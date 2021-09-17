Nearly halfway through its YAIAA-2 game at West York on Friday night, it appeared as if Gettysburg was going to cruise to victory.
After all, the Warriors were the recipients of four Bulldogs’ turnovers and led 21-0 after a 4-yard touchdown run by Landon McGee with just 3:19 left in the half.
The Bulldogs, however, proved they were more than just all bark, biting back to get within seven points twice before Gettysburg eventually pulled away to win, 38-21.
“There was just way too many penalties,” Gettysburg coach Matt Heiser said afterward. “I mean, the hanky was on the ground too much tonight. We’ve just got to clean that up and get ready for the next week.”
The Warriors (1-0 in Y-2, 2-2 overall) received the opening kickoff and made an immediate impact as Andrew Gastley took the ball back to opposing 30-yard line. Gettysburg’s drive stalled, however, and Brady Heiser’s pooch punt gave it back to West York (0-1, 0-4) at its own 9.
After a Bulldogs’ three-and-out, they dropped back to punt from inside their own 10. That punt never got away, however, as several Warriors’ players burst through the protection to block the punt and Frankie Richardson fell on the ball to make it 7-0 less than five minutes into the contest.
On the ensuing drive, West York quarterback Darnell Goring-Pollard dropped back to pass but found only the other team, as Gastley picked the ball off to give Gettysburg the ball at the hosts’ 36-yard line.
Moments later, Tanner Newman took a sweep off left tackle and found pay dirt from 9 yards out to double the lead at 14-0.
The woes continues to the Bulldogs one drive later as they worked their way out near midfield before Daniel Rice coughed the ball up and Gettysburg recovered at the West York 47.
The Warriors worked the ball all the way down to the opposing 10-yard line, but penalties saw the drive stall out and Gettysburg turn the ball over on downs. In total, Heiser’s team committed 10 penalties for 95 yards.
Thankfully for the Warriors, West York continued to sputter. Yet another three-and-out and a short punt set up Gettysburg at in plus territory. But again, the offense couldn’t get going and Brady Heiser pooched it away from the 29-yard line. While that decision could’ve been questioned, it worked out well for the Warriors when, after another fruitless possession for the Bulldogs, West York mishandled the snap on a punt and Gettysburg took over inside the 10-yard line.
Four plays later, Landon McGee took a toss around the right edge and scored to make it 21-0. McGee, filling in for the injured Justino Neikirk, carried the ball 18 times on the night for 83 yards and two scores.
“My line was superior,” McGee said after the game, praising the big men up front. “I love my line and I love the way they work and make me better.”
Just before the break, the Bulldogs began to get things goingm,, thanks largely to the legs of Goring-Pollard, who ripped off carries of 34 yards and 13 yards on the drive, West York marched down the field and capped the drive with a 6-yard Goring-Pollard touchdown run with seven seconds remaining before half to cut the lead to 21-7.
Out of the half, West York received the kickoff and went on 74-yard drive that spanned 5:19 and ended with Goring-Pollard delivering a perfect pass for Brandon DeJesus in the back of the end zone on fourth and goal from the 11 to cut the lead to just 21-14.
But the Warriors had a response. On the following drive, Gettysburg wasted no time in marching down the field, thanks largely to McGee. On third down from the Bulldogs’ 24-yard line, Brady Heiser lofted a ball to the end zone for Jeremiah Scott, who fought through a defensive back to make the catch and push the score back to 28-14 late in the third quarter.
“The guys were confident in what we were doing and were working hard,” Matt Heiser said of his team’s response. “Give (West York) credit, (Goring-Pollard) is a great athlete. He made us miss several times and they had opportunities. We were just fortunate it went our way.”
Once again, the Bulldogs bit back on the following possession. Using a ground game that was now gashing a tired Warriors’ defense, West York marched 74 yards and Daniel Rice plowed in from 5 yards out to make it 28-21 with 11:13 to play.
Gastley, however, had an answer. The Gettysburg playmaker returned the following kickoff 70 yards into the Bulldogs’ red zone to quiet the home crowd. Two plays later, McGee was back in the end zone, this time from 13 yards to push the lead back to 35-21 with 10:19 left in the contest.
That touchdown seemed to finally knock the wind out of the sails of West York, which sputtered down the stretch offensively. The Bulldogs failed to register a first down on either of their next two possessions and a late field goal by Jermaine Gondwe extended the lead to 38-21 and put the game to rest.
“We’re getting better each week,” Matt Heiser said of his team after the game. “The thing that keeps being thrown at us is the rotation of different guys being available, not available, and the turnover of the roster. We have a 43-man roster, but we’re only dressing 33.”
Gettysburg, which is a play away from being 3-1, will look to get back above .500 next Friday when it welcomes Susquehannock to Warrior Stadium.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Gettysburg 14 7 7 10 — 38
West York 0 7 7 7 — 21
First quarter
G-Frankie Richardson recovers blocked punt (Jermaine Gondwe kick), 7:32.
G-Tanner Newman, 9 run (Gondwe kick), 4:38.
Second quarter
G-Landon McGree, 4 run (Gondwe kick), 3:19.
WY-Darnell Goring-Pollard, 6 run (Austin Fadely kick), :07.
Third quarter
WY-Brandon DeJesus, 11 pass from Goring-Pollard (Fadely kick), 6:41.
G-Jeremiah Scott, 24 pass from Brady Heiser (Gondwe kick), 1:25
Fourth quarter
WY-Daniel Rice, 5 run (Fadely kick), 11:13
G-Landon McGee, 13 run (Gondwe kick), 10:19
G-Gondwe 21 field goal, 1:14
Team Statistics
G WY
First Downs 11 14
Rushing 39-162 34-208
Passing 4-10-1 5-18-2
Passing yards 60 66
Totals Yards 222 274
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 10-95 7-55
Punting 2-20.5 3-19.7
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Brady Heiser 7-10, Tanner Newman 3-26, Landon McGee 18-83, Chris Boone 3-6, Wyatt Heistand 1-13, Jeremiah Scott 6-21, Daniel Spangler 1-3; WY-Amari Davis 1-0, Darnell Goring-Pollard 11-61, Daniel Rice 7-51, Brandon DeJesus 6-26, Nico Gasque 4-43, Sherrod Anderson 4-32, Team 1-(-8).
Passing: G-Heiser 4-10-1-60; WY-Goring-Pollard 2-13-1-26, Isaac Roberts 3-5-1-40
Receiving: G-Newman 1-13, Heistand 1-7, Scott 1-24, Andrew Gastley 1--16; WY-Wa’Nieq Scott 1-15, DeJesus 1-11, Rice 2-15, Anderson 1-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.