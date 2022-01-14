A poor second half proved to be the undoing for Gettysburg in its 50-40 loss to West York in YAIAA-2 girls basketball action Friday night in York.
The Warriors held a five-point lead at the break, but were outplayed by the hosts after intermission.
“That’s the worst half of basketball that we’ve played in the last four years,” Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair said. “It was a collective effort, too. We didn’t do anything that we work on in practice everyday.”
A free throw by Bri Abate to begin the second half gave the visitors a 24-18 advantage, but it was all downhill from there.
West York (9-4, 5-2) broke off a 10-2 run, six of the points coming from T’Azjah Generett, in just over two minutes of play to take a 28-26 lead.
Camryn Felix briefly put Gettysburg back ahead with a 3-pointer, but a pair of buckets by Generett gave West York a 32-29 lead heading for the fourth quarter.
Generett led all players in points (18) and rebounds (13) and most of her hoops came off of rolls to the bucket where she was found after setting a screen for the Bulldog ball handlers.
“We went over our defense and what we wanted to do with (Anne) Bair and Felix and how we could keep the ball out of their hands,” West York head coach Jim Kunkle said of his team’s halftime adjustments. “On offense, we found something with the screen and roll and kept going to it, because it kept working.”
Alainna Hopta registered a steal and layup to start the fourth quarter and then pilfered the inbounds pass before scoring for the second time in five seconds, prompting Bair to call for time with his team trailing, 36-29, with 7:42 left.
Gettysburg (9-2, 4-1) got as close as 40-35 with 4:35 remaining when Abate knocked down a trifecta off an assist from Bair, but the hosts put it away with another 10-2 run that lasted for nearly four minutes.
Bair finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but she didn’t possess the ball nearly as much as she usually does throughout the course of the game.
“They did a very good job of denying Anne from getting the ball,” Jeff Bair said. “We got it to her early and she scored a few times, but then they really limited her touches.”
Kunkle said of defending the Manhattan University recruit, “Jewels Torres and Riley Cessna are our defensive specialists. They are fast and they stayed all over her. We know that Anne is their engine and they don’t run as well when she doesn’t have the ball.”
The opening stanza was a good one for the visitors as Felix canned a pair of triples, while Bair had a hoop and an old-fashioned three-point play to lead them to a 14-9 advantage at the end of the frame.
Bair’s bucket to start the second boosted Gettysburg’s advantage to seven points.
The Bulldogs got as close as 20-18 in the second quarter, following a free throw by Hopta with 2:12 to play until halftime.
Then Gettysburg’s Carly Eckhart put the finishing touches on the first half scoring with a hoop and the harm to send the Warriors to the break holding a 23-18 lead.
Felix knocked a quartet of trifectas on her way to a team-high 14 markers.
Gettysburg saw its four-game winning streak snapped and the Warriors are slated to return to action with a non-division road tilt at Lampeter-Strasburg on Monday and then a road contest at YAIAA-2 playmate New Oxford on Friday.
“We’ve got to learn from this and get better. It’s about being at our best in February,” Jeff Bair said. “No one individual game is more important than any other and we’ve got to continue to improve.”
Gettysburg 14 9 6 11 — 40
West York 9 9 14 18 — 50
Gettysburg (40): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 14, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Carly Eckhart 2 3-3 7, Anne Bair 4 2-3 10, Bri Abate 2 1-2 6. Non-scorers: Emma Raville, Emili Scavitto. Totals: 14 6-8 40.
West York (50): T’Azjah Generett 9 0-0 18, Faith Walker 3 0-1 6, Alainna Hopta 5 1-2 12, Reagan Doll 1 0-0 2, Rylee Cessna 1 0-1 2, Jewels Torres 3 0-2 6, Jocelyn Kern 1 0-0 2, Landyn Angell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 1-6 50.
3-Pointers: G-6 (Felix 4, Oaster, Abate); WY-1 (Hopta.)
JV: West York 38, Gettysburg 29
