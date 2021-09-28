What started out as a dreary, cool day turned into hot, bright sunshine as Gettysburg hosted Dallastown, Eastern York, and York Tech in YAIAA cross country action on Tuesday afternoon. The hot weather was matched by some hot competition in both the girls’ and boys’ races, and though the Warrior squads each narrowly lost to Dallastown, both soundly defeated Eastern York to remain undefeated in YAIAA-2 competition.
The Gettysburg boys defeated Eastern 18-43 and York Tech 15-50. Dallastown nipped the Warriors 26-30, defeated Eastern 17-44, and beat Tech 15-50. Eastern beat Tech 15-50. The Warriors are now 11-3 overall, and 4-0 in DII. Dallastown is 11-2, and 4-1 in DI. Eastern is 0-4 in the division.
The results of the meet sets up a showdown with York Suburban and Susquehannock for the division crown at Northeastern next Tuesday.
Senior Drew Cole led the Warriors with a masterful race to win in 17:11. Cole has admittedly struggled for much of the season, but on Tuesday he looked like the runner who qualified for the state cross country championships in 2019.
“It has felt like a struggle before in this season, but this one felt good,” Cole said. “I went into this race with more of a game plan than I have in other races this year. I have either gone out slow and picked it up, or gone out fast and tried to hold on. So far this season, neither of those strategies have worked out real well.”
As the runners approached the mile mark, Dallastown had four of the top eight runners, but Cole and teammate Auden Day were first and second. The four went through the mile in about 5:25, and then came up on the two-mile mark in 11:15. A second pack was a good 10 seconds behind, and included three Wildcats and two Warriors.
Once the lead pack passed the two mile, Cole eased into the lead and slowly pulled away, leaving Day to deal with Dallastown’s Jakob Rager and Jackson Guntekunst. By the time the race reached the final loop, Cole was well in front, with Day battling the Wildcat duo for second place. With 400 meters to go, Cole pranced in for the victory, and the Dallastown pair eased by Day. Gavin Cole ran a strong race and moved up into fifth place for Gettysburg, but Dallastown placed its top five before the Warriors fourth runner could get in.
“Drew looked good today, and kind of looked like the old Drew,” said Gettysburg boys’ coach Brian Mount. “He has been battling a little foot issue, but he is getting over that. His strategy worked well today. And Auden has been running great. I was actually surprised that those two Dallastown guys got by him. If he could have split them, it wouldn’t have mattered in the team scoring, it just would have been closer. Our issue is with our four and five this year. We have a huge pack battling for those positions, and we just need to move that pack up a little bit.”
Cole was happy with his victory, happy to be feeling good, and happy that the Warriors get to race for the division title next week. His strategy paid off and he is looking forward to the big meets still to come.
“I told myself to stick with the top guys for the first two miles, and then try to gap them and maybe out-kick them,” Cole said. “I ended up a good bit of room in between by the time we got to the finish. I am very happy with this one. I am definitely going to try to get a personal best in our own invitational. I really like running in the big meets — it just gets the adrenaline going. And then I am looking forward to YAIAAs and districts. I hope to get to districts and squeeze into states.”
The Gettysburg girls have a good thing going, having won the Division-2 title the last two years. With a 4-0 record in 2021 (12-1 overall), they too will have to battle undefeated-in-the-division Susquehannock and York Suburban to make it a three-peat.
On Tuesday, the Warriors beat Eastern York 22-34, but dropped a 23-34 decision to Division-1 Dallastown. The Wildcats defeated Eastern 18-45. York Tech did not have enough girls to field a full team and forfeited against the other three teams. Dallastown remains undefeated at 14-0 (5-0).
“We are still undefeated in our division, and we did not have one senior running today,” said new girls’ coach Walter Hasis. “We have a great bunch of girls, and they are wonderful to work with.”
The girls’ race ended up a lot different than it started out. As the girls ran up the hill to the mile mark, Eastern York’s Kaydence Strange had built an eight second lead over Gettysburg ace Winter Oaster, going out in 6:30. Ten seconds behind Oaster, a huge pack followed with Gettysburg’s Lily Arnold and Megan Hurst running in the midst of seven Dallastown runners.
