Boys’ basketball
Littlestown 57,
York Catholic 41
Littlestown continued to show off its depth, putting four scorers into double figures at the Bolts went on the road to down York Catholic and claim their fifth-straight YAIAA-3 division crown.
Jake Bosley’s 15 points led the way for Littlestown (12-2 in YAIAA-3, 14-2 overall), but Jayden Weishaar followed closely behind with 12, while Christopher Meakin added 11 and Rachard Holder chipped in with 10.
The Bolts held the Irish to just 10 points in the first half, taking a 20-10 lead into the break and never looking back.
Luke Forjan paced York Catholic (11-3, 11-6) with 19 points in the contest.
Littlestown 11 9 17 20 — 57
York Catholic 6 4 13 18 — 41
Littlestown (51): Rachard Holder 3 1-2 10, Luke Denault 1 0-0 2, Braden Unger 1 0-0 3, Jake Bosley 6 3-5 15, Dante Elliot 2 0-0 4, Christopher Meaker 4 3-6 11, Jayden Weishaar 6 0-1 12. Non-scorers: Gazmen. Totals: 24 7-14 57.
York Catholic (41): Walker 0 2-5 2, C. Boeckel 2 5-8 9, J. Forjan 2 0-0 4, L. Forjan 9 1-3 19, P. Boeckel 3 0-0 7. Totals: 16 8-16 41.
3-pointers: L — Holder, Unger. YC — P. Boeckel{
New Oxford 52, Spring Grove 37
Connor Jenkins hit three 3-pointers as part of his game high 21 points as the Colonials (4-9, 5-11) bested the Rockets (0-13, 0-16) in YAIAA-1 action.
Braden Carver followed with eight for the visitors, while Bryttin Eakins and Aden Strausbaugh each scored seven.
Diamond Stewart’s 20 points paced Spring Grove.
New Oxford 8 17 17 10 — 52
Spring Grove 12 8 9 8 — 37
New Oxford (52): Nick Lawrence 2 0-1 5, Bryttin Eakins 2 2-3 7, Aden Strausbaugh 1 5-6 7, Braden Carver 3 2-2 8, Adam Pascoe 0 0-2 0, Connor Jenkins 6 6-6 21, Hunter Crabbs 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Rickroad, Rex, Rebert. Totals: 16 15-20 52.
Spring Grove (37): Smith 1 0-0 2, Stewart 7 6-8 20, Watson 1 0-1 2, Glass 2 2-2 7, Blymier 0 6-6 6, Neew 0 0-1 0. Totals: 11 14-18 37.
3-pointers: NO — Jenkin 3, Eakins, Lawrence. SG — Glass.
Girls’ basketball
Katie Woolson netted 14 points and Brylee Rodgers added 12 of her own, but it wasn’t enough as the Canners (7-9) fell on the road to Upper Dauphin (14-2).
Eileen Nester scores 16 points to lead the way for the hosts, while Bryonna Cather chipped in 14.
The two teams currently sit at second and seventh respectively in the District 3-3A power rankings and could well meet again in next week’s first round of the district tournament.
Upper Dauphin 42, Biglerville 35
Biglerville 8 15 2 10 — 35
Upper Dauphin 2 17 10 13 — 42
Biglerville (35): Brylee Rodgers 6 0-1 12, Morgan Martin 2 0-2 4, Emily Woolson 0 3-6 3, Katie Woolson 5 3-4 14, Abigail Reckard 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Anglin, Naylor, Showalter. Totals: 14 6-13 35.
Upper Dauphin (42): Nester 6 4-4 16, Bowman 3 0-0 6, Griffith 1 0-0 2, Grow 1 0-0 2, Cather 3 5-8 14, Hall 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 11-14 42.
3-pointers: B — K. Woolson. UD — Cather.
