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson and Zach Turner doing the honors. That foursome was tough to beat as it also claimed the 400 IM relay in 3:57.09, and the 200 free relay in 1:34.42.
The Warriors (216 points) placed third among 10 teams in the boys’ competition, won by Dallastown with 234 points.
South Western, which won nine total events, won the girls’ competition with a team score of 268, well ahead of runner-up Susquehannock.
