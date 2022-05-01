It’s been an interesting sophomore season for Bermudian Springs’ tennis player Parker Sanders.
After beginning the spring at the team’s new No. 1 singles player, taking over for YAIAA finalist Brett Laughman who graduated a year ago, Sanders got off to a strong start.
A fall in a match against Delone Catholic on March 28 then forced him to wear a protective cast for much of the season, something he called a preventative measure.
But things came full circle this past weekend when took Sanders fourth in the YAIAA Class 2A Singles Championships at South Western High School.
“It’s been a fun season,” Sanders said afterward. “I’ve definitely had a good experience and I’m looking forward to coming back next year and hoping to go deeper in the county tournament.”
Sanders led the way on a young Bermudian Springs team that featured five new starters but still boasted a 10-3 team record, just missing out on the District 3 Class 2A team tournament.
“I thought Parker did extremely well this year,” Bermudian coach Greg Kline said. “He had extremely big shoes to fill. His effort was second to none and I’m really happy with his performance all season in the league and happy with his performance here at the tournament. I know he’s bummed out with the finish, but I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
After reaching the semifinals on Friday, Sanders fell to top-seeded Charlie Zitto of Hanover to drop into the third-place match. He then faced another Nighthawk in that match on Saturday in senior Antonio Corona. Corona took the first set handily, 6-2, before battling to a 6-4 win in set two to complete the sweep.
Corona has been the catalyst for a turnaround that saw Hanover go from 1-13 four years ago to 11-2 with a spot in the district team tournament this year.
“After Antonio’s freshman year he told me ‘I want to play on a winning tennis team, what do I need to do,’” Hanover coach Denny Garman said. “I said ‘you need to get more guys on the team and you to get them out hitting.’ And he committed himself. This has a lot to do with Antonio.”
ZItto, a junior, was the tournament’s top seed and squared off with second-seeded Colin Brusse of Susquehannock. Brusse dominated the opening set, taking a 6-2 victory. But the second set was far more even, with Zitto grabbing an early lead and Brusse fighting back to take a 7-6 (7-5) tiebreaker win to claim his first county title after teammate Andy Snyder won a year ago.
“He is a true competitor,” Garman said of Zitto. “He cannot stand losing and that’s a good thing. He just doesn’t want to lose so he keeps working and working and working to try to keep from losing. He still has a ton of swing work to do, but his decision-making is the most improved part from last year to this year, what he’s doing with shots and how he’s moving people.”
Both Zitto and Corona advanced to the District 3, Class 2A individual tournament which begins Friday at Hershey Racquet Club. They’ll also team up for the county doubles tournament which begins today.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
YAIAA Singles Tournament
Saturday — South Western H.S.
Class 3A
Third Place
5. Daniel Wu (Dallastown) d. 2. Cooper Wheeler (Red Lion) 7-6 (7-0), 6-2
Championship
1. Jonathan Arbiter (Dallastown) d. 3. Hayden Koons (Dallastown) 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (6-8), 6-1
Class 2A
Third Place
4. Antonio Corona (Hanover) d. 3. Parker Sanders (Bermudian Springs) 6-2, 6-4
Championship
2. Colin Brusse (Susquehannock) d. 1. Charlie Zitto (Hanover) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
