Gettysburg may have found a closer in its 28-14 defeat of Susquehannock at Warrior Stadium on Friday night.
Junior fullback Cody Furman bludgeoned the guests with 108 yards on 22 bone-rattling carries and scored three 2-yard touchdowns in the victory. Fellow fullbacks Chris Boone and Jeremiah Scott added 40 yards and a TD, and 39 yards respectively, as the three-headed monster put a stranglehold on the outcome.
“The big boys had fun,” said Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser. “The fullbacks did a good job moving the ball. Sometimes it might be your night and sometimes it might not be. Tonight was their night.”
After a scoreless first frame, Furman entered the fray and made an immediate impact. He rushed for 47 yards on six carries in a 62-yard foray that he finished off with a power plunge.
Boone added a 2-yard bolt of his own later in the period. Jermaine Gondwe, who was perfect in four PAT attempts, split the uprights to allow the hosts to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room. Gettysburg’s defense was dominant to that point, limiting Susky to one completion, two first downs and 37 yards total offense.
The visitors received the opening kickoff of the second half and immediately halved the deficit when Josh Pecunes found a wide-open tight end Josh Franklin on an out pattern that the huge tight end took to the house to complete a 39-yard scoring strike. The extra point was good and Susquehannock (2-3) was within 14-7.
Gettysburg (3-2) answered with a 65-yard march — all on the ground — culminating in Furman’s second trip to the end zone to make it 21-7.
Susky got great field position when it forced a punt and capitalized. Starting at the Gettysburg 35, Pecunes connected again with a wide-open Franklin to get close and then found Tim Minacci on a 2-yard flare to get the out-of-town Warriors within reach again, 21-14.
The home team stuck with its formula, picking up key first downs and using all of the play clock. Furman finished off a 57-yard drive and earned a hat trick on another blast off tackle that came with just 2:04 remaining. It allowed the victors to run out the clock and keep their post-season hopes alive.
“All the credit goes to the line tonight,” said Furman. “They were bulldogs and were crushing it. I’m really beat — it was hard work — but I really appreciate what they did tonight. It was a big league win. We’re all happy.”
The home-town Warriors did not complete a pass in the second half and amassed just 13 yards through the air. They didn’t need more.
“We wanted to milk the clock as much as possible,” said Heiser. “We’re going to keep working at all phases of the game. We just have to keep everybody together and remember we’re still a team.”
Susquehannock finished with just 168 yards of total offense.
“I’m happy with our effort,” said Susky head coach Steve Wiles. “Our kids played well. They kept running the same play behind their monster line. We gave away a lot size-wise. We hung tight but they’re a good football team.”
Gettysburg visits West York Friday while Susquehannock hosts Eastern York.
Susquehannock 0 0 7 7 — 14
Gettysburg 0 14 7 7 — 28
Second quarter
G-Cody Furman 2 run (Jermaine Gondwe kick) 9:43
G-Chris Boone 2 run (Gondwe kick) 00:22
Third quarter
S-Josh Franklin 39 pass from Josh Pecunes (Scott Denis kick) 10:22
G-Furman 2 run (Gondwe kick) 5:45
Fourth quarter
S-Tim Minacci 2 pass from Pecunes (Denis kick) 11:56
G-Furman 2 run (Gondwe kick) 2:04
Team Statistics
S G
First downs 7 15
Rushes-yards 25-76 57-288
Passing 6-11-0 2-10-0
Passing yards 92 13
Total yards 168 301
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 4-35
Punts-avg. 4-34 2-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing: S-Zach Pecunes 8-49, Michael Fox 5-17, Ben Oestrike 5-16, Ricky Ferguson 1-4, Josh Pecunes 6-(-10); G-Cody Furman 22-108, Chris Boone 8-42, Tanner Newman 3-39, Landon McGee 8-34, Jeremiah Scott 5-32, Jayden Johnson 5-15, Brady Heiser 6-18.
Passing: S-Pecunes 6-11-92-0; G-Heiser 2-10-13-0.
Receiving: S-Josh Franklin 3-60, Ferguson 2-30, Tim Minacci 1-2; G-Newman 1-15, Wyatt Heistand 1-(-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.