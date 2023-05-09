LANCASTER, Pa. – Seven members of the Gettysburg women’s lacrosse team have been named to the All-Centennial Conference (CC) team, released on Tuesday.
The Bullets claimed three of the conference’s major awards as well. Jordan Basso was named the Attacker of the Year while Lily Macatee was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. Julia Daly claimed Rookie of the Year honors.
Basso and Macatee joined Katie Fullowan and {/span}Caroline Sullivan on the first team while Kaitlyn Bergen earned second-team honors. Daly and Essie Pasternak were tabbed honorable mention.
Basso, a junior attacker, claimed Attacker of the Year honors for the second straight year. It is the 16th time a Gettysburg player has claimed the honor and she becomes the first player to earn it in back-to-back years since Hollis Stahl turned the trick in 2009 and 2010, when the award was just Player of the Year. It is Basso’s third all-conference accolade and second straight first-team honor after being named second team in 2021. Starting all 19 games, she leads the conference with 99 points on a conference-high 64 goals and 35 assists. She has recorded multiple goals in each of the last 17 games that included an eight-goal, 10-point performance at Haverford on Apr. 15. She recorded seven or more points in six games this season. She also has 21 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.
Macatee, a sophomore defender, is the second Bullets player to earn Defensive Player of the Year, joining Becky Lutz, who was the conference’s overall Player of the Year in 2011. Macatee earned the first-team nod in 2023 after being named second team in 2022. Starting all 19 games, she leads the team with 103 draw controls this season and is second on the team with 18 caused turnovers. She has also picked up 27 ground balls. She had six games this season with seven or more draw controls, including corralling 10 against Dickinson on Apr. 5 and at Muhlenberg on Apr. 29.
Fullowan, a senior attacker, earned a first-team nod for the third straight season. Starting all 19 games, she is second on the team with 47 goals and third on the squad with 66 points, adding 19 assists. She has converted 21 of her 35 free-position attempts on the year to go with 70 draw controls, 14 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. She has five games this season with five or more points, including back-to-back five-goal games to close out the regular season.
Sullivan, a junior midfielder, also earned a first-team nod for the third straight season. Starting all 19 games, she is second on the team with 67 points. Her 39 assists lead the conference while she has also added 28 goals. She leads the team with 34 ground balls and is third on the squad with 17 caused turnovers. She also has 14 draw controls. She has handed out three or more assists in nine games this season.
Bergen, a senior defender, earns her first all-conference honor. Starting all 19 games, she has 14 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. She has three games this season with multiple caused turnovers, including three against Dickinson on Apr. 5.
Daly, a freshman attacker, is the fifth Gettysburg player to be named Rookie of the Year. Starting 16 of the 19 games this season, she is third on the team with 44 goals. She has also added 11 assists for 55 points to go with 27 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. She has 14 games this season with multiple goals, including five four-goal outings. She established a career high with six points (four goals and two assists) in the CC semifinal against Washington (Md.) on Friday.
Pasternak, a senior defender, earns her first all-conference honor. Starting all 19 games, she leads the team with 21 caused turnovers and is second on the team with 30 ground balls. She has also corralled 15 draw controls. She has four games this season with three or more caused turnovers that included a four-CTO outing against Denison on Feb. 25.
Senior Kayla Lundberg garnered a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Bullets (15-4, 9-0 CC), who earned the top seed in the CC tournament but fell 15-14 in the championship game to Franklin & Marshall, earned an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament and will host the first and second round this weekend. Gettysburg plays the winner of the first-round game between Christopher Newport and Johnson & Wales on Sunday. Game time is 2 p,m.
