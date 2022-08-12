Hitting the cover off the ball and piling up video-game stats is cool.
Throwing strikes and playing fantastic defense to win a championship is even cooler.
Just ask the Cashtown Pirates.
On Thursday, the resilient Buccos captured their fifth South Penn League baseball title in the past six seasons with a cliffhanger of a win over Hagerstown in Game 5 of the final series. With a dynastic run already firmly established, what will stand the test of time about Cashtown’s latest crown is that it came as a decided underdog. And it came in gritty fashion.
Hagerstown was within a single run of running the table in the regular season. The Braves, who were SPL champs in 2021, went 29-0-1. The lone smudge on the ledger was a tie to Cashtown, which sported an impressive 25-4-1 mark.
Now, winning 29 of 30 games is off-the-charts impressive, but a deeper dive into just how dominant Hagerstown was during the regular season is jaw-dropping. The Braves had six of the league’s top 10 hitters in terms of average, with none batting lower than .377. They also boasted six of the top eight RBI men and held down the top five spots in individual runs scored.
Equally and absurdly impressive on the mound, a trio of Braves pitchers were 1-2-3 in earned run average, with all three going under 1.00. The threesome combined for 95 innings pitched in the regular season, allowing a mere eight earned runs. All while striking out a whopping 127 batters.
Hagerstown scored the most runs in the league (277) and allowed the least (31), with Cashtown finishing a distant second in both categories (217 and 61) in the regular season.
So, it appeared as though the inevitable would take place when Hagerstown rolled to an 8-0 win over Cashtown in the opening game of the showdown series.
Then the Bucs went back to the basics.
Josh Berzonski silenced the bashing Braves with an eight-inning masterpiece last Saturday. The former South Western stud allowed three hits and just one earned run in Game 2, striking out nine as the Pirates won 3-2 in extra innings.
The following day, Austin Kunkel went the distance in a three-hit shutout, pounding the strike zone in his 85-pitch gem.
Facing elimination, Hagerstown responded with a 6-1 road win in Game 4 on Tuesday, pushing the series to a decisive fifth contest.
Berzonski stepped up again, fighting control issues that saw him issue seven walks but no runs in four innings of work. Tyler Reinert followed with a pair of frames before veteran ace Anthony Lippy came on in the seventh, working out of a bases-loaded jam with the help of a crucial double play to seal a 3-2 victory.
Lippy’s save was a fitting finale for one of the league’s best, who likely threw his final SPL pitch on Thursday.
So, just how important was pitching for the Pirates? Cashtown was outscored 18-9 over five games and still won the series.
In a dozen innings Berzonski gave up five hits and one earned run, striking out 15. The rest of the Cashtown arms were equally impressive, digging out of holes and finding a way to quiet one of the most potent lineups in recent SPL memory.
And what about the defense?
Cashtown made only four errors in the five-game series.
Impressive stuff all the way around by those battlin’ Buccos.
SOLID SHOWING FOR SEUMANUTAFA: Aneka Seumanutafa of Emittsburg, MD reached the round of 16 before being eliminated from the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur on Thursday.
Playing at Chambers Bay in University Place, WA, Seumanutafa posted rounds of 75 and 73, carding nine total birdies in stroke play to tie for 46th place. She was then pitted against defending U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle of South Carolina in the round of 64. Seumanutafa was one down going to No. 17 where she birdied to square the match. She followed with a par on the final hole to win 1-up.
Facing Leigha Devine of Colorado in the round of 32, Seumanutafa made birdie on 14 to go 2-up, and closed out the match with a par on No. 16.
Seumanutafa’s run came to a close on Thursday when Saki Baba of Japan used a sizzling start to go 3-up through the first seven holes. Seumanutafa battled back and was only 1-down after a birdie on 14, but Baba won holes 15 and 17 to seal the match.
Seumanutafa, who will return to Ohio State University this fall, works and practices at The Links At Gettysburg.
