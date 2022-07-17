New Oxford’s goal of reaching the Pennsylvania American Legion State Baseball Tournament for the first time in program history will be left unmet for another season as its 2022 campaign came to a close with a 5-2 loss to Waynesboro in Region 4 action Sunday afternoon at Horn Field in Red Lion.
“It’s a tough ending for the kids,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “Every team that is in this tournament has a goal to reach the state tournament and only one team can be happy at the end of it.”
Waynesboro (14-4) busted open a 2-2 game with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Three consecutive singles by Luke Martin, Nathan Winkoop and Tyler Caron packed the bases for Kellan Smith, who unloaded with a ground-rule double to center to plate Martin and Winkoop. Josh Clapsaddle followed with a sac fly to score Caron.
Smith’s two-bagger spelled the end of the road for Ox starter Cade Baker, who left after throwing four innings, plus four batters, allowing five runs and eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks. The rising sophomore threw strikes on 33 of his 44 pitches.
“Cade was pounding the strike zone, I almost wish he was throwing more balls to break up their rhythm,” Anderson said. “(Waynesboro) was going up there attacking and hitting the ball hard.”
New Oxford (15-4) had a chance to break a scoreless deadlock in the third when Jacob Little and Kolton Haifley each singled to begin the inning. However, a failed bunt attempt and a double play ball got Martin out of danger for Post 15.
“We’ve got to get a bunt down there and we’ve got to score at least once in that inning,” Anderson said. “We didn’t get it down, then we hit into a double play and got nothing out of it. That’s a tough pill to swallow, because you’re feeling good after you get two on and none out.”
The Ox did cash in an opportunity in the fourth as Adam Pascoe began the frame with a single to left and Coy Baker followed with a booming ground-rule two-bagger to center. A Connor Main single to right-center plated both of them.
Waynesboro leveled things in its half of the fourth as Clapsaddle shot a ball to right-center and motored around for a triple. He wasn’t there long, though, as Bryce Shaffer went to left-center for another three-bagger, scoring Clapsaddle in the process. A Fred Glarino knock plated Shaffer to even it at 2-2.
Haifley started the fifth with a single, but was quickly erased on a double play ball.
New Oxford was put in the position of having to win on Sunday after losing to Paxton, 2-1, on Saturday night. Mason Weaver was outstanding on the mound in defeat and was one out away from a shutout. That’s when David Schroyer was hit by a pitch and Adam Yarrish singled. Nathaniel Dorris then delivered a clutch single that plated pinch-runner Charles Kane and Yarrish.
“Saturday was one of the best baseball games that I’ve ever watched from a dugout,” Anderson said. “Didn’t get the result I was hopingfor, but it was very fun to watch.”
Weaver allowed two runs and four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
“Paxton is a tremendous team and given that, Mason was as good as I’ve ever seen him be on the mound,” Anderson said. “He couldn’t have been any better than he was.”
New Oxford’s tally came in the third when Jake Sharrer singled, for the team’s only hit of the ball game. Sharrer moved to second on Devin Ryan’s ground out and then took third on Little’s ground out. He came home when Haifley reached on an error.
“Our season was a great success,” Anderson said. “Our guys showed up every day ready to play. We’ll miss our guys that won’t be back, but there will be opportunities for our younger guys next summer.”
Between the high school and legion seasons, New Oxford compiled a 27-12 record, won a share of the YAIAA-2 title and had the York-Adams legion regular season crown to themselves after going 10-0.
Sunday
New Oxford 000 200 0 — 2 6 0
Waynesboro 000 230 x — 5 10 1
Cade Baker, A.J. Bachota (5), Aaron Smith and Coy Baker; Luke Martin and Tyler Caron. SO-BB: Baker 2-0, Bachota 0-2, Smith 1-0; Martin 4-1. W-Martin. L-Baker. 2B: NO-Coy Baker; W-Kellan Smith. 3B: W-Josh Clapsaddle, Bryce Shaffer.
Saturday
New Oxford 001 000 0 — 1 1 0
Paxton 000 000 2 — 2 4 1
Mason Weaver; Nick Keane. SO-BB: Weaver 8-1; Keane 12-1. W-Keane. L-Weaver. 2B: P-Ben Long.
