If anyone has ever doubted Andrew Nawn, it is not likely that they ever will again. The Hanover senior runner culminated his inaugural cross country season with an improbable medal-winning, 13th-place finish at the PIAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships on Saturday on the Parkview course in Hershey. His time of 16:55.9 on the 5,000 meter course was close to a season-best, despite the course’s difficulty and the frosty ground.
Nawn, the first Nighthawk to run cross country, thought he had a chance to do well after a solid track and field season last spring. Running with the New Oxford cross country team, he excelled throughout the season, and then thought perhaps he could run well at the YAIAA meet. He placed 10th there and seventh at the Distrct 3 Championships to qualify for the state meet, where he believed a medal was within reach.
“I wasn’t nervous all week,” Nawn said. “And when we walked the course, I thought it was very similar, hill-wise, to Big Spring (site of district meet), and I crushed that course. I knew I could possibly get a medal, but I wasn’t sure.”
Nawn’s confidence may never wane again, as he set his race plan and executed it to perfection. Knowing how important it would be to get out fast because of the size of the field (236 runners) and a right hand turn after 500 meters, Nawn got right up front from the start. At the mile he cruised through in just over five minutes, the fastest he has ever gone out in a race. He was sitting in 10th place.
“Before I got to the first mile, I could see the clock and I saw 4:54,” Nawn said. “I thought, ‘oh boy, I went out way too fast’. But I just raced from there. All the hills were before mile two, and I knew it was then flat to the finish. I know I can run the flat.; that’s like track to me, and that is my strength.”
At the two-mile mark he was in a battle with a tough group, including District 3 runners Hayden Parks of Greencastle and of Garrett Quinan of Kennard-Dale. He had settled into 13th place and knew he had a battle on his hands.
Maintaining his composure and his speed, he jockeyed for position in the final mile, and ended up in 13th. Parks, who Nawn had battled at districts, faded to 19th.
The race up front was a classic with two of the best distance runners in the country knocking heads for the state title. The matchup of Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin and Greencastle’s Weber Long had been long anticipated, and as it played out, Long was no match for defending champion Martin. The pair, along with Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess, went out in 4:44, a good 15 seconds ahead of the big pack.
By the two-mile mark, Martin had pulled about 30 meters ahead of Long, but Long still had him in his sights. Martin put the pedal to the metal in the final mile however, pulling away to easily to win in a blistering time of 15:46.7, 13 seconds ahead of Long. Hess closed the gap to grab third in 16:05, and Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien moved up nicely to finish fourth in 16:08.
Hess led his Lewisburg team to the team title with 87 points, 20 ahead of runners-up Grove City.
Nawn, with a successful season under his belt, has now set his sights on his senior track and field season. He also plans to run indoor track, and is excited for his chances for a great season in the spring.
“I am just so happy to be here,” Nawn said. “I am so grateful for all the fans and the coaches that helped me get here. It has been just wonderful this year.”
In the 3A race, C.J. Singleton (15:52.9) and Drew Griffiths (15:58.1) of Butler went 1-2, but it was not enough to hold off North Allegheny, which defended its state title with 63 points. Butler finished fourth (202). South Western’s Shernel Singh, who had a wonderful junior season, placed 42nd with a time of 16:58.5.
The Class A race was not as dramatic as Thomas Smigo of Palisades won by eight seconds in 16:31.1, and Hughesville was team champion with 97 points, 43 ahead of Winston-Thurston.
Delone Catholic’s Liam Allen had a good race, placing 101st in the 1A field in 18:39.8. Allen got out very conservatively and was 155th at the mile mark. He moved up steadily the whole race, and learned a lot about racing in a huge crowd. Teammate Aden Davis, who was right with Allen at the mile, could not keep with him, and faded a bit in the final mile, placing 181st in 19:28.7.
“My goal was to go out in around 5:45 to be ready for the hills, and that’s where I was,” Allen said. “I don’t know what happened, but I was able to turn it on then. I thought the course would be worse, and it was pretty challenging. I think that having two of us running here will help the whole team next year. My top goal was to get here this year, so next year we would like to get everybody here.”
Fairfield’s Gabe Schubring, the final District 3 qualifier, was just eight seconds behind Allen, finishing 119th in 18:47.2.
For the girls, Gettysburg’s Winter Oaster completed an impressive comeback from illness and ran 21:47.9 to place 167th in the 3A race, which was the fastest Times Area time of the day. Last year, Oaster placed 41st (20:42) as a freshman, but illness nearly forced an early end to her sophomore campaign. Still recovering, she ran well enough at districts to make it to states again, and found herself in the middle of the dense pack that is the state meet.
Last year, because of Covid, each class of runners was divided into four races of about 40 runners, and the times were then compiled for the final results. That experience was quite different than the maelstrom at the start of this year’s race with 238 runners. Oaster got out in 6:24 at the mile, and her place there was almost exactly where she ended up.
“Having the four races last year, I was excited to be in a big race,” Oaster said. “I knew I had to get out fast, so that was the game plan. It didn’t work quite as well as I had hoped, but I had a good group. The hills felt good. There are so many areas lined with spectators that are cheering you on, and that section was one of them. It makes it easier to keep going.”
