“Stay healthy” is a universal mantra right now. But it was going to be an important phrase at Bermudian Springs long before this COVID-19–shortened campaign began.
Injuries did a number on the Eagles a season ago, wreaking havoc on a roster that entered the year already facing depth shortages at key positions. Bermudian was able to persevere to a 6-5 mark and a District 3 Class 3A playoff appearance, but the Eagles’ trademark continuity and consistency was tough to come by.
A new year and a healthy roster means a fresh start for the Eagles and new sideline boss John Livelsberger, in his first year as head coach after a decade-plus stint as an assistant under longtime coach Jon DeFoe. Bermudian hopes to take a full, healthy squad to Hanover Friday when the teams kick off their division-only slate, and that already puts the Eagles ahead of last year’s pace.
“You get a couple of years where it’s quiet, and then when it rains it pours,” Livelsberger said. “When you have multiple injuries like we had it’s tough to deal with. We were talking this week about how when we were going into the Hanover game last year we were down both starting backs.”
There are no such issues in the backfield now, as the Eagles will have a veteran presence to lean on there. Senior Savauri Shelton will line up at fullback, a return to his customary position after injuries had pressed him into some quarterbacking duties last season. Shelton, who checks in 6-foot and 205 pounds, figures to see a heavy workload after posting 352 yards on 99 carries last season, many of them as a Wildcat quarterback.
The “outside” half of the Eagles’ Wing-T equation is junior halfback Ricky Pacana, who saw action in 10 games last season as sophomore in a variety of roles on offense, defense and special teams. Directing the operation is senior quarterback Jay Martinez, who started six games last season before having his season cut short by injury. Livelsberger sees a much more comfortable signal caller this year.
“I think he’s really excited to get going,” Livelsberger said. “Not that Jay didn’t have an understanding of the whole offense before, but now he is able to be the field commander when his team is looking around and confused about something.”
With Bermudian boasting experience and athleticism at the skill positions, the onus falls on the offensive line to return to its vintage form. The area was a question mark entering the 2019 campaign, and injuries and depth challenges there forced young players into action. The result was an up-and-down offensive performance; the Eagles struggled against top defenses, averaging 9.6 points per game in their five losses.
The Eagles have a strong line anchor in senior captain and returning starter Jhonathan Balek (6-0, 215), and have a pair of juniors in Ethan King (6-1, 200) and Mason Smith (6-0, 235) who return after starting as sophomores. Sophomore Montana Speelman (6-2, 212) will be at center after spending last season as a freshman with the varsity squad. The hope is to squash the learning curve that the line required last season.
“I think last year their heads were spinning because they were trying to figure where to go instead of just going there and doing it fast and aggressively,” Livelsberger said. “We’ve talked to the linemen and told them we’re not afraid of mistakes but we want to see that aggression. We want them to be thinking less and playing harder.”
The picture is similar on the defensive side. The senior captains—Balek, Shelton and Martinez—will each anchor a level of the defense. Balek, Smith, King and Jonah Martin, all of whom saw varsity action last season, will be on the front four, with Hogan Swenski, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior, joining the rotation in his return to the football field.
Shelton will hold down an inside linebacker spot, having seen varsity time on defense since he was a freshman. Fellow senior Matt Zelenski is a returner at outside linebacker after making the transition there last season from playing in the secondary in prior years. Junior Chanse Boyer will likely pair with Shelton on the inside. The secondary returns fully intact, with Martinez at safety and senior Blake Young and junior Ethan Beachy at the corners.
The senior presence and returning experience is something Livelsberger has been grateful for as his squad has navigated off-season pandemic restrictions and its first camp under a new head coach. Now he hopes to see the results of that leadership manifest on Friday nights.
“I think the biggest difference is that this year we have a group of seniors that have played together since fourth grade,” Livelsberger said. “The unique thing about this group is that if somebody messes up, they call each other out and get on each other a little bit, but then they celebrate each other’s successes and pull each other up as well. It feels like these guys are ready to take the reins.”
