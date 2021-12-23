The statewide late season for antlered and antlerless deer for flintlock and archery hunters kicks off Monday, Dec. 27 and continues to Jan. 17, 2022.
But late-season opportunities exist for other game too.
More than 40,000 pheasants were scheduled to be stocked for the late season from Monday, Dec. 27, to Feb. 28. 2022.
Don’t forget, to hunt pheasants you must have a pheasant permit and a general hunting license.
Stocking locations can be found on the PGC website www.pgc.gov.
Small game hunters must wear a minimum of 250 square inches on head, chest and back combined, visible to 360 degrees at all times.
Other small game is on the menu of winter hunting opportunities.
Hey, after the winter solstice last Tuesday, there were more sunlight hours in the day. To friends who suggest the days are getting longer, remind them there are still just 24 hours in each.
The statewide seasons for squirrel, rabbit, and bobwhite quail run from Dec. 27 to Feb. 28, 2022.
MAHN JOINS PFBC BOARD
John Mahn, Jr., has been appointed by Governor Tom Wolf and confirmed by the state Senate, to join the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Board of Commissioners.
Mahn, of Charleroi, Washington County, will serve a four-year term representing Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.
He becomes the first African American appointed to the Board of Commissioners and has served on the PFBC’s Boating Advisory Board since August 2017.
BULLET POINTS
• As the late archery and flintlock seasons get underway on Monday, consider whether the use of crossbows should be restricted to certain hunters. What do you think?
• Do your part by reporting wildlife outlaws to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “Operation Game Thief Program.” Reports can remain confidential, and rewards may be available. The hotline is 1-888-742-8001.
• Merry Christmas, One and All!
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
