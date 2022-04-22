The Bermudian Springs boys’ track and field team has seen its share of success over the years in the annual Adams County Track and Field Classic, hosted by Gettysburg High School. Last winning in 2018, the Eagles’ best team was likely in 2020, when all spring sports were cancelled. And then last year, Gettysburg ran roughshod over the other county schools.
And the Eagles girls’ team had never won the Classic.
Enter the 2022 edition of the Bermudian Springs Eagles.
Bermudian showed great team depth and effort on Friday, and both the boys’ and girls’ teams came away as team champions. The boys scored 158 points, ahead of second place New Oxford (96) and third place Gettysburg (86). The girls team piled it on at the end, winning with a score of 167 points, ahead of second place Gettysburg (135) and third place New Oxford (60.5). It was a significant victory for the Eagles at this point in the season.
“The kids really responded here,” said Bermudian boys’ coach Chris King. “We had a dual meet yesterday, and we didn’t want to kill anybody today, but they did what they needed to do. They kept talking about this meet and the fact that they wanted to come down here and win it. I just mentioned that we have to bring the trophy back, and they were all for it. We are deep in some events and strong overall, but they just responded, and that is it. It was a great team effort, for both teams.”
For the boys, the Eagles were led by their seniors. Cameron Carrolus won both the 1600 and the 800, while Ricky Pacana won the long jump, triple jump, and the high jump. Mike Carlson put in another great day in winning the 110 meter hurdles, and Ethan Beachey, out for the team again after playing baseball last year, placed in three of the four jumping events. It was a great team performance.
Gettysburg got things started with a fine 4x800 relay. Auden Day blew it open in the second leg, making it easy for Gavin Cole and Drew Cole to hang on for the win in 8:51.83, six seconds ahead of New Oxford.
The relay served notice that the open 800 would be a great event, and it was. At the 400 mark, Drew Cole took off, passing Carrolus and Day decisively. Carrolus made a big move down the backstretch, passing Cole and leaving Day in the dust.
However, in the final 100 meters, Day pressed hard and passed Cole with Carrolus in his sights. Alas, he could not catch him, and then Cole nipped Day for second right at the line. Carrolus won in 2:06.96, with Cole right behind in 2:07.27. Day was third in 2:07.45, just ahead of Ethan Collins of Fairfield (2:07.94).
Carrolus had just as impressive a race in the 1600. New Oxford’s Neal Price took it out in 66 at the quarter, but that was clearly too fast. In the third lap, Carrolus took the lead and never looked back, winning in a personal best time of 4:43.0. He was over a second ahead of Littlestown’s Peyton Small, with Price finishing third. Small came back later in the meet to win the 3200 in dominating fashion, running 10:28.99, nearly 20 seconds ahead of Price.
“Cam has really taken off this year,” King said. “He is a smart runner, and just full of energy. He is real go-getter. We have such a good group of seniors with Cam, and Pacana, Beachey, and Carlson. They have goals and know just what they need to do, and just work so hard.”
Carrolus, who plays soccer in the fall instead of running cross country, has had a great season thus far, and is looking to improve greatly as the meets get bigger.
“I feel like I have to set a good example and have a positive attitude,” said Carrolus of his role as a senior. “I am always singing songs and getting the team revved up. It’s a lot of mental stuff in track with the attitude and making sure everyone is doing what they need to do. And really just going out and having fun. I have done a lot of training. I ran a lot over the summer and a lot over the winner, and did a lot of strength training.”
The 100 meter dash was the day’s most exciting event, with the top six sprinters finishing within seven one-hundredths of a second of each other. Delone Catholic’s Gage Zimmerman outleaned New Oxford’s Troy Dubbert at the line, and both ran 11.72. Caden Althoff from Biglerville, who was third last year as a freshman, was third again in 11.74, a whisker ahead of Littlestown’s Zyan Herr, who had the same time.
In the field, Pacana won the high jump (5-10), long jump (19-4), and triple jump (40-5) for Bermudian. Gabe Pecaitis had a big jump of 12-9 to win the pole vault for Gettysburg. The sophomore has the best vault in the area this year (13-0) and is looking for even bigger heights.
In the throws, Gettysburg’s Wyatt Heistand threw a personal best of 42-10 in winning the shot put, while New Oxford went 1-2 in the javelin. Jon Rineman threw 145-8 to win the event, just five inches ahead of teammate Jett Moore. Biglerville’s Jack Regentin finished second in the shot put and discus.