The final stretch was a tough one as Oaster battled with 10 other runners to the finish. It was a good finish, but was kind of too little, too late. However, the fact that she could still run hard in the final 800 is a huge improvement over the past month or so. She plans to forego basketball this year to run some indoor track meets and then really hit the running in the spring.
“The finish kind of snuck up on me,” Oaster said. “A lot of this course looks the same to me, so once we came up for the final bend, I was surprised that it was the finish. But I’m really thankful for the sport. It has showed me how supportive everyone is, and how great the team aspect is. We have some pretty big hopes and goals for next year. I’m really excited about it.”
Mia Cochran of Moon Area defended her individual title and decimated the field with a superb time of 18:08.5, finishing a good 80 meters ahead of second-place Logan St. John Kletter of Mt. Lebanon (18:21.3). Eva Kynaston and Wren Kucler finished five-six to lead North Allegheny (62 points) to a whopping 87-point victory over runner-up Dallastown.
In the Class A girls’ race, Notre Dame-Green Pond, with its top runner placing 43rd and not even close to winning a medal, won the team title with 117 points. The Crusaders, running the ultimate team race, put their top four runners within four seconds of each other to win by over 40 points.
Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider, running in her first state championship, got out in the top 70 at the mile (6:32) and maintained that position into the hills of the second mile. Falling back a bit to 77th on the hills, she kept that place and finished strong with a time of 22:16.4.
“This is the biggest meet I have ever run in my life,” Strosnider said. “Everyone gets out fast, and it was elbow to elbow and it was hard to keep my footing with the frost.”
Strosnider’s race was complicated by a side cramp that she developed through the hills. She persevered, and tried to run through the pain.
“Every step I could feel it,” she said. “At the two-mile mark, someone screamed at me, ‘keep going, you only have a mile!’ So I knew I had to suck it up. That hurt, and I wasn’t expecting it to happen. My goal for the season was just to make states, and I wanted to just put myself out there and go for it. I was hanging on the best I could.”
Delone Catholic’s Samantha Smith gave it a good go in her first state meet, cracking the top 100 and placing 98th in 22:33.8. She was 84th at the mile and fell back from there, but she kept her poise and finished strong on the final stretch, with good arm drive and determination.
“It was great, and I was really happy that I got to run here,” Smith said. “I wanted to beat my predicted place, and I did that. I really wanted to work on my arms, and I did that, too. I was determined to have a good finish and that helped. I was worried about the hills on the course but they were actually OK. I am going to have to set new goals for next year, and not just be happy to be here. I mean, I am happy to be here, but I want to keep getting better.”
In the 2A race, Olivia Haas, the senior from Blue Mountain, was locked in a battle with Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville until the hills were done at the two-mile mark, then she took off, leaving Quarzo in the rear-view mirror to win in 18:20.3, a full 30 seconds ahead of Quarzo. Montour ran a great team race to narrowly defeat pre-meet favorite Central Cambria 84-97.
PIAA Cross Country Championships
Saturday — Hershey
GIRLS
Class 1A
Team (Top 10 and District 3 out of 23 scoring teams): 1.Notre Dame-Green Pond 117, 2.Mohawk 160, 3.Montrose 161, 4.Marion Ctr 165, 5.OLSH 187, 6.Elk Co Catholic 190, 7.Cranberry 216, 8.St. Joseph’s Catholic, 234, 9.Winchester-Thurston 257, 10.NE Bradford 281…12.York Catholic 312, 14.Annville-Cleona 316.
Individual (Top 10 and Times Area finishers out of 250): 1.Anna Stitzer (PennsVal) 19:32.0, 2.Lauren Shaffer (Portage) 19:37.9, 3.Kate Korty (ForestCity) 20:00.3, 4.Claire Anderson (Jamestown) 20:11.3, 5.Grace Neubert (ElkCC) 20:13.0, 6.Alexis Abbett (Aquinas) 20:14.3, 7.Kate Moncavage (SoColumbia) 20:14.6, 8.Krista Jones (ElkLake) 20:18.4, 9.Willow Myers (Mercer) 20:21.5, 10.Emma Mason (Wilmington) 20:22.7...77.Honey Strosnider (Fairfield) 22:12.6, 98.Samantha Smith (DeloneCatholic) 22:32.8.
Class 2A
Teams (Top 10 and District 3 out of 21 scoring teams): 1.Montour 84, 2.Central Cambria 97, 3.Villa Maria 160, 4.Danville 173, 5.Chartiers Valley 187, 6.Wyomissing 220, 7.Beaver 231, 8.Blue Mountain 234, 9.Lewisburg 243, 10.Corry 270…13.Conrad Weiser 304, 15.Boiling Springs 313.
