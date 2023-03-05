Always on the lookout for good hiking trails, I was eagerly anticipating some nice, flat, sunny, and warm trails on a visit to the Florida Keys last week. While the trip was a perfect remedy for the winter blahs, the hiking possibilities were a total bust.
State parks in Florida, at least that I saw, are nothing like state parks in Pennsylvania. In fact, very little that goes on in Florida bears any resemblance to our beloved Commonwealth. But there are 175 state parks in Florida, with over 100 miles of beach and nearly 2,000 miles of hiking trails. In the Keys, we visited three parks, and none of them had any hiking trails.
On further inspection online when we got home, it turns out that there are some nice-looking parks in the Sunshine State. And there are for sure some beautiful sights to behold, state park or not.
In the Keys, the state parks tend to be small and ocean oriented. There is very little shade, a lot of water, and of course, palm trees. Here at home, most of the state parks are in the woods, with deep deciduous and pine forests, often a dammed lake, and plentiful streams.
Another main difference is that use of the state parks in Pennsylvania is free, and in Florida there is usually a fee of up to $6 per person just to enter the park. So, we paid our money, walked around in the sun, and swam in the ocean. It was nice, but not exactly what we were expecting.
Before we left for Florida, my wife and I explored two more state parks here in Pennsylvania. One, Colonel Denning State Park, I had been to a couple of times. But the other, Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area, I had never heard of before reading about it in the Pennsylvania State Park Passport Book.
William Denning was a sergeant in the Revolutionary War in the late 1770s, making iron cannons for the Continental Army. It remains unknown how this sergeant from Newville got “Colonel” attached to his name.
Colonel Denning State Park is in north-central Cumberland County, about a half hour north of Newville right on Rt. 233. The park has 273 acres of beautiful woodland, 3.5-acre Doubling Gap Lake, and is surrounded by Tuscarora State Forest. Blue Mountain in that area doubles back, forming an “S” pattern that gives the area its name.
The hiking is not spectacular or extensive right in the park, but like most state parks, there are some fine trails that extend from the park into the surrounding forests. There are two short trails in the park proper, but connection to the Tuscarora Trail affords great flexibility in routes and access to one of the most outstanding views in south-central Pennsylvania.
We went to Colonel Denning specifically for that view.
The previous times I had visited the park, I hiked up the Flat Rock Trail to the Flat Rock Overview. That steep trail went straight up the mountain and had poor, rocky footing. In the last five years, the Flat Rock Trail has been renovated and re-routed so that it includes switchbacks, a more gentle grade, and a wonderful treadway. From the Flat Rock parking lot in the park, the trail is about 2.5 miles one-way if you just hike up to the vista and back.
About one mile from the vista, five trails come together at a big intersection, called the Wagon Wheel. Here is where the Tuscarora joins the party, and the Flat Rock Trail and the Tuscarora share the path to the top.
The view from Flat Rock is nothing short of spectacular. The entire Cumberland Valley lays at your feet as you look south. You can look northeast to the end of South Mountain, near Boiling Springs, and then looking southwest you can see down towards Cowans Gap near Chambersburg. On a clear day, it is arguably the best view within an hour drive of Gettysburg.
A few days later, having seen Boyd Big Tree Preserve on a state park map, we decided to head up about five miles north of Harrisburg on Rt. 322 to Fishing Creek Valley Road (Rt. 443) to check that out.
Boyd Big Tree Preserve consists of 1,025 wooded acres, straddling Blue Mountain. Real estate developer Alex Boyd donated his land to the commonwealth in 1999, with the stated purpose of setting aside the area for the perpetual management and protection of big trees. The park does not have a lake, or playground, or camping. What it does have is 10.8 miles of hiking trails and lots of trees.
We chose to hike the Janie Trail, since it was touted as the longest and most challenging trail in the park. It traverses the north side of Blue Mountain, then winds up to the top of the mountain and turns back towards the parking area, following the ridgeline. There are some nice views looking south, particularly where the power line is cut through.
As the trail wound back down the mountain, we checked out the Coach Trail and the Creek Trail, both of which were nice and gentle, and led to a pond. The trail we were on varied from a steep, rocky, narrow path to a beautiful, wide trail surface where two can walk side by side. We were not expecting much from this conservation area, but we left feeling like we had discovered a hidden gem, and plan to return to catch the other trails.
So, while exploring the Florida Keys and the Pennsylvania forests are very different endeavors in so many ways, there are certain similarities that draw me to both.
Both states’ parks offer a chance for introspection and amazement. It is great to imagine a created world where there are coral reefs, rocky beaches, beautiful sunshine, abundant water, and wildlife. To be familiar with a different world of forests, mountain views, streams, meadows, and lakes is incredible as well.
Both scenarios offer a connection to nature that we all are able to experience. In sunny Florida or in wooded Pennsylvania, one can get into nature and “just be”. In these settings we can be filled with captivating wonder. We can dive into the secrets of the natural world, and we can, in our own way, own the mystery.