Going by the 3,000-meter mark, Oaster was hanging tough with Strange, but was still 10 seconds back. The big news was that she was now only four seconds ahead of a herd of Wildcats. Strange went through two miles in 13:25, and Oaster was at 13:35, but just at the two-mile mark, Lydia Tolerico and Victoria Rodriguez caught Oaster, putting her in fourth place. Oaster was struggling, but still kept fighting.
With 800 meters to go, the Dallastown duo passed Strange, and Arnold and Hurst caught up to Oaster. While the lead Wildcats were not to be caught, the Warrior pair gained on Strange, but could not pass her in the final stretch. Rodriguez edged out Tolerico for first place, and both were timed in 21:13. Arnold placed fourth, with Hurst fifth. Natalie Good of Dallastown sprinted past Oaster in the final 50 meters for sixth.
It was the second meet in a row that ninth-grader Arnold was the No. 1 runner for the team. Arnold comes by her talent honestly, as her mother was an exceptional runner for Gettysburg and her father was a state champion for Annville-Cleona. Additionally, her brother is in the top five on the boys’ team.
“Running came natural to me, so I decided to give it a try,” Arnold said. “I liked it in middle school, and I guess I am not half-bad at it, so I have kept going with it. We try to stick together and push each other, even when one of us is not having our best day. We keep each others’ heads up and we just go with it. We encourage each other, and that helps a lot.”
Hurst, who was a member of the Warriors’ school-record setting district medalist 4 x 400 meter relay team back in May, has improved greatly in the longer distance in cross country. She and Arnold worked the race well together, and both are gaining confidence with each race.
“I had a rough year last year in cross country, so this is better,” Hurst said. “My track season gave me a big confidence boost coming into this season. York Suburban will be a good test for us. If we work together and support each other, I think we can beat them again.”
Coach Hasis takes over the reins from Michael Beegle, who had brought the Lady Warriors program back into prominence. With no seniors in uniform on Tuesday, it looks like Gettysburg will just get better as the youth gain experience and confidence. A three-peat division title would go a long way on the confidence end.
“Our top four are really coming together nicely,” Hasis said. “I am just so pleased with their progress. I just think Megan is going to have a phenomenal year. Her times are starting to really go down. This is the time of year that you start to see that growth and that drop in time. Lily is such a great addition to the team as a ninth grade, and we all know what Winter can do. Hopefully we will do well in that meet next week and we can keep things rolling.”
GIRLS
Team: Gettysburg d. Eastern York 22-34, Gettysburg d. York Tech 15-50, Dallastown d. Gettysburg 23-34, Dallastown d. Eastern York 18-45, Dallastown d. York Tech 15-50, Eastern York d. York Tech 15-50.
Individual: 1.Victoria Rodriguez D 21:13, 2.Lydia Tolerico D 21:13, 3.Kaydence Strange EY 21:25, 4.Lily Arnold G 21:33, 5.Megan Hurst G 21:35, 6.Natalie Good D 21:43, 7.Winter Oaster G 21:46, 8.Kailey Granger D 22:04, 9.Mae Treml D 22:05, 10.Malina Reber G 22:30, 14. Leah Flinchbaugh EY 22:24, 17.Aby Ferry EY 24:07, 19.Olivia Goldman-Smith G 25:12, 20.Abigail Solihin EY 25:25, 21.Brooke Myers G 26:32, 23.Brecia Bentley EY 27:37, 24.Gabby Sainato G 28:06.
BOYS
Team: Gettysburg d. Eastern York 18-43, Gettysburg d. York Tech 15-50, Dallastown d. Gettysburg 26-30, Dallastown d. Eastern York 17-44, Dallastown d. York Tech 15-50, Eastern York d. York Tech 15-50.
Individual: 1.Drew Cole G 17:11, 2.Jakob Rager D 17:14, 3.Jackson Gutekunst D 17:15, 4.Auden Day G 17:29, 5.Gavin Cole G 17:50, 6.Aiden Granger D 18:04, 7.Anthony Roselli EY 18:16, 8.Jack Gable D 18:20, 9.Gabriel Kolsevich D 18:27, 10.Colin Arnold G 18:36, 11.Chase Curry EY 18:54, 13.Ryan Clayton G 19:14, 14.Calvin Lang G 19:15, 15.John Flaherty G 19:22, 23.Braden Bolten EY 20:34, 26.Coltyn Myers EY 21:24, 28.Bradley Barr EY 21:55.
