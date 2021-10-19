Prior to the season, Gettysburg head coach John Colgan was happy to have the Warriors’ strength of schedule upgraded, even if it meant the possibility of more losses. The objective was to have the team better prepared for the District 3 Class 3A Championships.
The Warriors added a fifth Class 4A team to the schedule on Tuesday in the YAIAA Tournament quarterfinals, where they faced Northeastern. Even though they dropped a 2-0 decision to the Bobcats at Alumni Field in York Springs, the match served as another opportunity to size things up.
“We talked about this tournament really being a bonus for us and how it will help us to prepare for the district tournament. That’s what we’re playing for,” Colgan said. “We really needed to play as many high-level teams as we possibly could to find out the strengths and weaknesses of our team.”
Gettysburg (12-3-2) faced Carlisle, Lower Dauphin, Chambersburg and Hershey in non-conference play in the regular season. Like the Bobcats, that quartet of teams all qualified for the 4A playoffs. The Warriors went 1-2-1 in those matches.
Much of the first half of Tuesday’s match served as a feeling-out process for both sides as neither team put much pressure on its opponent. The first shot on goal wasn’t registered until Gettysburg’s Lauren Spangler had a go-at-goal with 11:32 to play until the break.
Spangler’s shot came from the right side but was flagged down by Bobcat keeper Katie Shearer.
Northeastern (13-4-2) came into the match 11-1-2 in its previous 14 matches, after going 1-3 to start the campaign.
The third-place finisher in YAIAA-1 broke the scoreless deadlock when Lorelei Hartzfield connected on a bomb from deep on the left flank with a direct kick that went over Warrior keeper Lydia Floreck, grazed the crossbar and went straight down for the go-ahead marker with 6:51 to play until intermission.
Neither side had another shot on goal before the break.
Early in the second half, Gettysburg had a chance to level the match when a cross was played into the middle of the pitch. However, a gaggle of Bobcat players prevented Gettysburg from having a clean look at the net and two Warrior tries banged off of Northeastern defenders before they had a chance to test Shearer.
“We want our girls to shoot when they have the chance to, because you never know what may happen when you do,” Colgan said. “The shot may not go in, but it could create a rebound that does become a scoring chance.”
Hartzfield doubled her side’s advantage when she finished a through ball assist from Emma Toomey with 14:19 to play in the match. Hartzfield beat Floreck to the ball as the keeper charged off of her line to challenge. A quick touch by Hartzfield got her in the clear and she fired into an open net from right to left.
“They did a little bit better of a job in the midfield than we did tonight,” Colgan said. “And I think that’s where the match was won for them.”
Northeastern held a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal, while corners were even, 3-3.
Gettysburg will return to action when it hosts a first-round Class 3A district tournament match on Monday.
Northeastern 1 1 - 2
Gettysburg 0 0 - 0
Goals: N-Lorelei Hartzfield 2. Assists: N-Emma Toomey. Shots: N-3; G-1. Corners: N-3; G-3. Saves: N-Katie Shearer (1); G-Lydia Floreck (1)
