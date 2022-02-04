Behind Dakota Leffew’s team-high 15 points, Mount St. Mary’s extended its win streak to six with a 69-53 victory over Merrimack in men’s basketball action on Thursday night at Knott Arena. Malik Jefferson added a double-double in his first game back after missing the previous three games while the Mount held the opposition under 60 points for the sixth consecutive game as well.
Leffew hit 6-of-9 from the field and all three of his three-point attempts to match his career high with 15 points in the win. The sophomore added six rebounds in the game while leading the team in scoring for the second time this season. Jefferson, who missed the past three games due to injury, came back with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 14th career double-double. Jefferson is now one double-double away from matching Michael Watson for the most career double-doubles (15) since the Mount moved to NCAA Division I in 1988-89.
Nana Opoku added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Mount as well, connecting on 6-of-10 from the floor in the game.
The Mountaineers (11-10, 7-4 NEC) have held all six opponents under 60 points during the six-game win streak. The last time the Mount has held six opponents in a row under 60 was in December of 2007. The six-game win streak is also the longest by a Mountaineer team since the 2016-17 team won eight in a row.
Bryant (8-14, 4-6 NEC) came out strong in taking a 21-14 with just under six minutes remaining in the opening half. The Mount defense turned it up a notch, holding the Warriors to three points the rest of the half in a 15-3 run that gave the Mount a 29-24 lead at the half. Jefferson started the run with five consecutive points, and a Jalen Benjamin hook shot evened teh score at 21-21 with 3:06 left in the half.
Opoku converted a bucket in the paint to make it a 10-0 run before Malik Edmead’s bucket halted the run in tying the score at 23-23. Opoku hit a floater to put the Mount back on top and a pair of Leffew baskets made it 29-23 with 39 seconds left in the half. Merrimack’s Ziggy Reid hit 1-of-2 at the line with 5.9 seconds on the clock to make it 29-24 at the break.
Jefferson converted another hook shot to give the Mount its first double-digit advantage at 38-28 and Leffew added a three-pointer to make it a 13-point advantage. Merrimack closed within eight on three occasions and made it a nine-point deficit, 62-53, on a Mikey Watkins basket with 3:01 left in the game. The Mount held Merrimack scoreless the rest of the way while scoring the final seven points to earn the 16-point win. Mount St. Mary’s has won four NEC home games in a row, all by margins of 15 points or better.
Reid was the lone Merrimack player in double figures with 16 points while Jordan Minor had six points and a game-high 14 rebound in the loss.
Mount St. Mary’s shot 57.1 percent (16-of-28) from the field in the second half, including a sizzling 5-of-6 (.833) from three-point range. Overall, the Mount shot 50.0 percent (29-of-58) in the victory while holding a 38-to-28 advantage on the boards. The Mount held Merrimack to 35.8 percent shooting (19-of-53) and 6-of-21 (.286) from three-point range.
Mount St. Mary’s looks to extend the win streak to seven on Saturday when Bryant visits Knott Arena for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The Mount defeated Bryant, 73-68, in the Northeast Conference Championship game last year, but the Bulldogs are the last team to defeat the Mount this season, a 73-66 win in Smithfield, R.I., on January 15.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s used a strong second quarter to pull ahead of the homestanding Merrimack Warriors. Holding their own on the defensive end in the second half, they coasted to a 68-58 victory at Hammel Court Thursday.
Graduate student Kendall Bresee registered her 1,000th career point with foul shots at the 2:25 mark of the fourth quarter. That total combines her points between playing at George Washington and the Mount. The fifth-year player ended with a game-high 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting and seven free throws. She added nine rebounds, five assists and drew 10 fouls.
Kayla Agentowicz added 14 points in a 6-for-9 shooting effort with six rebounds. Isabella Hunt and Michaela Harrison posted double figures in the triumph.
Merrimack saw Kate Mager score nine points to lead the Warriors, and Teneisia Brown chipped in eight points and nine boards.
The Mount’s win, combined with a loss by Saint Francis U, forces a three-way tie for third place in the Northeast Conference with the Red Flash and Wagner at 6-5. Merrimack fell to 4-6 in league play.
The Warriors pounced on the early lead, building a 6-0 run before Harrison registered the first Mount bucket – a three-pointer. Pounding away at the advantage, the Mountaineers caught up with an Aryna Taylor three at the 3:22 mark and grabbed their first lead on a Hunt layup. The sophomore made up seven of the team’s 22 points to manage a four point edge.
A 7-0 Mount run sparked by five points from Taylor skyrocketed the visitors’ lead up to 13 towards the final minutes of halftime. Merrimack trimmed it back to nine, but as the clock wound down, Agentowicz hit a trey at the horn to put the game at 43-31 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.
Both teams struggled to shoot in the third period, as each side hit 29 percent. Benefiting from five foul calls and five offensive boards, the Warriors drove into the advantage and a Mayson Kimball jumper pulled the contest to five.
There were no made baskets in the fourth until Jessica Tomasetti hit a jumper in the paint with 7:53 left. Providing a spark, the Mount bolted proceedings back to an 11-point game, which was enough to withstand one final Merrimack run. Jayme DeCesare drove home a triple to make it a 59-54 contest before the Mountaineers cemented the win with Bresee free throws, a Hunt layup and a dagger three from Harrison.
Mount St. Mary’s stays north, stopping over in Rhode Island to try and earn a season sweep of the Bryant Bulldogs. Tip-off is 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5) from the Chace Athletic Center.
