As soon as the Gettysburg boys’ soccer team’s playoff run began on Monday night, it was put on hold.
The 11th-seeded Warriors played 20 minutes of their game at sixth-seeded Donegal before the contest was delayed due to inclement weather.
The two teams were tied at 0-0 when action was stopped, and will pick back up at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Donegal High School.
The host Indians started strongly, with two early corners and a pair of shots on goal, though neither caused much trouble for Warriors’ goalkeeper Bryce Rudisill.
“We didn’t really know what to expect. We knew they were a top six seed, but you never know what style of play,” Gettysburg co-coach Ian Hancock said of the early proceedings.
After weathering the early storm, it was actually Gettysburg that had the best chance of the game shortly before the contest was stopped. After Donegal turned the ball over on the edge of its own penalty box, Jonah Brainard created an inch of space and fired the ball across the goal, only for Caden Mullen to record a sprawling save and push the ball out for a corner.
Hancock says that the delay doesn’t change much, though he appreciates the extra time to make small changes.
“Selfishly, from a coaching perspective, we kind of have a chance to go over some stuff before the game,” he said. “Obviously you can’t make major changes, but you have a bit more time to get the team ready for some things we saw in those first 20 minutes.”
