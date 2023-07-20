SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Cashtown 4, Mason-Dixon 2
The Pirates began defense of the league championship by receiving an excellent pitching performance from Austin Kunkel and Robert Rohrbaugh to knock off the homestanding Rebels in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series on Thursday night.
Kunkel worked the first five frames and allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks to earn the victory.
Rohrbaugh came on in the sixth and worked a spotless pair of innings to pickup the saves. The veteran lefty threw 22 strikes out of his 26 pitches and punched out four batters.
Veterans Chase King and Chris Schachle each had a pair of knocks for the Pirates, along with Aden Juelich. Schachle also scored a pair of runs.
Ethan Ketterman (Cashtown) and Brett Dewees (Mason-Dixon) each doubled for the only extra base hits of the contest.
Cashtown 210 001 0 — 4 11 2
Mason-Dixon 000 200 0 — 2 2 3
Austin Kunkel, Robert Rohrbaugh (6) and Dylan Ed; Erich Kelch and Jonathan Lugo. SO-BB: Kunkel 3-4, Rohrbaugh 4-0; Kelch 0-1. WP-Kunkel. LP-Kelch. 2B: C — Ethan Ketterman; MD — Brett Dewees.
Frederick 4, Littlestown 2
The seventh-seeded Flying Dogs hit the road and got past the host Dodgers in Game 1 of their series on Thursday night.
Nathan Kessler walked seven batters, against just one strikeout, but allowed only one hit on the bump for the Dogs.
Curt Moore’s two-run single in the top of the first that plated Dougie Simms and Chris Shriver was the biggest hit of the night.
Littlestown’s only knock of the evening was a single by Justin Keith.
Justin Gladhill went the distance in defeat for the Dodgers and yielded four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Frederick 300 010 0 — 4 7 0
Littlestown 020 000 0 — 2 1 0
Nathan Kessler and Ryan Shriver; Justin Gladhill and Jake Saylor. SO-BB: Kessler 1-7; Gladhill 4-2. WP-Kessler. LP-Gladhill.
Shippensburg 5, Biglerville 1
Stars’ pitcher Bryce Shaffer was on top of things from the mound and the batters’ box as he led his team to victory over the Black Sox in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series on Thursday night.
Shaffer worked all seven innings and allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 50 of his 78 offerings.
With the bat, Shaffer had three knocks, including a two-bagger, scored once and drove in a run.
Garrett Walk and Jaile Reyes also had three hits for the victors, while Joey Maun chipped in with two.
Austin Black had a pair of hits for the Sox.
Shippensburg 200 210 0 — 5 14 2
Biglerville 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Bryce Shaffer and Jaile Reyes; Tanner Byers, Branson Diller (5), Gabe Kline (6) and Pat Armor. SO-BB: Shaffer 3-1; Byers 1-1, Diller 1-0, Kline 0-1. WP-Shaffer. LP-Byers. 2B: S — Joey Maun, Garrett Walk, Shaffer.
Hagerstown 8, New Oxford 3
The Twins kept it tight with the league’s regular season champions for the first 4 1/2 innings, but the Braves exploded for a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth to take charge in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series on Thursday night.
Justin Lewis had three hits and Andrew Mathias had a pair for the winners, while Wyatt Freeman earned the win on the hill with 4.2 innings of work.
Freeman gave up one earned run and four hits with four strikeouts.
New Oxford 100 011 0 — 3 8 3
Hagerstown 010 142 x — 8 11 2
Derek Huff, Jordan Arnold (5) and Cody Furman; Wyatt Freeman, Brian Taylor (5) and Michael Brooks. WP-Freeman. LP-Huff. 2B: NO — Garrett Puval; H — Kulikowski, Phillips; 3B: H — Adam Mathias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.