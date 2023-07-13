SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Biglerville 7, New Oxford 1
Behind three hits from Chase Long and a pair each from Logan Brewer and Noah Ayers, the Black Sox 11-hit attack overwhelmed the Twins.
Long scored three times and swiped three bags, while Brewer drove in a pair of runs.
Brewer and Gabe Kline split the mound duties with Brewer picking up the win after tossing 3.2 frames of shutout ball and allowed one hit. The righty fanned four batters.
Andrew Warthen drove in the Ox’s only run of the night when he singled home Cody Valentine in the fourth.
Biglerville 200 122 0 — 7 11 0
New Oxford 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Logan Brewer, Gabe Kline (4) and Liam Cook; Jonathan Darnell, Hunter Gillin (7) and A.J. Bullock. WP-Brewer. LP-Darnell. 2B: NO — Cody Valentine.
Hanover 9, North Carroll 1
Andrew Worley’s four-hit night led the Raiders to an easy victory over the visiting Panthers on Thursday night.
Worley also touched the dish three times, while the other offensive heroes for the winners were Clint Roche and Bobby Taylor, both of whom drove in a pair of runs and Jon Karlheim, who had a pair of hits.
Aaron Smith went the route for Hanover and gave up a run on two hits with four strikeouts.
North Carroll 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
Hanover 104 310 x — 9 11 2
J. Bodmer and K. Bodmer; Aaron Smith and Wade Linebaugh. SO-BB: J. Bodmer 2-5; Smith 4-4. WP-Smith. LP-J. Bodmer. 2B: H — Clint Roche.
Littlestown 4, Shippensburg 3
The Dodgers held off a late rally by the Stars to pickup their 19th win of the campaign on Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Littlestown carried a 4-1 lead into the sixth, but the visitors made it interesting by posting a run in each of the last two frames.
Justin Gladhill worked the first six frames to earn the victory for L-town. He allowed one earned run and three hits with five strikeouts.
Trent Copenhaver, who came on in relief to earn the save, also had two knocks in the game, while Sam Wertz checked in with two RBI.
Shippensburg 000 011 1 — 3 4 3
Littlestown 012 010 x — 4 8 3
Sam Witter and Jose Reyes; Justin Gladhill, Trent Copenhaver (7) and Jake Saylor, WP-Gladhill. LP-Witter. 2B: L — Zak Nedzel, Jamie Naill.
Hagerstown 20, Cashtown 2
The league-leading Braves wasted little time in putting away the defending champs, as they struck for a 10-spot in the opening frame and did all of their scoring in the first three innings.
Andrew Mathias cracked a home run among his three hits and brought in eight runs for the winners. Jarrett Biesecker and Adam Mathias also each had three hits and scored three times for Hagerstown.
Bryce Rudisill and Cameron Bailey scored the runs for the Pirates.
Hagerstown (10)46 00 — 20 20 2
Cashtown 000 20 — 2 4 3
Wyatt Freeman, Justin Lewis (4) and John Brooks; Chase King, Zach Koons (2), Chris Boone (3), Aden Juelich (4) and Cameron Bailey. WP-Freeman. LP-King. 2B: H — Biesecker, Jackson, Mathias, Mathias, White, Talbert, Jamison. HR: H — Mathias, Phillips.
