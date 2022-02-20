As far as sectional swan songs go, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher delivered virtuoso performances.
They weren’t classical masterpieces, mind you. Rather, heavy metal shows that brought down the house with smashing guitars.
The Gettysburg seniors turned in dominating performances at 215 and 285 pounds, respectively, to highlight Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Section 4 Tournament held at South Western High School. Rodriguez and Gallagher were two of eight Warriors to qualify for the upcoming District 3 Championships at Spring Grove.
“We knew our roles coming in, that No. 1 seed always puts a target on you,” said Gallagher. “We had to live up to it.”
Live up to it they did, powering their way to the top step of the podium. Rodriguez (31-2) scored a pair of pins prior to the finals, where he faced South Western’s RJ Utz. Rodriguez led 4-1 after a period and he was just getting warmed up. The senior showed his quickness with an ankle pick for a takedown, and after allowing Utz (22-9) to escape, nailed a five-point move on the edge of the mat.
Leading 11-2 into the third period, Rodriguez tacked on two more takedowns, including a brutal snap with 17 seconds left, to cap a 17-4 major decision.
“I wanted to look clean for districts and get my seeding for next week,” said Rodriguez, who made the finals for the third straight year and grabbed his second section title. “I planned on finishing first and first next week, too.”
Rodriguez said flipping the switch from team mentality to an individual perspective wasn’t difficult thanks to his teammates and coaches.
“For (team) districts you had a job to fulfill and now it’s about getting your hand raised and moving on,” he said. “I have a lot of good teammates and a really good coach who knows how to push you and get you in those positions. It’s really helpful with managing the situations.”
Gallagher (33-5) defended his sectional title with ease, smashing his way into the finals with a pair of first-period pins, including a stick of nemesis Hunter Bisking of Dallastown in the semifinals. He nearly nailed down the trifecta in the finals when he hooked Central York’s Ethan Miller in a tight cradle. Miller came within a fraction of being decked on the edge of the mat but somehow survived the period.
Gallagher, who has 24 falls this season, went right back to the cradle for two more nearfall points in the third period and came home with a 7-2 decision.
“Coach Haines says ‘bonus, bonus, bonus’, go out and do your job and good things will happen,” said Gallagher.
Like Rodriguez, Gallagher gave a nod to teammates who are battling into the postseason together.
“At the end it’s still a team effort because we all work together in the practice room, everybody plays a major role,” he said. “This whole team is like a brotherhood, it’s one big family. Everybody is together, and good things will happen if you work as a team.”
Seniors Logan Newell (152) and Jake Cherry (160) also reached the finals but fell short in their respective title quests. Cherry (37-5) was taken down to his back by Macon Myers (23-6) of Central York in the middle period of their matchup. Myers added another takedown in the third period on a counter to upend the top seed, 9-4.
“Going in I thought it was a unique matchup because (Myers) had some things that Jake doesn’t match up well with,” said Haines. “You get hit with a five-point move against a quality kid and it’s tough to come back on him.”
For Newell (29-6), Saturday was another chapter in a terrific story this season. After sitting behind teammates the last two years he’s burst onto the scene and made the most of his opportunity. He used a major decision and 8-4 nod to reach the finals, where he faced Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins (33-2, 119-35 career), who was shooting for a third sectional title. Newell was unable to survive a blitz off the whistle as Dobbins used a cradle for a fall in 27 seconds.
The setback isn’t likely to deter Newell, who has turned his attention toward districts.
“My focus is to come back better for next week,” he said. “I moved on, I’m 0-0. That’s our mindset all year. I’ll take every match as it comes and be as ready as I possibly can.”
Newell said he made a conscious decision to attack at the beginning of the season, and that’s made all the difference.
“The beginning of this year knowing that this is it, my last shot,” he said of having a light-bulb moment. “Before Carlisle (Tournament) I made the mental decision that I’m going to be more offensive and that helped me see a lot more success.”
As he bided his team before breaking into the lineup, Newell was focused on what he could do rather than what wasn’t available to him in the moment.
“Me being behind people wasn’t my focus, my focus was constantly getting better,” he said. “With Coach Haines and (all the coaches), they’re awesome at helping me grow. Over the past few years I might not have been in the spotlight but I’ve been able to constantly improve.”
Joining the four finalists at districts will be Warriors Gabe Pecaitis, Jaxon Townsend and Tyler Withers, who were third respectively at 120, 145 and 172. Dalton Redden placed fourth at 138 to move on as well.
“There are a lot of things we need to clean up for next week but at the end of the day it’s all about advancing and moving on to the next step,” said Haines. “We have eight advancing, some put themselves in a tough draw for next week. You’re going to have to beat those (other) kids at some point in time so we plan on beating them earlier than later.”
Gettysburg led the field with eight D3 qualifiers but came up just shy in a close battle with Dallastown for the team title. The Wildcats, who crowned three champions among their seven qualifiers, pulled ahead in the waning stages of the tournament to edge the Warriors, 181-177.
New Oxford failed to advance a wrestler to districts but did see three Colonials finish fifth. Juniors Jerry Dattoli (126) and Cameron Herring (152) joined senior Alex Bermejo (189) in winning fifth-place bouts. Dattoli (22-15) went 4-2 Saturday while Herring (19-13) won three of his five bouts. Bermejo (8-19) had a solid day, matching his season win total on Saturday with four victories.
