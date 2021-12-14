BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 65, Central York 58
The Colonials raced out to a 39-27 halftime lead and never looked back, taking down the visiting Panthers on Tuesday.
The hosts used a balanced attack on the offensive end of the floor, where six different players scored at least seven points. Brittyn Eakins led the charge with 15 points and Aden Strausbaugh netted 14. Idriz Ahmetovic, Hunter Crabbs and Nick Calvo-Perez finished with eight points apiece and Graham Rex added seven.
Central York 11 16 17 14 — 58
New Oxford 22 17 12 16 – 65
Central York (58): Baker 7 0-0 16, Jackson 2 1-3 , Dotson 7 1-2 17, Smeltzer 3 0-2 6, Natal 4 1-2 12. Totals: 23 3-9 58
New Oxford (65): Idriz Ahmetovic 2 4-8 8, Nick Calvo-Perez 4 2-3 8, Brittyn Eakins 7 0-0 15, Aden Strausbaugh 6 1-3 14, Brennan Holmes 2 0-0 4, Graham Rex 2 2-2 7, Hunter Crabbs 4 0-1 8, Holden Crabbs 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: David Moore, Jett Moore. Totals: 27 10-19 65
3-pointers: CY-Baker 2, Dotson 4, Natal 3; NO-Eakins, Strausbaugh, Rex.
JV: Central York 44, New Oxford 41
Bermudian Springs 52, York Tech 41
Ethan Beachy lit up the nets for 13 points in the second quarter as the Eagles pulled away from the Spartans in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Beachy’s big performance included 18 points prior to the half, and a game-high 22 overall. Tyson Carpenter tossed in 10 more and Ethan Young drained a pair of triples in the win.
Bermudian Springs 13 19 9 11 – 52
York Tech 9 14 11 7 – 41
Bermudian Springs (52): Ethan Beachy 8 3-3 22, Nick Erdman 1 0-0 2, Gabe Kline 0 2-4 2, Ethan Young 2 0-0 6, Dylan Hubbard 1 1-3 1, Connor Mummert 1 1-9 3, Tyson Carpenter 3 3-5 10, Austin Reinert 1 1-2 4. Totals: 17 11-26 52
York Tech (41): Johnson 1 2-2 4, Gladney 2 2-2 7, Gracey 2 0-0 6, Robinson 1 0-0 3, Torres 6 0-1 13, Rouse 3 2-3 8. Totals: 15 6-8 41
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 3, Young 2, Carpenter, Reinert; YT-Gladney, Gracey 2, Robinson, Torres.
Delone Catholic 55, Biglerville 15
The Squires roughed up the Canners for the second time in four days as they dialed up a 55-15 romp on Tuesday.
Gage Zimmerman guided the winners with 13 points and Asher Rudolph added 10. Bryson Kopp chipped in with nine points for Delone, which led 37-9 at the break.
Delone Catholic 18 19 15 3 – 55
Biglerville 3 6 4 2 – 15
Biglerville (15): Eli Weigle 2 1-2 6, Christian Shaffer 1 1-2 3, Brady Salter 1 0-0 2, Bear Zullinger 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Anthony Cervantes, Caleol Palmer, Nolan Miller, Ryan VanDyke, Jack Regentin. Totals: 6 2-4 15
Delone Catholic (55): Colten Keller 2 0-0 4, Chase Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Asher Rudolph 4 1-1 10, Camdyn Keller 3 0-0 6, Gage Zimmerman 3 6-6 13, Bryson Kopp 4 0-0 9, A. Bealmear 1 0-0 3, A. Earnest 0 1-2 1, N. Crawford 2 0-1 4. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Dettinburn, Smith, Moore, Goedecker. Totals: 21 8-10 55.
3-pointers: B-Weigle; DC-Hoffman, Rudolph, Zimmerman, Kopp, Bealmear
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 56, Littlestown 36
Jaycie Miller poured in 21 points and Riley Stigler buried four 3-pointers in the Hawkettes’ win over the Thunderbolts on Tuesday.
Miller was part of a 19-point second quarter for Hanover (3-0) which led to a 28-11 halftime lead. Stigler finished with a dozen points and Reagan Wildasin tossed in 10 more.
Celi Portillo matched Miller with 21 points to carry the scoring load for Littlestown (1-2). Portillo connected on nine field goals, including a 3-pointer. Kellee Staub added eight points for the Bolts.
Hanover 9 19 12 16 – 56
Littlestown 4 7 14 11 – 36
Hanover (56): Annie Smith 4 0-0 9, Peyton Conover 0 2-2 2, Jaycie Miller 7 5-6 21, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 4 0-0 12, Reagan Wildasin 5 0-1 10. Non-scorers: Alanys Beltran, Mya Maloney, Lily Moorhead, Keana Noel. Totals: 21 7-11 56
Littlestown (36): Kellee Staub 1 5-6 8, Celi Portillo 9 2-6 21, Hannah Cherry 1 1-2 3, Kylah Green 2 0-2 4, Peart 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Young. Totals: 13 8-18 36
3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller 2, Stigler 4; L-Staub, Portillo
Delone Catholic 72, Biglerville 13
Giana Hoddinott and Kaitlyn Schwarz combined for 35 points for the Squirettes in their road win over the Canners on Tuesday.
