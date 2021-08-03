The word “normal” had to have been uttered more than 100 times between coaches and players during Tuesday’s YAIAA Division-3 media day.
As coaches and players prepare for mandatory practices to begin on Aug. 9, they look forward to a leadup to the season that looks far more typical than the one they experienced in 2020 amid the chaos of the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
While the pandemic has not completely passed, increased vaccinations and shrinking case numbers means athletes and coaches have been able to spend more time together in the offseason and will, presumably, play full schedules in 2021.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Delone Catholic coach Corey Zortman said. “Last year, when we were so unsure of our future, it was difficult. But I thought it brought the best out of our kids.”
Whether the Squires benefitted from the pandemic is surely up for debate, but Zortman’s squad did manage to put together a perfect regular season and claim a Y-3 championship. The lone loss of the season for Delone came in the District 3 Class 1A championship game against Steel-High. The Rollers won that game 23-13 before going on to win a state championship.
While Delone has high expectations again in 2021, it will have to find away to succeed without the services of do-everything running back Tate Neiderer, who led the county with 866 yards rushing and a jaw-dropped 15 touchdowns on the ground. The Squires graduate also hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and was a key cog for the defense at linebacker.
“Tate was not only a good running back, but a good all-around football player,” Delone wideout Braeden Spielman said. “Now that he’s gone, we’ve got to step in and be good football players, too.”
Much of that load will fall on the shoulders of Delone running back Dylan Staub, who says he’s up for the challenge after carrying the ball just 20 times for 100 yards a year ago.
“Tate was a great role model and taught us a lot,” he said. “But now we’ve got to step in and lead and be role models and it starts week one and we have to take it one step at a time from there.”
Zortman said that he still believes his team, which functions primarily out of the Wing T, will be heavily run first and that a strong offensive line will allow to continue to have success.
“We got good size up front on both sides of the ball and we think we’ll be able to utilize that,” he said. “We’re always going to be a run-first type of team. In single A ball you never know what type of team you’re going to develop into, but really for the last four decades we’ve been run-first, control-the-ball type of team.”
One team hoping to challenge Delone for that top spot in the division is Bermudian Springs. The Eagles went 4-4 in their first season under head coach John Livelsberger and will have to replace the production gap left by graduated stalwarts Savauri Shelton and Jay Martinez.
Shelton, the team’s starting fullback, ran the ball 119 times for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns. Martinez, meanwhile, threw for 449 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
“At the end of last year we had some question marks about who’s going to fill some positions, and we still have some, but the dedication in the offseason and in the weight room has been nice to see,” Livelsberger said.
Ethan Beachy will take over the reins at quarterback while a large portion of the rushing responsibility will fall at the feet of speedy running back Ricky Pacana.
Pacana, a senior, was right behind Shelton in the county’s rushing leader list in fourth. He carried the ball 77 times for 535 yards and found paydirt six times.
“Taking over drills and bringing the team together is a lot different, but I was ready knowing they were going to leave,” Pacana said of stepping up.”
Chanse Boyer is set to take Shelton’s spot in the backfield, while Livelsberger says he’s still looking for someone to step up and grab the final spot in the backfield in his Wing T system.
One thing that both Pacana and Livelsberger said they feel will help the Eagles this season is the return of fans to the stadiums.
“The crowd changes everything. It gives you adrenaline and helps you on big plays,” Pacana said. “I’m excited to get back out there in front of my family and friends.”
Bermudian is set to open the season on Aug. 27 at New Oxford and while that game won’t ultimately affect the division standings, Livelsberger says he believes it will teach him a lot about his team.
“One of our priorities is to get back into that mix with York Catholic, Delone Catholic and Littlestown,” he said. “We start off with a tough game there at New Oxford and I think that’ll set the tone. We’ll learn a lot from that first game and how we come out and perform.”
Another coach looking to settle into a relatively new environment is Biglerville’s Brett Smyers. Smyers, like Livelsberger, is in just his second year at the helm of the Canners and is excited about the ability to have a full offseason with his team.
“We were very limited in what we could do in the summer,” Smyers said of his first season in charge.”We didn’t have any spring and barely had a summer. Having a full offseason will be good for me to continue to get to know my guys and build that bond among the coaches and the players.”
The Canners struggled mightily in 2020 on the way to a 2-5 record and figure to be fighting an uphill battle again in 2021 due to limited roster numbers.
“We need to be more creative in what we can do,” Smyers said of the smaller roster. “No matter the numbers, we’re trying to maximize what we can do physically in our workouts and with out lifts and then we have to go out and execute.”
Seth Lady takes over at quarterback for the graduated Zach Showers, and says that the team’s success in 2021 will be measured in more than just wins and losses.
“It starts with just getting people out and getting them motivated,” he said. “From there it’s about being creative with our players and what we can do and going out there and balling out.”
Likewise, Smyers wants to ensure all of his players have a positive experience beyond the wins and loss columns and that doing so will help to drive to turn out in future seasons.
“It’s about staying positive and making sure we have positive experiences in our program,” he said. “Then it’s about allowing it to continue to grow and me personally being involved in the middle school and youth programs and having that consistency all the way down.”
One name that could turn heads for the Canners is rising sophomore Caden Althoff, whose speed helped him qualify for the District 3 Track and Field Championships in both the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
“It’s just about us trying to get that ball to him in space,” Smyers said. “Whether it’s short or whether it’s deep, just letting him do his thing.”
Running back Luke Showers and offensive lineman Levi Roberts were players Smyers said he feels are due for a breakout season. Roberts is part of a Biglerville offensive line that while undersized, Smyers feels can have some success.
“Currently, they’re obviously smaller and not many in number, but with the group that we’re going to have I feel like I have confidence we’ll be able to go out and do the things we want to do on offense,” he said.
The Canners open the season with a road trip to Pequea Valley, which also went 1-6 a year ago.
