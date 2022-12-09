GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 51, Big Spring 45
The Canners outscored the Bulldogs 21-13 in the fourth quarter to win Friday’s semifinal game of the Big Spring Tournament.
Emily Woolson scored seven points and Kierney Weigle netted six in the decisive frame. Weigle led the Canners with 13 points while Woolson had a dozen and Brylee Rodgers tossed in 11. Sophomore Claire Roberts added nine points in the balanced effort.
Biglerville (1-1) faces Portage at 4:30 in Saturday’s championship game.
Biglerville 14 11 5 21 – 51
Big Spring 9 10 13 13 – 45
Biglerville (51): Mari Alvarez 1 0-0 2, Eva Hollabaugh 0 1-2 1, Brylee Rodgers 4 2-2 11, Paige Miller 1 0-0 3, Emily Woolson 5 1-2 12, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 2, Claire Roberts 4 0-4 9, Kierney Weigle 4 4-4 13. Non-scorers: Brewer, Dunlap. Totals: 19 8-16 51
Big Spring (45): Tandle 3 2-7 8, Fry 1 4-6 6, Wertz 3 0-0 6, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Black 0 0-4 0, Kepner 4 5-5 13, Gutshall 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 12-24 45
3-pointers: Big-Rodgers, Miller, Woolson, Roberts, Weigle; BS-Zimmerman
Bermudian Springs 46,
Boiling Springs 43
The Eagles erased a 22-9 first-quarter deficit to down the visiting Bubblers on Friday, 46-43.
Bermudian (2-2) pulled to within 32-27 entering the final frame, where it piled up 19 points. Victoria Bross netted seven points down the stretch and Ella Benzel had six. Bross and Amelia Peters tossed in 13 points apiece in the win, with Lucy Peters tacking on 10.
Boiling Springs 22 7 3 11 — 43
Bermudian Springs 9 11 7 19 — 46
Boiling Springs (43): Kimmel 7 3-9 18, A. Tilton 2 0-0 5, Decker 1 0-0 2, Starner 2 0-0 10, McCarren 1 1-4 3. Totals: 17 4-14 43
Bermudian Springs (46): Ella Benzel 1 4-5 6, Hannah Metzger 1 0-0 2, Lily Carlson 1 0-0 2, Amelia Peters 3 5-5 13, Lucy Peters 4 2-2 10, Victoria Bross 3 4-5 13. Non-scorers: Devita. Totals: 13 15-17 46
3-pointers: BoS-Kimmel, A. Tilton, Furfari, Starner 2; Berm-A. Peters, Bross
Fairfield 53,
Columbia-Mont. Vo-Tech 10
The Knights pitched a shutout in the first half of Friday’s game as they rolled to a big non-league victory.
Breana Valentine dropped all of her game-high 13 points in the opening half for Fairfield, which improved to 3-1. Maddy Fulgham followed with eight points while Cadence Holmberg, Hannah Mayers and Karina Miller chipped in with six points apiece.
Fairfield 20 27 4 4 – 53
Columbia-Montour 0 0 5 5 – 10
Fairfield (53): Cadence Holmberg 2 2-2 6, Hannah Myers 3 0-0 6, Lily Fredrikis 2 0-0 4, Maddy Fulgham 4 0-0 8, Catherine Aker 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 5 0-0 13, Sophia Klinedinst 1 0-0 2, Olivia Sanders 2 0-0 4, Karina Miller 3 0-0 6, Erin Laird 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Calore, Click. Totals: 24 2-2 53
Columbia-Montour (10): Hons 1 0-0 3, Seabrook 1 0-2 3, Swank 2 0-2 4. Totals: 4 0-6 10
3-pointers: F-Valentine 3; CM-Hons, Seabrook
James Buchanan 67,
Biglerville 46
Mackenzie Stoner scored her 1,000th career point to highlight the Rockets’ win over the Canners last Friday. Stoner piled up 28 points in the victory, with all 28 coming in the first three quarters.
For the Canners, senior Brylee Rodgers hit seven shots from the floor on her way to a 22-point effort. Claire Roberts tossed in seven while Emily Woolson and Kierney Weigle added six apiece.
