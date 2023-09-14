FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 2, Bermudian Springs 1
Libby Brown’s goal with less than nine minutes left to play snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the Thunderbolts past the Eagles on Thursday evening.
Bermudian (2-6) led 1-0 after Audrey Kuntz delivered a goal, with Aliza Staub assisting. Littlestown (5-1) tied things up late in the period on Kelsy McClintock’s tally.
Brown poked home the winner for the Bolts, with Isabella Kile stopping 11 shots in the cage.
Addie Madara posted 13 stops for Berm.
Littlestown 1 0 0 1 — 2
Bermudian Springs 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: L-Kelsy McClintock, Libby Brown; BS-Audrey Kuntz. Shots: L-15; BS-12. Corners: L-12; BS-11. Saves: L-Isabella Kile 11; BS-Addie Madara 13
Biglerville 12, Delone Catholic 1
Ava Peterson had her second four-goal game of the week as the Canners rolled to a big road win on Thursday.
Peterson scored off a pair of corner attempts in the first quarter, as Biglerville (6-1) converted on corners six times in the win. Paige Slaybaugh and Claire Roberts connected for two goals apiece while Kierney Weigle, Tristen McCleaf, Anna Walmer and Rylie Brewer all struck for solo tallies. Brewer assisted on three goals as well.
Delone (0-6) got on the board when Taylor Noel made good on a corner attempt, with an assist from Shana Zinn.
Biglerville 5 3 4 0 — 12
Delone Catholic 0 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: B-Ava Peterson 4, Kierney Weigle, Tristen McCleaf, Claire Roberts 2, Anna Walmer, Paige Slaybaugh 2, Rylie Brewer; DC-Taylor Noel. Assists: B-Brewer 3, Hannah Naylor, Peterson, Weigle, Walmer, Roberts; DC-Shana Zinn. Shots: B-28; DC-2. Corners: B-20; DC-1. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson 0, Sami Waybright 1; DC-Jane Scovitch 16
Gettysburg 8, CD East 0
It was incorrectly reported to the Times that Rachel Williams scored a goal for the Warriors in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Conference victory. Rachel Masenheimer had the goal for Gettysburg.
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at Biglerville
York Catholic took top honors in the boys’ and girls’ races during a five-team meet on Thursday at Biglerville.
Jack Driscoll had the day’s fastest time at 17:23.99, with Madeline Murphy winning the girls’ race in 21:47.64.
Ryan Young of Delone Catholic ran third after clocking a 17:43.71, with teammate Evan Donnelly crossing in 18:58.14 for sixth place.
Liam Hardy paced Biglerville on Thursday by placing 15th among 54 runners in 20:12.57.
Fairfield’s Kylee Partilla set the pace for area girls with a third-place effort in 22:28.78. Samantha Smith of Delone finished two places behind Partilla with a time of 23:00.62, and Biglerville’s Isabel Mauss cracked the top 10 by placing ninth in 24:26.72.
Boys
Delone d. Biglerville 15-48; Biglerville d. Fairfield 8-13; York Catholic d. Biglerville 15-43; York Tech d. Biglerville 16-47; Delone d. Fairfield 15-50; York Catholic d. Delone 22-33; Delone d. York Tech 25-30; York Catholic d. Fairfield 15-44; York Tech d. Fairfield 15-50; York Catholic d. York Tech 21-34
Biglerville: 15. Liam Hardy 20:12.57, 14. Austin Woltz 22:49.15, 45. Landon Anglin 23:04.34
Delone: 3. Ryan Young 17:43.71, 6. Evan Donnelly 18:58.14, 9. Owen Darlington 19:31.20, 11. Langdon Parsley 19:52.05, 14. Kaiden Miller 19:56.00
Fairfield: 38. Mathias Sacco 22:33.94, 54. Tristan Barnhart 29:41.92
Girls
Delone d. Biglerville 18-43; Fairfield d. Biglerville 9-12; York Catholic d. Biglerville 24-42; York Tech d. Biglerville 18-45; Delone d. Fairfield 21-40; York Catholic d. Delone 20-38; York Tech d. Delone 22-35; York Catholic d. Fairfield 18-41; York Tech d. Fairfield 20-42; York Catholic d. York Tech 21-35
Biglerville: 9. Isabel Mauss 24:26.72, 22. Joy Chapman 29:55.50
Delone: 5. Samantha Smith 23:00.62, 8. Kaylie Brown 24:26.40, 16. Ava Speakman 27:06.49, 17. Emma Bunty 27:44.04, 21. Audrey Burns 29:22.31
Fairfield: 3. Kylee Partilla 22:28.78, 19. Emma Haines 28:48.98, 24. Amber Skoczen 32:22.06
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 6, Biglerville 0
Breana Valentine’s first half hat trick fueled the Knights in their shutout of the Canners on Thursday.
Joining Valentine in the goal-scoring column was Sarah Nagy with a pair and Audrey Chesko with a single marker. Chesko also assisted on a pair of scores.
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 3 3 — 6
Goals: F-Breana Valentine 3, Sarah Nagy 2, Audrey Chesko. Assists: F-Chesko 2, Nagy. Shots: B-3; F-21. Corners: B-0; F-3. Saves: B-16; F-3
Delone 10, Hanover 0
Marissa Moore pumped in four goals and Jocelyn Robinson added a hat trick as the Squirettes cruised past the Hawkettes in YAIAA action on Thursday. Grace Grim, Brielle Witmer and Katie McCall also tallied goals for Delone.
