Seniors Quinn Greene and Daniel Rieger turned in their lowest scores of the season to lead Gettysburg College to its second team title at its own invitational held at the Hanover Country Club on Saturday.
Gettysburg Invitational
Hanover Country Club
Par 71, 6,485 Yards
1. Gettysburg 304, 2. McDaniel 309, 3. Franklin & Marshall “B” 314, 4. Franklin & Marshall 315, 5. Dickinson 317, 6. Gettysburg “B” 320
Gettysburg Lineup
2nd. Quinn Greene ‘21 74, T3rd. Daniel Rieger ‘21 75, T5th. Cameron Deiuliis ’24 (B) 76, T5th. Hayden Moffat ‘22 76, T9th. Tristan Hochman ’22 (B) 77, T14th. Joseph Furlong ‘23 79, T21st. Matthew Kalamar ‘22 82, T23rd. Evan Drummond ’24 (B) 83, T25th. Jimmy Harcourt ’21 (B) 84
Match Summary
Gettysburg posted a team score of 304 for the third consecutive round. The Bullets beat out McDaniel by five strokes to win their second team title of the spring. The team won its first hosted tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course on April 8.
Ryan McGarry from McDaniel earned medalist honors after claiming the tiebreaker over Greene on the third handicap hole. Greene’s 74 marked a season-low by a stroke and helped him produce his third top-five finish of the year. After shooting four-over with only one birdie on the front half of the course, the senior knocked down a pair of birdies and six pars for a 34 on the back nine.
Rieger tied his season low for the second consecutive round on the way to a third-place finish. He notched seven pars on the front of the course and added five more pars on the back. Rieger picked up a birdie on the par-4, 406-yard No. 13 hole.
Junior Hayden Moffat grabbed his third top-five finish of the season by tying for fifth with a 76. Like Greene, Moffat enjoyed a stronger showing on the back nine, finishing even par thanks to a trio of birdies at No. 10, No. 12, and No. 16. Sophomore Joseph Furlong and junior Matthew Kalamar rounded out the starting five. Furlong carded a 79 to tie for 14th, while Kalamar’s 82 tied him for 21st.
Freshman Cameron Deiuliis led Gettysburg’s second squad with a 76 to tie for fifth. Deiuliis posted 11 pars and a pair of birdies in his round. Junior Tristan Hochman was even par on the front nine and finished with a season-low 77 to tie for ninth place.
Up Next
Gettysburg’s final tune-up before next weekend’s Centennial Conference Championship will be at the McDaniel Invitational held today at the Piney Branch Country Club at noon.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Junior Corey Palazzolo registered three top-10 marks to lead the Gettysburg College men’s track and field team at the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Johns Hopkins University.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Corey Palazzolo ’22: High Jump – 4th (6-00.75), Long Jump – 6th (19-11.75), Triple Jump – 6th (39-06.50)
Will Hopkins ’22: 1,500 Meter Run – 8th (4:03.66 – Personal-Record)
Meet Highlights
Palazzolo finished the day with three top-10 marks as he registered fourth in the high jump (6-00.75) and sixth in the long jump (19-11.75) and triple jump (39-06.50). He improved his high jump mark by an inch from last week at Dickinson.
Hopkins improved his 1,500-meter run mark by three seconds from last week to finish in eighth out of over 25 competitors. He collected a new personal-record time of 4:03.66.
For the second consecutive week, sophomore Eric Liedtka recorded a top-10 finish in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking 17.05 to claim seventh.
Seniors Matt Simmers and Peter McQuade placed eighth (1:05.45) and ninth (1:05.80), respectively, in the 400-meter hurdles.
Sophomore Connor Elliott took 10th in the 5,000-meter run with a 16:05.40 time.
The meet featured a mix of athletes from Division I and III as well as unattached and community colleges.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Junior Katherine Mangione posted three top-10 performances and freshman Alexa Schauder registered two, including landing on the program’s all-time list, to lead the Gettysburg College women’s track and field team at the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Katherine Mangione ’22: Javelin – 3rd (122-07), Shot Put – 7th (33-08.50), Discus – 7th (104-10)
Alexa Schauder ’24 : Pole Vault – 3rd (9-05.25 – Sixth all-time), High Jump – 5th (4-9.00)
Meet Highlights
Schauder registered third place in the pole vault with a 9-05.25 mark, ranking her sixth on the program’s all-time list. The last Bullets to reach 9-05 or higher was Emily Heeren back in 2011 (9-5.75). She also claimed fifth in the high jump (4-09.00).
Mangione had another solid week of performances by collecting third in the javelin (122-07) and seventh in the shot put (33-08.50) and discus (104-10).
Freshman Holly Ferrara improved her throw by an incredible 11 inches in the javelin to place right behind in fourth (118-01).
Junior Caitlin Yap placed tied for sixth in the pole vault (7-11.50).
Junior Jessica Alessi and senior Diana Bianco Riley took ninth (98-02) and 10th (91-11) in the discus.
BASEBALL: Johns Hopkins University (7-3) saddled Gettysburg College (3-7) with a pair of losses in a Centennial Conference baseball doubleheader at Kirchhoff Field Saturday. The Blue Jays won the opening game 13-0 and took game two 15-5.
Game 1
Johns Hopkins 211 310 113 — 13 15 0
Gettysburg 000 000 000 — 0 6 4
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Matt Szczesny ’21: 1-3
Kyle Miller ’23: 1-3
Andrew Donlan ’24: 1-2
Game One Summary
Gettysburg found itself trailing early as Johns Hopkins took advantage of a pair of first-inning fielding miscues to bring across a pair of unearned runs in the opening inning. The Blue Jays managed to put the lead runner on base in each of the first seven innings of the game and scored runs in the first five innings. A two-run single by Sacks put the visitors ahead 7-0 after four innings.
Schaefer faced the minimum number of batters until hitting a batter and then allowing a two-out double to junior Mark Seibert (Yardley, Pa./Holy Ghost Prep) in the fifth. The Johns Hopkins right-hander stranded the runners in scoring position by fanning Donlan for one of his six strikeouts on the day.
The Blue Jays padded the lead in the ninth with a pinch-hit two-run homer by Myers to right field setting the final score.
Game 2
Johns Hopkins 042 100 116 — 15 18 3
Gettysburg 001 301 000 — 5 9 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Andrew Donlan ’24: 3-3, Run, Double, Triple, 3 RBI, BB
Andrew Decker ’22: 2 RBI
Mark Seibert ’22: 2 Runs, HBP, BB
Game Two Summary
Johns Hopkins surged out to a 6-0 lead after picking up four runs in the second inning and two more on a single by Otaka in the third.
In the bottom of the third, an error put Seibert on base and Donlan followed up with a slow dribbler in between third base and the mound. An errant throw allowed the two Gettysburg runners to reach scoring position and Decker brought home the team’s first run with a groundout.
After the Blue Jays extended their lead to 7-1, the Bullets picked up some momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning. With runners on second and third, Donlan slapped a hard liner to deep right. Sacks made a diving play at the ball, but came up short, allowing Donlan to scamper all the way to third for a triple. Decker knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-4.
Donlan once again provided the spark for the Bullets in the sixth inning, plating a runner with a double to right-center to slice the Blue Jay advantage down to 7-5.
Johns Hopkins tacked on single runs in the seventh and eighth innings before opening the floodgates in the ninth. The Blue Jays sent 11 batters to the dish and came up with six runs on five hits, two walks, and a pair of errors by the hosts.
Jonah Offman, Brian Linton, and Wyatt Copeland held Gettysburg to just two hits and struck out eight over the final four innings of the game.
