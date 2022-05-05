BASEBALL
Biglerville 9, York Tech 1
Eli Weigle posted six shutout innings in his complete-game pitching performance on Thursday to lift the Canners to a victory.
Weigle whiffled seven batters while walking just two, scattering six singles over seven frames.
At the dish, Austin Black hammered three hits, including a double and scored twice. Ben Angstadt and Abi Sosa cracked two knocks apiece with Sosa tallying three RBI. Angstadt and Gage Bishop both drove in two runs for the Canners (3-10).
York Tech 000 010 0 — 1 6 3
Biglerville 430 002 x — 9 9 2
Shimmel, Hess (6). Weigle. WP: Weigle. LP: Shimmel. SO-BB: Shimmel 5-3, Hess 0-1, Weigle 7-2. 2B: B-Black
Littlestown 6, CD East 3
Brandon Clabaugh and Michael Henrie both doubled and drove in two runs for the Bolts as they doubled up the Panthers in non-league action on Thursday.
Zack Weaver added a pair of singles and Ryan Jones socked a two-bagger for Littlestown (10-5).
Henrie and reliever Bradin Peart limited CD East (1-14) to four hits.
CD East 002 001 0 — 3 4 2
Littlestown 300 201 x — 6 6 1
Paul, Lake (6). Henrie, Peart (6). WP: Henrie. LP: Paul. SO-BB: Paul 5-5, Lake 1-3, Henrie 6-5, Peart 2-0. 2B: L-Clabaugh, Henrie, Jones
Fairfield 15, Christian School of York 0
Cody Valentine and Connor Joy combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the red-hot Knights on Thursday. Both hurlers recorded five strikeouts in their respective mound stints.
Seven different Knights belted at least two hits each, including Valentine who was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI. Eric Ball and Andrew Koons also racked up three hits while teammates Jayden Bell, Cameron Macinyak, Josh Hazlett and Ethan O’Dell swatted two apiece.
Fairfield 363 3 — 15 18 0
Christian School of York 000 0 — 0 0 2
Valentine, Joy (3). CSY names not provided. WP: Valentine. SO-BB: Valentine 5-0, Joy 5-1. 2B: F-Ball, Valentine 2. 3B: F-Valentine
Kennard-Dale 13, Bermudian Springs 4
The Rams broke loose for 20 hits on Thursday, including five for extra bases, in a big win over the Eagles.
Six different players notched at least two hits apiece for Kennard-Dale (4-11).
The Eagles (8-8) were limited to six singles, two coming from Liam Cook.
Kennard-Dale 012 330 4 — 13 20 3
Bermudian Springs 020 001 1 — 4 6 2
Leighty, Smith (6). Reinert, Kline (4), Myers (6). WP: Leighty. LP: Reinert. SO-BB: Leighty 6-4, Smith 2-0, Reinert 2-3, Kline 0-0, Myers 0-1. 2B: KD-Nelson, Najel, Beighley. 3B: KD-Najel, Loucks
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 11, Biglerville 4
A six-run jumpstart in the opening inning sent the Squirettes on their way past the Canners on Thursday.
Leadoff hitter Teagan Funkhouser enjoyed a 4-for-5 performance that included a double and two RBI. Olivia Kale rattled three hits while Alma Partenza, Kathryn Keller and Nicole Brown swatted two hits apiece for Delone (11-4).
Lexy Pickett keyed a nine-hit attack for Biglerville (4-10) by going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Olivia Miller and Emily Woolson both singled twice for the hosts.
Delone Catholic 600 013 1 — 11 16 2
Biglerville 002 010 1 — 4 9 3
WP: Anderson. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: Anderson 5-1, Brewer 1-1. 2B: DC-Wilson, Funkhouser; B-Pickett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.