District 3 Class 3A
Section 4 Tournament
Saturday – South Western H.S.
Top 4 finishers at each weight advance to the District 3 Championships at Spring Grove
Team: 1. Dallastown (Dal) 181.0, 2. Gettysburg (Get) 177.0, 3. Spring Grove (SG) 162.5, 4. Central York (CY) 134.5, 5. York Suburban (YS) 131.5, 6. Red Lion (RL) 119.5, 7. Waynesboro (Way) 101.0, 8. South Western (SW) 94.0, 9. Dover (Dov) 68.,5, 10. New Oxford (NO) 55.0, 11. Susquehannock (Sus) 37.0, 12. West York (WY) 38.0, 13. Northeastern (NE) 34.0, 14. York Tech (YT) 25.0
Championship Semifinals
106-Harvey (RL) md. Keares (CY), 15-3; E. Leiphart (Dov) d. J. Adams (YS), 3-1; 113-Sandacz (CY) p. Brown (WY), 2:37; Hewitt (NE) d. Rooney (Way), 9-2; 120-M. Leiphart (Dov) p. Key (Dal), :44; T. Adams (YS) d. Gabriel Pecaitis (Get), 5-2; 126-Luckenbaugh (Dal) d. Snyder (SG), 5-3; Emory (YS) d. Long (CY), 6-4; 132-Vega (SG) d. Neidigh (YS), 9-4; B. Rouzer (Way) d. Bootier (RL), 7-4; 138-Davis (CY) d. Dalton Redden (Get), 8-1; Dillon (Dov) d. Deisley (RL), 4-3; 145-Rice (YS) tf. J. Baker (SG), 3:12 (19-4); K. Rouzer (Way) md. Jaxon Townsend (Get), 12-1; 152-Dobbins (Dal) tf. Bard (WY), 3:16 (17-0); Logan Newell (Get) d. Brenneman (RL), 8-4; 160-Jake Cherry (Get) p. Bittorie (Way), 2:51; Myers (CY) p. Romjue (Sus), 1:52; 172-Lewis (YS) d. Tyler Withers (Get), 8-7; Feeney (Dal) p. Sterner (SW), 1:15; 189-Conover (SG) p. Boldt (YS), 1:11; Reed (SW) d. Klinger (Dal), 6-3; 215-Sam Rodriguez (Get) p. Markel (YT), 3:30; Utz (SW) d. Herbst (SG), 3-0; 285-Trevor Gallagher (Get) p. Bisking (Dal), 1:38; Miller (CY) p. Hershey (SG), 5:50
Fifth Place
106-Conde (WY) d. Keares (CY), 6-0; 113-Turnbull (Dal) p. Bonczewski (SW), 1:19; 120-Rice (SG) d. Trent Uhler (NO), 6-2; 126-Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. Bortner (Sus), 4:06; 132-Carulli (Dal) d. Hale (SW), 6-3; 138-Gentzyel (YS) d. Weaver (SG), 6-0; 145-Smith (RL) p. Lane Johnson (NO), 2:06; 152-Cameron Herring (NO) d. Leitzel (SW), 10-6; 160-Bittorie (Way) fft over Dewees (SW); 172-Fox (Sus) p. Mong (Way), 2:33; 189-Alex Bermejo (NO) d. Boldt (YS), 7-6; 215-Usow (Dal) d. Ukattah (CY), 3-1; 285-Chavis (YT) p. Nelson (RL), 1:26
Third Place
106-Karlie (Dal) d. J. Adams (CY), 1-0; 113-Rooney (Way) p. Brown (WY), 4:24; 120-Pecaitis (Get0 d. Key (Dal), 2-1; 126-Snyder (SG) d. Long (CY), 4-1; 132-Neidigh (YS) d. Bootier (RL), 5-0; 138-Deisley (RL) d. Redden (Get), 4-2 SV; 145-Townsend (Get) p. J. Baker (SG), 2:51; 152-Bard (WY) d. Brenneman (RL), 8-4; 160-Bowlin (SG) p. Romjue (Sus), 1:32; 172-Withers (Get) p. Sterner (SW), 1:49; 189-Klinger (Dal) p. Lopez (RL), 2:17; 215-Herbst (SG) p. Markel (YT), 2:19; 285-Bisking (Dal) p. Hershey (SG), 2:46
Championship Finals
106-Harvey (RL) md. E. Leiphart (Dov), 18-5; 113-Hewitt (NE) p. Sandacz (CY), 4:10; 120-M. Leiphart (Dov) d. T. Adams (YS), 4-0; 126-Luckenbaugh (Dal) md. Emory (YS), 11-0; 132-Vega (SG) d. B. Rouzer (Way), 1-0; 138-Davis (CY) d. Dillon (Dov), 6-0; 145-Rice (YS) d. K. Rouzer (Way), 3-1; 152-Dobbins (Dal) p. Newell (Get), :27; 160-Myers (CY) d. Cherry (Get), 9-4; 172-Feeney (Dal) fft. over Lewis (YS); 189-Conover (SG) d. Reed (SW), 5-3 SV; 215-Rodriguez (Get) md. Utz (SW), 17-4; 285-Gallagher (Get) d. Miller, (CY), 7-2
