LANCASTER, Pa. – Seven members of the Gettysburg women’s lacrosse team have been named to the All-Centennial Conference (CC) team, released on Tuesday.

The Bullets claimed three of the conference’s major awards as well. Jordan Basso was named the Attacker of the Year while Lily Macatee was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. Julia Daly claimed Rookie of the Year honors.

