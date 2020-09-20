Kyle Larson’s 39th win of the 2020 season came on Saturday night in the $20,000 to win Dirt Classic 7 at Lincoln Speedway. Larson added his name to the prestigious list of Dirt Classic champions that includes Stevie Smith, Lance Dewease, Tim Shaffer, and Brian Montieth.
The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions’ 39th visit to Lincoln Speedway brought a solid field of 53 cars to vie for a spot in the $1,000-to-start, 40-lap feature.
Following the unique format of the Dirt Classic, that includes points for time trials and two rounds of heats, Kyle Larson lined up on the pole having the highest point total of the night. Rico Abreu was second and the lone member of the PA Posse in the top five was Anthony Macri who lined up third.
Larson held the lead going into turn 1 as he went to the bottom and Rico went high.
Brian Brown bobbled and fell off the pace and Brandon Rahmer pulled off the track, but the green flag stayed out.
Abreu got into the wall in turn 4 allowing Macri to get by for second on lap 2. Aaron Reutzel also capitalized on Abreu’s mishap getting by him to move into third.
Brent Marks used a slider in turn 2 to take fourth from Rico on lap 6.
As Larson approached lapped traffic on lap 10 the tail end of the field was battling three wide for position.
Reutzel was closing in on Macri for second as Marks held off a charge from his cousin, Brock Zearfoss for fourth. Zearfoss took the spot on lap 14.
Larson held a 2.326 second lead over Marci as they worked through lapped traffic at the half-way point.
The first caution of the race came on lap 25 for Danny Dietrich who got spun around in turn 4. While the yellow was still out, Tim Glatfelter came to a stop on the front stretch with a flat front tire.
Larson led Macri, Reutzel, Zearfoss and Marks to the cone for the single-file restart. With the leaders mostly using the bottom line around the track Cory Eliason went to the top to pass cars on the restart, driving from tenth to eighth in one lap. Marks used the top as well to get by Zearfoss and take back the fourth spot.
The yellow flag flew again on lap 30 when Chad Trout, who had set quick time in time trials, got into the inside wall in turn 2. The caution with 10 laps to go erased a 3.172 second lead for Larson.
Once again Larson paced the field for the restart. Reutzel drove under Macri in turns 1 and 2 to take second on the restart. Marks was right there to challenge Macri for third and made the pass.
Abreu made his way back into the top five after getting by Zearfoss.
The red flag flew on lap 34 when Paul McMahan and Dietrich got together in turn 3 sending Dietrich on a wild ride.
Larson got his 14th All Star win of the season beating Reutzel to the checkered flag by 3.165 seconds.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (40 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson [1] $20,000; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [5]; 3. 5-Brent Marks [10]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri [3]; 6. 3z-Brock Zearfoss [7]; 7. 26-Cory Eliason [11]; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody [9]; 9. 17-Ian Madsen [4]; 10. 2M-Kerry Madsen [18]; 11. 18-Gio Scelzi [6]; 12. 39-Justin Peck [8]; 13. 69K-Lance Dewease [16]; 14. 10X-Ryan Smith [13]; 15. 55K-Robbie Kendall [12]; 16. 87K-Alan Krimes [14]; 17. 14-Tony Stewart [22]; 18. 50-Chase Dietz [21]; 19. 21-Brian Brown [20]; 20. 51-Freddie Rahmer [19]; 21. 13-Paul McMahan [17] DNF; 22. 48-Danny Dietrich [24] DNF; 23. 1X-Chad Trout [15] DNF; 24. 69-Tim Glatfelter [23] DNF; 25. 59-Jim Siegel [26] DNF; 26. 88-Brandon Rahmer [25] DNF
Lap leaders: Larson (1-40)
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday, 9/18
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [2]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [3]; 5. 5-Brent Marks [11]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri [14]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [17]; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen [7]; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 10. 5C-Dylan Cisney [10]; 11. 17-Ian Madsen [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [9]; 13. 27S-Adrian Shaffer [19]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [21]; 15. 24-Rico Abreu [15]; 16. 14-Tony Stewart [18]; 17. 1X-Chad Trout [20]; 18. 24w-Lucas Wolfe [25]; 19. 21M-Brian Montieth [22]; 20. 99-Skylar Gee [16]; 21. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [13]; 22. 21-Brian Brown [1]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [6]; 24. 1W-Matt Campbell [23]; 25. 11T-TJ Stutts [24]; 26. 55K-Robbie Kendall [26]