Individual (Top 10 finishers out of 252): 1.Olivia Haas (BlueMtn) 18:20.3, 2.Jolena Quarzo (Brownsville) 18:50.7, 3.Harley Kletz (Montour) 19:09.0, 4.Hope Trimmer (Uniontown) 19:27.4, 5.Sydney Bayle (GenMcLane) 19:41.1, 6.Gianna Cagliola (PopeJohnPaulII) 19:45.3, 7.Sarah Pezzino (PenArgyle) 19:45.7, 8.Maizy Aikey (Bloomsburg) 19:45.9, 9.Shaela Kruskie (Bloomsburg) 19:48.3, 10.Lakyn Schaltenbrand (Montour) 19:49.1.
Class 3A
Team (Top 10 and District 3 out of 20 scoring teams): 1.No. Allegheny 62, 2.Dallastown 149, 3.State College 154, 4.Mechanicsburg 199, 5.Hershey 217, 6.Mt. Lebanon 222, 7.Pine-Richland 227, 8.W. Chester Rustin 255, 9.Haverford Twp 256, 10.Phoenixville 274, 11.Exeter 283, 12.Chambersburg 298.
Individual (Top 10 and Times Area finishers out of 238): 1.Mia Cochran (Moon Area) 18:08.5, 2.Logan St.John Kletter (MtLeb) 18:21.3, 3.Claire Zubey (OJRoberts) 18:28.4, 4.Shana Kearney (Bensalem) 18:38.1, 5.Eva Kynaston (NoAllegh) 18:38.2, 6.Wren Kucler (NoAllegh) 18:40.9, 7.Claire Paci (Greencastle) 18:47.1, 8.Katie Dallas (Wilson) 18:48.0, 9.Vanessa Alder (Carlisle) 18:52.3, 10.Ellie Keefer (WCRustin) 18:53.3…167.Winter Oaster (Gettysburg) 21:47.9.
BOYS
Class 1A
Team (Top 10 out of 22 scoring teams): 1.Hughesville 97, 2.Winchester Thurston 140, 3.Riverview 145, 4.Trinity 148, 5.Jenkintown 210, 6.Tulpehocken 216, 7.Eden Christian 237, 8.Cranberry 250, 9.Rocky Grove 271, 10.Montrose 280.
Individual (Top 10 and local finishers out of 259): 1.Thomas Smigo (Palisades) 16:31.1, 2.Ty Fluharty (Riverside) 16:39.5, 3.Oliver Mitchell (Jenkin) 16:43.2, 4.Calen Bollman (ChestnutRidge) 16:46.8, 5.Sean Aiken (EdenChr) 16:54.6, 6.Lance Nicholls (WinThurs) 17:00.3, 7.Morgan Gavitt (Hughes) 17:05.7, 8.Ethan Haring (EdenChr) 17:06.3, 9.Jaspar Burd (Trinity) 17:07.6, 10.Chad Muckey (Philipsburg-Osceola) 17:08.2…101.Liam Allen (DeloneCatholic) 18:39.8, 119.Gabe Schubring (Fairfield) 18:47.2, 181.Aden Davis (DeloneCath) 19:28.7.
Class 2A
Team (Top 10 out of 19 scoring teams): 1.Lewisburg 87, 2.Grove City 107, 3.NW Lehigh 130, 4.Lampeter-Strasburg 131, 5.Greencastle-Antrim 153, 6.Central Cambria 167, 7.Hampton 198, 8.Susquehannock 224, 9.No. Catholic 256, 10.Holy Ghost Prep 264.
Individual (Top 10 and Times Area finishers out of 236): 1.Gary Martin (Arch Wood) 15:46.7, 2.Weber Long (Greencastle) 15:59.5, 3.Jacob Hess (Lewis) 16:05.4, 4.Matthew O’Brien (Susquehannock) 5.Rory Lieberan (Danville) 16:11.7, 6.Colin Whitaker (LampStras) 16:22.1, 7.Logan Strawser (Juniata) 16:39.0, 8.Ryan Pajak (Ringgold) 16:40.2, 9.Anthony Gargani (LansdaleCath) 16:42.4, 10.Luke Brown (CathedralPrep) 16:50.1…13.Matthew Nawn (Hanover) 16:55.9.
Class 3A
Team (Top 10 and District 3 out of 22 scoring teams): 1.No. Allegheny 63, 2. LaSalle College 125, 3.Downingtown East 184, 4.Butler 202, 5.Haverford Twp 210, 6.Lower Merion 227, 7.State College 231, 8.CBucksWest 238, 9.Allderdice 279, 10.Hempfield 286…12.Manheim Twp 313, 16.York Suburban 363, 17.Hershey 391.
Individual (Top 10 and Times Area finishers out of 239): 1.CJ Singleton (Butler) 15:52.9, 2.Drew Griffiths (Butler) 15:58.1, 3.Caleb Kenyon (NoPocono) 16:03.6, 4.Ethan Fingerhut (Haverford) 16:13.1, 5.Brett Kroboth (PetersTwp) 16:15.5, 6.Caien Leen (DowningtownE) 16:16.2, 7.Jordan Tiday (CumberlandVal) 16:22.5, 8.Scott Nalepa (No Allegh) 16:22.8, 9.Brian DiCola (Hatboro)16:22.9, 10.Alex Heidemann (Freedom) 16:25.7…42.Shernel Singh (South Western) 16:58.5.