Bermudian closed out the meet with a beautiful 4x400 relay. Colton Kehr ran a great third leg to get up on Gettysburg and New Oxford, then Bryce Harner, who had won the open 400 in 53.24, finished it off, capping the day with a 3:41.30 win over second place Gettysburg (3:44.23).
In the girls’ competition, Gettysburg stayed close to Bermudian for 11 of the 18 events, but the Eagles just had too much. The Eagles got a good start in the 100 meter hurdles, as Lilly LaBure won in 16.59 over Fairfield’s Emma Dennison (16.76). But also Lilyana Carlson and Aliza Staub scored points for Berm in the event. LaBure came back later to win the 300 hurdles as well (49.36), but Gettysburg placed 2-3 with Caroline Bannak (51.52) and Megan Hurst (52.18), to negate the winning points.
In the 400, Bermudian’s Lillian Peters got out hard, but Gettysburg sophomore Rebekah Reaver would not let her go. Reaver turned on the afterburners in the homestretch, catching Peters five meters before the finish to win in time of 1:05.52, seven tenths ahead of Peters.
“Honestly, going in I had absolutely no idea if I had a chance to win,” Reaver said. “I just went into it with high hopes and it turned out the way I wanted it to. I thought I had it about halfway through the homestretch. That is when I heard my coach yelling, and I just kicked it in.”
With Gettysburg trailing by five points, Anne Bair and Lily Arnold ran strong races in the 800 to go 1-2. Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider led a relatively slow pack at the 400, but the Warrior duo took off on the final backstretch. They pulled away on the final turn, with Bair finishing her first 800 of the season in an area-leading time of 2:29.91. Arnold was not far behind in a personal best 2:32.25, and Strosnider third in 2:34.01.
The effort gave the Warriors the lead, but it was short-lived as Bermudian placed first and second in the next event, the 200 meter dash. Davina Cunningham won the 200 in 27.37, just ahead of LaBure (27.85), to give the lead back to Berm. The Eagles then finished 1-2 in the pole vault and scored 12 points in the javelin, and the meet was theirs.
“We knew that Berm had a good all-around team, with a lot of good pieces,” said senior Gettysburg standout Anne Bair, who won three events. “We thought we had a chance to make it close if we had some good performances. Overall, we went into it with a positive outlook but we knew that it would be such good competition.”
Bair won the triple jump, in addition to her 800 victory, and also placed second in the long jump. She and Bermudian sophomore Alison Watts went at it in the horizontal jumps, with Bair winning the triple on her final attempt with a jump of 36-1¾. Watts was second with 35-9, but she came back to best Bair in the long jump. Her winning jump of 16-2½ was nearly a half-foot ahead of Bair.
“I was pretty disappointed in the long jump,” Bair said. “I haven’t had any jumps in the 15s this year, so even an average day would have been OK. Even in the triple, I didn’t feel like I was as bouncy today. It happens sometimes. I was happy to get the win though. Hopefully in the coming meets, when it matters the most, I can pull out some big jumps.”
Gettysburg also got outstanding performances from Arnold in winning the 1600 in an area-leading personal best time of 5:41.24, and senior first-year participant Emili Scavitto in winning the shot put (34-1). Scavitto leads the Times-area in the shot put.
Hope Null won a tight high jump competition against Berm’s Peters. Null cleared 4-11 to win the event, with Peters second at 4-10, the same height as third place Katie Wivell of Gettysburg. Peters, who is quite athletic, competes in the high jump using the scissors kick, which is highly unusual.
While Delone Catholic will be competing at the Shippensburg Invitational today, the rest of the county teams will resume their dual meet schedules on Tuesday.