Delone Catholic 5 5 — 10
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Jocelyn Robinson 3, Marissa Moore 4, Grace Grim, Brielle Witmer, Katie McCall. Assists: DC-Lena Kemp, Robinson 2, Moore. Shots: DC-23; Han-0. Corners: DC-4; H-0. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 0; H-Alanys Beltran 13
New Oxford 7, William Penn 0
Wrena Wentz and Camryn Miller booted two goals each as the Colonials struck six times in the first half of Wednesday’s contest.
Lyla Sponseller, Harmony Costley and Allison Rhodes also notched goals in the win.
New Oxford 6 1 — 7
William Penn 0 0 — 0
NO-Wrena Wentz 2, Camryn Miller 2, Lyla Sponseller, Harmony Costley, Allison Rhodes. Assists: NO-Miller, Anavia Tengbe, Bryleigh Brown, Jessica Martinez-Sanchez, Izzy Miller. Shots: NO-20; WP-2. Saves: NO-Addison Storm 1; WP-10
So. Western 4, New Oxford 0
Four different players scored for the Mustangs in Tuesday’s victory over the Ox, including Maci Shaffer, Carly Louey, Emma Harabin and Ava Wasowicz.
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
South Western 0 4 — 4
Goals: SW-Maci Shaffer, Carly Louey, Emma Harabin, Ava Wasowicz. Shots: NO-0; SW-21. Corners: NO-0; SW-9. Saves: NO-Olivia Graham 6, Devin Brame 3; SW-McKayla Green 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 1,
James Buchanan 0
Nick Aumen’s goal at 35:33 of the second half was the difference as Gettysburg continued its hot start with a victory on Thursday. The Warriors, who yielded only three shots, improved to 4-1 overall.
Gettysburg 0 1 — 1
James Buchanan 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Nick Aumen. Shots: G-10; JB-3. Corners: G-11; JB-2. Saves: G-Jake Bernice 3; JB-Sinclair 8
New Oxford 3,
York Suburban 0
The unbeaten Colonials saw three different players net goals in Thursday’s victory over the Trojans.
Harvin Flowers, Israel Felipe and Braddyn Seiferd beat the Suburban keeper as the Ox improved to 5-0. Sophomore Owen Ragula made four stops in goal for the shutout.
New Oxford 2 1 — 3
York Suburban 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Harvin Flowers, Israel Felipe, Braddyn Seiferd. Assists: NO-Felipe 2, Edgar Garcia
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Red Lion 1
Makenzie Adams filled up the stat sheet with 17 kills and 17 digs in Thursday’s 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24 nod over the Lions.
Addisyn Reed and Rylie Raab joined Adams up front by combining for 11 kills.
Fallyn Kelley dished out 17 assists and Emma Helt had 15 as the Colonials evened their season record at 3-3. Helt added eight digs and Skyla Watt had nine.
Littlestown 3, Hanover 1
Gracie Plunkert pounded 10 kills and Isabella MacCall had a dozen digs as the Bolts bounced the Hawkettes on Thursday, 25-15, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
Ashlynn Gorsuch was solid on both ends with 14 assists and 13 digs, while Lily Welty served up seven aces and Makayla Branham had eight assists and six kills.
Delone 3, Fairfield 0
Laura Knobloch knocked down seven kills in the Squirettes’ 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 victory over the Knights on Thursday.
Reece Meckley and Marley Rudolph had three kills apiece while Campbell Chronister finished with 14 assists. Megan Jacoby led Delone with four digs as well.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone 5, Susquehannock 0
The Squirettes ran their unbeaten streak to eight matches to begin the season following a shutout of the Warriors on Thursday.
Ashley Heacock and Gabby Erdman rolled at first doubles while Michalina Miller and Kali Hilfiger did the same at No. 2. Ella Knox, Baileigh Stetter and Brielle Baughman cruised in singles play as well.
Singles: 1. Ella Knox (DC) d. Antikowiak 3-3, retired; 2. Baileigh Stetter (DC) d. Lester 6-0, 6-2; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Chen 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ashley Heacock/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Ramirez/Hodge 6-1, 6-2; 2. Michalina Miller/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Vazquez/Schismenos 6-0, 6-3
Camp Hill 4, Bermudian 1
Greta Haley battled to a three-set win at third singles to put the Eagles on the scoreboard in Thursday’s non-league match.
Eagle Amelia Gerringer went three sets at second singles before dropping a decision to Ava Sachs.
Singles: 1. Schreader (CH) d. Molly Karom 6-0, 6-2; 2. Sachs (CH) d. Amelia Gerringer 0-6, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Greta Haley (BS) d. Somers 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(3).
Doubles: 1. Herb/Zarcone (CH) d. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sarvis/Dopkowski (CH) d. Ava Leatherman/Rebekah Myford 6-0, 6-1
Littlestown 4, York Catholic 1
The Bolts captured two of three singles matches to land a victory on Wednesday.
Katie Lookingbill and LilyAnn Barker won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively.
The Bolts won by forfeit in both doubles matches.
Singles: 1. Bubb (YC) d. Brianna Meakins 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; 2. Katie Lookingbill (L) d. Doran 6-4, 6-3; 3. LilyAnn Barker (L) d. Smallwood 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Elizabeth Harris/Lily Johnson (L) won by forfeit; 2. Destiny Andrew/Malaina Kowalczyk (L) won by forfeit
