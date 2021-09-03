A confident and capable Boiling Springs defense was going to allow Bermudian Springs only so many opportunities Friday night. That made it all the more important that the Eagles cash in when those opportunities came.
For the second straight week, though, Bermudian again watched its finest scoring chances go by without a point. The Bubblers, meanwhile, did no such thing in the second half.
Boiling Springs, fueled by a defense that allowed just 131 yards and forced a pair of turnovers, broke open a close game with a trio of second-half touchdowns to roll to a 35-0 victory over Bermudian in a non-league football matchup at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
As in its season-opening loss to New Oxford, Bermudian had its sights on the end zone when the game hung in the balance, advancing inside the Bubbler 25-yard line twice in the first half when it was a one-score contest. Neither time, though, saw the Eagles produce a score.
“We have to start executing, and we have to play mistake-free,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “We get down there, and all of a sudden we get behind schedule and find ourselves in trouble at a time when we had the momentum. That’s two weeks in a row when things were rolling, we had things together, and then we get in trouble.”
Part of the Eagles’ challenge was the disparity in the teams’ drive length, as the Bubbler defense and special teams continually did its part in setting up the offense in advantageous field position. The first of those instances came quickly, as Boiling Springs forced a three-and-out on Bermudian’s first possession and the offense took over at its own 44-yard line.
It took just two plays for the Bubbler to find the end zone: fullback Aidan Metzger cut outside and picked up 26 yards on the drive’s first play, and halfback Joey Menke took a sweep 30 yards to the house on the second play to stake Boiling Springs to a 7-0 lead just 3:29 into the game.
Boiling Springs padded its lead late in the quarter, with a four-play drive that featured a 49-yard dash by Menke, who totaled 138 yards on 13 carries. He finished the job with a four-yard touchdown run that made it 13-0 with 26 seconds remaining in the first.
From there the squads exchanged forays into each other’s territories, with nothing to show for either side. Bermudian, which had a first-quarter possession stopped at the Boiling Springs 23-yard line, advanced a second-quarter drive to the Bubbler 17 before a Metzger sack snuffed it out. The Bubblers, meanwhile, saw both of their second-quarter possessions wilt at the Bermudian 6-yard line—the first ending in a missed field goal, the latter in a turnover on downs.
“We just have to get first downs,” Livelsberger said. “We have to move the ball and be able to run it for first downs. Hats off to Boiling Springs, they came after us and started crowding the line, and we couldn’t find a seam. They kept us locked down.”
The Bubblers did not miss their opportunities in the second half, scoring on three of their first four possessions. A 35-yard punt return by Marcus Boyle set up the first, a five-play, 24-yard drive capped by Metzger’s 2-yard run that made it a three-score game with 7:38 to go in the third.
“We knew our defense was stopping them, for the most part,” Menke said. “They had a few good runs, but we were still getting turnovers and they still hadn’t scored any points against us. So it was just get the ball back, and punch it in the next time.”
Boiling Springs set the running clock in motion late in the fourth with a pair of back-to-back scores. Menke covered the final 15 yards of an eight-play, 59-yard drive to make it 28-0, and after a Trey McCardell fumble recovery Metzger scored from six yards out to put the cap on the scoring.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boiling Springs 13 0 8 14 — 35
First Quarter
BoS—Joey Menke 30 run (Jack Laing kick), 8:31
BoS—Menke 4 run (kick no good), :26
Third Quarter
BoS—Aidan Metzger 2 run (Laing run), 7:38
Fourth Quarter
BoS—Menke 15 run (Laing kick), 7:26
BoS—Metzger 6 run (Laing kick) 5:40
Team Statistics
BeS BoS
First downs 8 15
Rushes-yards 37-114 37-283
Passing 3-6-1 3-9-0
Passing yards 17 43
Total offense 131 326
Penalties-yards 3-31 4-25
Punts-yards 7-26.0 2-28.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Berm-Chanse Boyer 19-99, Ricky Pacana 7-35, Brennan Schisler 3-1, Ethan Beachy 8-(-21). BoS-Joey Menke 13-138, Aidan Metzger 12-79, Jack Laing 8-27, Carson Garvey 1-37, Colin Lunde 1-4, Liam Fisher 2-(-2).
Passing: Berm-Beachy 3-6-1-17. BoS-Lunde 3-9-0-43, Fisher 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: Berm-Pacana 2-15, Boyer 1-2. BoS-Garvey 1-31, Menke 1-6, Laing 1-6.