Adams County Track & Field Classic
Friday – Warrior Stadium
Boys
Team: 1. Bermudian Springs (BS) 158, 2. New Oxford (NO) 118, 3. Gettysburg (Get) 86, 4. Biglerville (Big) 72, 5. Littlestown (Lit) 58, 6. Fairfield (F) 38, 7. Delone Catholic (DC) 20
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Arnold, D. Cole, G. Cole, Day) 8:51.83, 2. New Oxford 8:57.17, 3. Bermudian Springs 9:03.80, 4. Biglerville 9:39.75, 5. Delone Catholic 9:50.7, 6. Littlestown 10:26.70; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 15.24, 2. Crabbs (NO) 16.93, 3. Kehr (BS) 17.58, 4. VanDyke (Big) 17.88, 5. Gautsch (BS) 18.98, 6. Lentz (NO) 19.70; 100: 1. Zimmerman (DC) 11.712, 2. Dubbert (NO) 11.718, 3. Althoff (Big) 11.732, 4. Herr (Lit) 11.736, 5. Newman (Get) 11.77, 6. Killen (NO) 11.79; 1600: 1. Ca. Carrolus (BS) 4:43.00, 2. Small (Lit) 4:44.17, 3. Price (NO) 4:53.58, 4. Schubring (F) 4:59.85, 5. Arnold (Get) 5:00.37, 6. G. Cole (Get) 5:05.79; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Beachy, Carlson, Harner, Pacana) 45.48, 2. Littlestown 46.09, 3. Gettysburg 49.56, 4. New Oxford DQ; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 53.24, 2. Snyder (F) 54.06, 3. Salazar-Ruelas (Big) 54.88, 4. Clapsadle (Get) 55.54, 5. Heeney (NO) 55.65, 6. Eader (Lit) 56.51; 300 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 43.26, 2. R. Salazar (Big) 44.83, 3. Crabbs (NO) 45.25, 4. VanDyke (Big) 45.53, 5. Lentz (NO) 46.36, 6. Gautsch (BS) 49.04; 800: 1. Ca. Carrolus (BS) 2:06.96, 2. D. Cole (Get) 2:07.27, 3. Day (Get) 2:07.45, 4. Collins (F) 2:07.94, 5. D. Moore (NO) 2:10.29, 6. Arnold (Get) 2:14.64; 200: 1. Herr (Lit) 23.42, 2. Zimmerman (DC) 23.88, 3. Lookingbill (Lit) 23.93, 4. Dubbert (NO) 23.99, 5. Killen (NO) 24.14, 6. Newman (Get) 24.34; 3200: 1. Small (Lit) 10:28.99, 2. Price (NO) 10:48.73, 3. G. Cole (Get) 11:07.62, 4. Beichler (NO) 11:08.59, 5. Phelan (F) 11:24.20, 6. Carrolus (BS) 11:40.61; Shot put: 1. Heistand (Get) 42-10, 2. Regentin (Big) 40-5.25, 3. Smith (NO) 40-0, 4. Anders (F) 38-1.5, 5. Stonesifer (Lit) 36-11.25, 6. Rineman (NO) 36-3; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 122-5, 2. Regentin (Big) 112-6, 3. Anders (F) 110-3, 4. Heistand (Get) 107-8, McVey (F) 105-2, 6. Smith (NO) 105-1; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (Get) 12-9, 2. Carlson (BS) 12-6, 3. Beachy (BS) 11-6, 4. Carrolus (BS) 10-6, 5. L. Aiello (NO) 10-0, 6. Mitchell (Get) 9-6; High jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 5-10, 2. R. Salazar (Big) 5-6, T3. Herr (Lit), Snyder (F) & Crabbs (NO) 5-4; 6. Harner (BS) 5-2; Long jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 19-4, 2. R. Salazar (Big) 19-2, 3. Nieves (NO) 19-1.25, 4. Forbes (Get) 18-10.5, 5. Beachy (BS) 18-9.75, 6. Mummert (BS) 17-11; Triple jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 40-5, 2. Lehigh (NO) 39-4.25, 3. Beachy (BS) 38-0.25, 4. Mummert (BS) 37-725, 5. Forbes (Get) 37-3.75, 6. VanDyke (Big) 36-0; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Ca. Carrolus, Harner, Kehr, Co. Carrolus) 3:41.30, 2. Gettysburg 3:44.23, 3. New Oxford 3:46.61, 4. Littlestown 3:58.27, 5. Fairfield 4:19.65; Javelin: 1. Rineman (NO) 145-8, 2. J. Moore (NO) 145-3, 3. Mead (Big) 138-7, 4. Smith (NO) 136-2, 5. Witte (F) 134-1, 6. Regentin (Big) 130-3
