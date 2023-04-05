Gettysburg, ranked fifth in the latest USILA Division III men’s lacrosse coaches’ poll, got one last stand from its defense to stave off a late charge by No. 12 York to record a 9-8 road victory on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Andy Marquet led the Bullets (9-1), who got big contributions from its entire defensive unit, with two caused turnovers and three ground balls while also scoring his first goal of the season.
• Zack Puckhaber and Zack Kinsella added five ground balls and two caused turnovers each.
• Ethan Kessler led the attack with two goals and two assists.
FOR THE FOES
• Will Harnick led the Spartans (5-5) with three goals on the evening.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Ryan Cernuto finished a solo run to stake Gettysburg to a 1-0 lead at the 9:19 mark of the first quarter. That goal was the only tally given up by either defense until Will Harnick found the back of the net with just four ticks remaining in the first quarter and then put the hosts in front with 10:07 remaining in the second quarter. Jonathan Moshe won the ensuing faceoff and went right to goal, scoring six seconds later to retie the game. Unassisted tallies from Ryan Kazella and Ben Mayer 3 minutes, 21 seconds apart gave York a 4-2 lead with 3:50 remaining. However, both of Kessler’s goals came in a nine-second stretch to tie the game with 39 seconds showing. Aidan Wykoff then wrapped around the cage and peppered the back of the net with six seconds remaining for a 5-4 halftime lead.
• Kessler found McCain Wnek with 9:21 to play in the third quarter. Kyle Howard finished a solo run with 7:53 showing and Marquet converted from Kessler a minute and a half later to cap a 6-0 run over just 9 minutes, 35 seconds of game time for a 9-4 lead. Harnick closed the margin to 9-5 in the final 2:06 of the period.
• Kazella trimmed the deficit to 9-6 with 5:38 to play in the contest. Ethan Greene ripped a shot to close the deficit to two with 2:11 remaining before Ben Mayer snuck one under the crossbar with 33 ticks on the clock to make it a one-goal game. The Spartans won the ensuring faceoff and took a timeout. They got a look but were called for a crease violation with 2.8 seconds left, turning the ball back over to run out the clock.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Chase Morgan made 10 saves in his first game back in goal in more than a month.
• York finished with a 33-30 edge in shots and 32-30 edge in ground balls.
• Jonathan Moshe won 13 of 21 faceoffs.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Swarthmore on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg outscored Dickinson 7-1 in the third period to run away with a 21-8 win over the Red Devils in women’s lacrosse conference play on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Caroline Sullivan scored her 100th career point in the second quarter. She tallied three goals and three assists on the day, and picked up one ground ball.
• Julia Daly tied a career-high with four goals and added one assist for five points. She also picked up two ground balls.
• Jordan Basso and Katie Fullowan also scored four goals each for the Bullets (8-3, 3-0 CC).
FOR THE FOES
• Delaney Herbert tallied two goals and two assists for the Red Devils (7-2, 1-1 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• In the first 34 seconds of the game, Emily Crane passed to Gabi Connor, who scored the first goal of the day for the Bullets. Dickinson won the following draw control, but Kayla Lundberg caused a turnover and scooped up the ground ball to give the Bullets possession again. Just under two minutes after scoring a goal, Connor then dished the ball to Julia Daly for a 2-0 Gettysburg lead. Caroline Sullivan and Connor scored a goal each in the next 90 seconds to make it 4-0. Dickinson scored their first of the day on a Faith Parker assist to Delaney Herbert, but back-to-back goals by Crane and Katie Fullowan made it a five-goal deficit with 9:25 to play in the first. Dickinson took a timeout and managed to hold the Bullets off for the next four and a half minutes, before adding their own tally on an Emma Wynne goal, cutting the deficit to 6-2. However, Gettysburg responded less than a minute later with Fullowan’s second of the game. With 38 seconds remaining in the first period, Crane scored her second of the day as the Bullets took an 8-2 lead going into the second.
• Dickinson scored the first two goals of the second quarter, within a 45 second span, to move themselves within four goals of the lead. Back-and-forth play by both teams over the next five minutes saw each team turn the ball over several times, with neither able to find the net. Jordan Basso broke up the deadlock with 8:16 on the clock to take a 9-4 lead, and the teams went back to work for the next three and a half. Emma Wynne scored her second goal of the game at exactly the same time she did in the first period, with 4:59 showing, to bring the Red Devils back within four goals. However, in the next two minutes Caroline Sullivan assisted a Kelly O’Connor goal and scored one of her own to carve out an 11-5 lead. The Red Devils earned the final goal of the period as Delaney Herbert dished to Faith Parker, sending the teams into halftime with a five-goal Bullets lead.
• Daly and Fullowan each scored two to open up the second half, and O’Connor notched her second of the day to start the running clock. With the seconds ticking off, Basso and Sullivan each scored a goal around two off-target Dickinson shots. Liv Yeagle scored their first goal of the second half with only four seconds remaining in the quarter as Gettyburg led, 18-7, going into the final 15 minutes.
• Basso netted her third of the day at the beginning of the fourth period, and Daly converted on a free position attempt three minutes later for the Bullets’ 20th goal of the day. Yeagle responded shortly after with the Red Devils’ final goal of the game, and several turnovers by each team finally yielded the last goal of the day, a Basso man-up tally with 6:19 left. Both teams took shots in the final five minutes of play, but none found the net as the seconds ticked off and Gettysburg took the 21-8 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Dickinson 43-19, but held a narrower advantage in draws, 18-14.
• Gillian Cortese and Juliette deVarenne split time in goal. deVarenne made four saves, while Cortese had two.
• Gabi Connor, Kelly O’Connor, and Emily Crane each scored two goals. Crane also added two assists.
• Nora Belodeau and Lily Macatee paced the defense with two ground balls and three caused turnovers. Macatee also added a career-high 10 draw controls.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Bryn Mawr on Saturday. Game time is noon.
