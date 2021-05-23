Biglerville 3, North Carroll 2
Biglerville 12, North Carroll 2
The Black Sox rode a pair of complete-game pitching performances to sweep the Panthers on Sunday and run their season record to 9-3.
Tyler Martin struck out eight in a two-hitter in Game 1, where he allowed only one earned run.
Biglerville went on top in the home half of the sixth when Nicholas Wright cracked his second double of the day, this one scoring Mike Shultz with what proved to be the winning run. Wright and Tyler Kime finished with two hits apiece.
Brandon Miller rattled three hits and Noah Ayers collected three RBI as the Sox rolled in Game 2. Miller, Kime and Tucker Byers all doubled, with Miller scoring three times from the leadoff spot.
Bill Rexroth went six innings for the winning, fanning four batters without issuing a free pass.
North Carroll 000 200 0 — 2 2 3
Biglerville 110 001 x — 3 8 1
WP: Tyler Martin. LP: Blake Farlow. SO-BB: Farlow 3-0, Martin 8-3. 2B: B-Nicholas Wright 2. 3B: NC-Brandon Naill
North Carroll 002 000 — 2 9 1
Biglerville 230 412 — 12 13 0
Alex Ekenrode, Kevin Burnham (4), Ethan Brathuhn (6). Bill Rexroth. WP: Rexroth. LP: Ekenrode. SO-BB: Ekenrode 6-4, Burnham 0-0, Brathuhn 1-0, Rexroth 4-0. 2B: NC-Elijah Wingate; B-Brandon Miller, Tucker Byers, Tyler Kime
Cashtown 5, Winfield 2
Cashtown 11, Winfield 0
The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning in both games of Sunday’s twinbill against the Nightmare.
Cashtown clobbered a dozen hits in both games as well, with Mike Tempel racking up six base knocks and a pair of doubles to lead the way.
DJ Cool went 3-for-4 in the opener, which saw JC Collins go 2-for-2 with a home run. Tempel, Chase King and Tyler Reinert joined Collins with two hits apiece.
On the hill, Anthony Lippy sat down 11 Winfield batters via strikeout in a complete-game six-hitter.
Chris Schachle went deep in the second game as part of a 2-for-3 effort that included two RBI. Tempel was 4-for-4 with a doubled and three RBI, and Zach Koons also drove in three runs.
Derrick Ivey delivered on the bump with a nine-strikeout performance that resulted in a two-hitter.
Cashtown 311 000 0 — 5 12 0
Winfield 000 002 0 — 2 6 2
WP: Anthony Lippy. LP: Wright. SO-BB: Lippy 11-1, Wright 4-1. 2B: C-Mike Tempel, DJ Cool, Tyler Reinert; W-Miller. HR: C-JC Collins
Cashtown 300 44 — 11 12 0
Winfield 000 00 — 0 2 2
WP: Derrick Ivey. LP: Lugo. SO-BB: Ivey 9-1, Lugo 1-0. 2B: C-Tempel, Chris Schachle. 3B: C-Collins. HR: Schachle
Littlestown 2, Hagerstown 0
Hagerstown 12, Littlestown 4
The Dodgers and Braves split a twinbill on Sunday, with Littlestown getting a big lift from starting pitcher Ryan D’Allesandro in the opener.
D’Allesandro dealt a four-hit shutout against Hagerstown, sitting down seven batters via strikeout while scattering four singles.
Offensively, Sam Wertz went 2-for-3 and knocked in both Dodger runs. Travis Inch also swatted a pair of hits.
Hagerstown unloaded 13 hits in Game 2, getting three from Chris Martin and four RBI by Corey Walters, who homered and doubled.
Joe Murren singled twice in the loss.
Hagerstown 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Littlestown 200 000 x — 2 6 0
John Carter, Noah Allen (6). Ryan D’Allesandro. WP: D’Allesandro. LP: Carter. SO-BB: Carter 3-1, Allen 0-0, D’Allesandro 7-2
Hagerstown 103 203 3 — 12 13 2
Littlestown 120 001 0 — 4 5 1
Mikey Hawbaker, Connor Cramer (2), Steven Ricketts (6). Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (4), Tom Herr (7), Jacob Crawmer (7)