Biglerville 9 9 13 15 – 46
James Buchanan 20 19 17 11 – 67
Biglerville (46): Eva Hollabaugh 1 0-0 2, Emily Woolson 1 4-8 6, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 3, Claire Roberts 2 3-4 7, Kierney Weigle 0 6-8 6, Brylee Rodgers 7 8-12 22. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Brewer, Miller, Dunlap. Totals: 12 21-33 46
James Buchanan (67): Green 1 0-0 2, Yeager 0 1-2 1, S. Stoner 2 2-4 6, Dayley 5 4-6 14, Mummert 2 3-6 7, Hartman 4 1-1 9, M. Stoner 7 11-12 28. Totals: 26 22-31 67
3-pointers: B-Peterson; JB-M. Stoner 3
Susquehannock 55,
Littlestown 18
The Bolts dropped a 55-18 decision to the Warriors on Friday night. No furthern information was provided.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Newport 36, Biglerville 28
The Canners were outscored 12-1 in the third quarter of Friday’s game at the Big Spring Tournament. Biglerville (1-1) trailed 13-12 entering the pivotal frame.
Christian Shaffer led the way with a dozen points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Lukas Smelser added six for the Canners.
Newport 2 11 12 11 – 36
Biglerville 5 7 1 15 – 28
Newport (36): Moreno 1 0-0 2, Garcia 5 1-3 11, Burns 0 2-2 2, Bellis 1 5-8 8, Lamprey 3 2-4 8, Wande 1 1-1 3, Still 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 11-18 36
Biglerville (28): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 3, Christian Shaffer 3 5-7 12, Lukas Smelser 2 2-2 6, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 0 1-2 1, Robert Salazar 2 1-2 5, Owen Steinour 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: C. Althoff, McAuliffe, Miller. Totals: 8 10-15 28
3-pointers: N-Bellis; B-Cervantes, Shaffer 2
Boiling Springs 51,
Bermudian Springs 38
Brandon Asacione and Brayde Richie combined for 37 points as the Bubblers took care of the Eagles in non-conference action on Friday.
Dylan Hubbard and Tyson Carpenter finished with nine points each for Bermudian, which fell to 0-4.
Bermudian Springs 9 7 10 12 – 38
Boiling Springs 11 14 14 12 – 51
Bermudian Springs (38): Tyson Carpenter 3 2-4 9, Gabe Kline 2 0-0 4, Ethan Young 2 0-1 5, Dylan Hubbard 4 0-0 9, Jack Gautsch 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Olvera, L. Hubbard, Reinert. Totals: 16 3-6 38
Boiling Springs (51): Ascione 7 3-3 18, Richie 7 4-5 19, Tuckey 1 0-0 2, Yenser 2 1-2 7, Mandell 2 0-1 5. Totals: 19 8-11 51
3-pointers: Berm-Carpenter, Young, D. Hubbard; BoS-Ascione, Richie, Yenser 2, Mandell
Susquehannock 49,
Littlestown 41
The Warriors used a 24-6 run in the fourth quarter to upend the Thunderbolts in the Southern Border Shootout on Friday. No further information was provided.
WRESTLING
Biglerville 59,
Middletown 17
The Canners evened their overall record at 3-3 following a rout of the Blue Raiders on Thursday.
For Biglerville, Joey Ney (139), Levi Roberts (189) and Kye Nelson (107) recorded pins, and Devan Ponce rolled up a 20-3 technical fall at 145.
121-Brody Gardner (B) fft; 127-Tlumach (M) tf. Tritton Taylor, 3:33 (15-0); 133-G. Corradi (M) p. Gabriel Suarez, :33; 139-Joey Ney (B) p. Kramer, :42; 145-Devan Ponce (B) tf. A. Corradi, 3:59 (20-3); 152-Seth Lady (B) fft; 160-Sean Sneed (B) fft; 172-Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (B) fft; 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Serrano, 2:45; 215-Mason Mentzer (B) fft; 285-Gassert (M) inj. def. Mason Keiper, :44; 107-Kye Nelson (B) p. Villarrial, 1:53; 114-Caden Kessel (B) fft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.