Girls
Team: 1. Bermudian Springs (BS) 167, 2. Gettysburg (Get) 135, 3. New Oxford (NO) 60.5, 4. Fairfield (F) 53.5, 5. Biglerville (Big) 53, 6. Littlestown (Lit) 47, 7. Delone Catholic (DC) 13
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield (Strosnider, Miller, Nightingale, Chesko) 10:50.10, 2. Biglerville 12:46.48; 100 hurdles: 1. LaBure (BS) 16.59, 2. Dennison (F) 16.76, 3. Carlson (BS) 17.45, 4. Gebler (Get) 17.62, 5. Staub (BS) 17.68, 6. Nagy (F) 17.92; 100: 1. K. Linebaugh (NO) 13.54, 2. King (Lit) 13.68, 3. Watts (BS) 13.88, 4. Nunemaker (Lit) 13.99, 5. Reaver (Get) 14.09, 6. Raville (Get) 14.14; 1600: 1. Arnold (Get) 5:41.24, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 5:48.64, 3. Kraus (NO) 5:57.51, 4. Riedel (Lit) 6:01.09, 5. Walmer (Big) 6:36.68, 6. Fletcher (BS) 6:56.52; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Cunningham, Means, Patton, Watts) 52.70, 2. Littlestown 53.04, 3. Gettysburg 54.79; 400: 1. Reaver (Get) 1:05.52, 2. Peters (BS) 1:05.91, 3. K. Linebaugh (NO) 1:06.44, 4. Beall (BS) 1:09.50, 5. Brandauer (Get) 1:12.38, 6. Myers (NO) 1:12.42; 300 hurdles: 1. LaBure (BS) 49.36, 2. C. Bannak (Get) 51.52, 3. Hurst (Get) 52.18, 4. Nunemaker (Lit) 53.25, 5. Staub (BS) 53.85, 6. L. Bannak (Get) 53.97; 800: 1. Bair (Get) 2:29.91, 2. Arnold (Get) 2:32.25, 3. Strosnider (F) 2:34.01, 4. Rosenbach (NO) 2:38.59, 5. Kraus (NO) 2:39.87, 6. Nightingale (F) 2:40.86; 200: 1. Cunningham (BS) 27.37, 2. LaBure (BS) 27.85, 3. King (Lit) 28.04, 4. Nagy (F) 28.49, 5. K. Linebaugh (NO) 28.72, 6. Kane (Big) 28.94; 3200: 1. Skoczen (F) 14:00.20, 2. Walmer (Big) 14:15.72, 3. Kuhn (BS) 14:29.62, 4. Perez-Rivera (Big) 15:10.92, 5. Kline (Big) 16:33.60; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Arnold, Bair, C. Bannak, L. Bannak) 4:19.99, 2. Bermudian Springs 4:25.77, 3. Littlestown 4:34.89; Shot put: 1. Scavitto (Get) 34-1, 2. White (Big) 30-3, 3. Tuckey (BS) 28-10, 4. T. Linebaugh (NO) 27-2, 5. Harlacher (F) 26-0, 6. Cherry (Lit) 25-9; Discus: 1. Brown (F) 91-2, 2. Scavitto (Get) 90-11, 3. White (Big) 88-9, 4. Smith (Big) 88-8, 5. Noel (NO) 79-2, 6. Knobloch (DC) 75-10; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 9-9, 2. Dermota (BS) 8-0, 3. Mochi (DC) 7-6, 4. Nickey (BS) 7-0, 5. Caywood (Get) 7-0; High jump: 1. Null (NO) 4-11, 2. Peters (BS) 4-10, 3. Wivell (Get0 4-10, 4. Feser (Lit) 4-8, T5. Nightingale (F) & Haugh (NO) 4-6; Long jump: 1. Watts (BS) 16-2.5, 2. Bair (Get) 15-9, 3. Means (BS) 14-6, 4. Patton (BS) 13-11.25, 5. Gebler (Get) 13-7.5, 6. Deleon (Big) 13-6; Triple jump: 1. Bair (Get) 36-1.75, 2. Watts (BS) 35-9, 3. Brandauer (Get) 30-3.5, 4. Haugh (NO) 29-11, 5. Dillon (Lit) 29-10, 6. Sneed (Big) 29-4.25; Javelin: 1. Hartman (BS) 107-0, 2. White (Big) 104-9, 3. Knobloch (DC) 98-2, 4. McKinney (Get) 90-4, 5. Robinson (BS) 86-5, 6. Weishaar (Get) 84-11