Hoddinott netted 18, with 12 of those coming prior to the intermission. Makenna Mummert tossed in 10 for Delone (3-0).
Emily Woolson had six points for Biglerville (1-2).
Delone Catholic 31 18 14 10 – 72
Biglerville 4 1 6 2 – 13
Delone Catholic (72): Megan Jacoby 0 1-2 1, Abigael Vingsen 2 0-0 4, Giana Hoddinott 7 4-4 18, Brielle Baughman 1 2-2 5, Ella Hughes 2 0-0 4, Makenna Mummert 4 2-2 10, Maggie Hughes 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Schwarz 6 5-7 17, Emily McCann 3 2-4 9. Non-scorers: Laura Knobloch. Totals: 27 16-21 72
Biglerville (13): Brylee Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Emily Woolson 2 2-2 6, Ava Peterson 0 0-1 0, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Abigail Reckard 1 0-0 2, Aubrey McCloskey 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Mari Alvarez, Rylie Brewer, Paige Miller, Kaydence Dunlap, Kaiti Kline, Claire Roberts. Totals: 5 3-5 13
3-pointers: DC-Baughman, McCann
York Catholic 53, Fairfield 26
Eleven different players scored for the Irish in their win over the Knights in YAIAA play on Tuesday.
Drew Kile and Meredith Smith netted nine points apiece to pace York Catholic, which limited Fairfield to 15 first-half points.
Madison Cromwell’s five points paced the Knights.
York Catholic 17 19 13 4 – 53
Fairfield 9 6 3 8 – 26
York Catholic (53): She 3 1-2 7, Tully 0 2-2 2, Kile 3 2-6 9, Bullen 1 4-6 6, Kury 0 2-2 2, Collin 2 1-4 5, Smith 3 2-2 9, O’Brien 1 0-1 2, Rauch 1 0-0 2, Reed 2 3-3 7, Harris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 17-28 53
Fairfield (26): Madison Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Emma Dennison 0 2-3 2, Breana Valentine 1 1-2 4, Braidan Wastler 1 1-5 3, Maddie Neiderer 1 0-0 2, Kira Weikert 1 0-0 2, Chrissy Hamilton 1 1-2 3, Cadence Holmberg 1 0-0 2, Karina Miller 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Kayleigh Bollinger, Emma Battern, Maddie Fulgham, Catherine Aker. Totals: 9 5-12 26
3-pointers: YC-Drew, Smith; F-Cromwell, Valentine, Miller. JV: York Catholic 41, Fairfield 16
SWIMMING
Spring Grove girls 133, New Oxford 43
Spring Grove boys 92, New Oxford 54
The Colonial boys’ team recorded five individual wins in its meet at Spring Grove on Tuesday.
Alan Flores was a double-winner, taking home the 50 free in 23.98 and the 100 free with a time of 54.81. Cole Smith matched his teammate with victories in the 100 fly (1:03.20) and 100 breast (1:08.88).
Grant Hayward tacked on a triumph in the 100 back (1:09.15) for the Ox.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Spring Grove 2:01.30; 200 free: 1. Czapp (SG) 2:20.55; 200 IM: 1. Bortner (SG) 2:30.35, 2. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 2:36.35; 50 free: 1. Rauhauser (SG) 26.37, 2. Molly Raah (NO) 29 41; 1-meter diving: 1. White (SG) 113.85; 100 fly: 1. Bortner (SG) 1:07.30; 100 free: 1. Czapp (SG) 1:00.00, 2. Shaely Stabler (NO) 1:14.36; 500 free: 1. Calder (SG) 5:44.34, 3. Dillon Hutchinson-Thomas (NO) 7:13.95; 200 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 1:58.06; 100 back: 1. Rauhauser (SG) 1:03.67; 100 breast: 1. Calder (SG) 1:17.08, 2. Clabaugh (NO) 1:17.27; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 4:07.69
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Spring Grove 1:52.07; 200 free: 1. Toth (SG) 2:05.50, 3. Raiden Shomo (NO) 3:02.10; 200 IM: 1. Gordon (SG) 1:53.18, 2. Grant Hayward (NO) 2:42.31; 50 free: 1. Alan Flores (NO) 23.98, 3. Peter Brown (NO) 33.74; 1-meter diving: 1. Lancaster (SG) 140.60; 100 fly: 1. Cole Smith (NO) 1:03.20; 100 free: 1. Flores (NO) 54.81, 3. Tristan Scott (NO) 1:09.95; 500 free: 1. Gordon (SG) 4:38.12; 200 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 1:45.87; 100 back: 1. Hayward (NO) 1:09.15; 100 breast: 1. Smith (NO) 1:08.88; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 4:05.53
