BASEBALL
New Oxford 6,
South Western 5
The Colonials used a walk-off walk to beat the Mustangs and cap a massive rally on Wednesday.
New Oxford (5-6) rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to assume a 5-4 lead. Jacob Little stroked a two-run single, and Adam Pascoe and Connor Rebert also delivered RBI knocks in the frame.
After the Mustangs (3-2) knotted the game in the top of the seventh, the Ox packed the sacks before Aaron Smith drew a walk to force home the winning run.
Mason Weaver, who had two hits, set the table for the decisive rally with a double.
South Western 040 000 1 — 5 7 0
New Oxford 000 005 1 — 6 6 2
Josh Berzonski, Aaron Hughies (6), Levi Loughry (6); Jesse Bitzer, Aaron Wagaman (7). WP: Wagaman. LP: Loughry. SO-BB: SW-Berzonski 11-2, Hugher 0-1. Loughry 1-3; Bitzer 3-2, Wagaman 1-1. 2B: NO-Mason Weaver.
Littlestown 8, Delone 2
Andrew Olvera came within an out of going the distance in Wednesday’s big win for the Bolts over the Squires.
Olvera sat down nine Delone batters via the strikeout, scattering four hits while walking two batters. He did not surrender an earned run.
Offensively, Littlestown (6-3) put seven runs on the board over the first two frames to take control. Ryan Joneswas 3-for-4 with a double, Braden Unger had a pair of hits and Dalton Small plated two runs.
Leadoff man Avery Kuntz doubled and knocked in a run for Delone (5-4).
Delone Catholic 002 000 0 — 2 4 3
Littlestown 430 010 x — 8 8 4
Tyler Hillson, Nick Pierce (2). Andrew Olvera, Braden Unger (7). WP: Olvera. LP: Hillson. SO-BB: Hillson 1-3, Pierce 4-2, Olvera 9-2, Unger 0-1. 2B: DC-Avery Kuntz; L-Ryan Jones
Gettysburg 18, William Penn 0
A 17-run second inning brought a quick close to Wednesday’s game against the Bearcats.
Chris Boone doubled twice as part of a 3-for-3 effort that included three RBI. Tegan Kuhns and Bryce Rudisill knocked two hits each, with Rudisill and Marshall Mott both delivering two RBI.
William Penn 0 0 0 — 0 0 3
Gettysburg 1(17)x — 18 11 0
WP: Alex Meckley. SO-BB: Meckley 4-1, Bryce Rudisill 2-1. 2B: G-Chris Boone 2
Kennard-Dale 15,
Biglerville 4
The Rams used a 10-run third inning to roar past the visiting Canners in a windy Wednesday matchup.
Biglerville posted four runs in the top of the inning with Ben Angstadt delivering a two-run knock, and Cameron Hartzel and Gage Bishop added RBI. Angstadt had half of the Canners’ four hits.
Biglerville 00 4 00 — 4 4 3
Kennard-Dale 21(10) 2x — 15 12 2
Eli Weigle, Cameron Hartzel (3), Ethan Stuffle (3). Williams. WP: Williams. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: Weigle 1-4, Hartzel 0-3, Stuffle 2-2, Williams 6-4. 2B: KD-Williams.
Hanover 18, Bermudian 5
Five different Hawks stroked two hits each in Wednesday’s win over the Eagles.
Deontae Harris drove in a game-high four runs to lead Hanover, while Jake Bamford and Mason Smith tacked on three RBI apiece. Smtih doubled twice as part of a Hanover offense that accounted for a dozen hits.
Carter Stuart and Tyson Carpenter legged out triples for the Eagles. Stuart and Dalton Reinert both finished with two hits in the loss.
Hanover 20(10) 33 — 18 12 1
Bermudian 11 1 20 — 5 7 2
Chase Roberts, Justus Feeser (5); Connor Shaw, Tyson Carpenter (3), Dylan Myers (4). WP: Roberts. LP: Shaw. SO-BB: H-Roberts 6-1, Feeser 3-0; BS-Shaw 3-5, Carpenter 1-2, Myers 1-2. 2B: H-Mason Smith 2, Jake Bamford, Deontae Harris; BS-Blake Young. 3B: BS-Carpenter, Carter Stuart.
Millersburg 12, Fairfield 11
The Indians got a leadoff double in the home half of the seventh, and two batters later ended things with a base hit to beat the Knights on Wednesday.
Fairfield plated four runs in the top of the seventh to square things up. Jake Myers provided the big stick with a two-run blast. Andrew Koons also went deep for Fairfield.
Myers and Koons had two hits each and combined to drive in five runs. Zach Oswald also finished with two RBI for the Knights, who aided the hosts by issuing 11 walks.
Fairfield 020 500 4 - 11 8 5
Millersburg 030 440 1 - 12 9 5
Eric Ball, Cameron Macinyak (4). Ferre, Dohrman (5). WP: Dohrman. LP: Macinyak. SO-BB: Ball 1-9, Macinyak 5-2, Ferrre 1-0, Dohrman 2-6. 2B: F-Macinyak; M-Etzweile, Grassmyer, Lubrinski. HR: F-Andrew Koons, Jake Myers.
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 15, York Tech 5
The heavy-hitting Warriors racked up 15 more runs in a four-inning smashing of the Spartans on Wednesday.
Kaelyn Blocher rattled a pair of doubles and collected four RBI to pace an 11-hit attack for Gettysburg (10-1). Jenna Brasee, Rachel Keller, Emily Delacruz and Harley Hochard all finished with two hits apiece. Brasee and Keller also plated two runs each.
York Tech 220 1 — 5 6 6
Gettysburg 153 6 — 15 11 3
WP: Jenna Brasee. LP: Shue. SO-BB: Shue 2-5, Brasee 8-5. 2B: YT-Estes; G-Harley Hochard, Ella Andras, Kaelyn Blocher 2
Bermudian Springs 16, Hanover 0
Maya Kemper and Maddie Stephens smacked home runs to highlight a three-inning romp by the Eagles on Wednesday.
Kemper went 2-for-3 with three RBI, while Hannah Chenault and Ashlyn Smith were both 2-for-2.
Tori Murren recorded eight strikeouts in just three innings, giving up one hit, a double by Keana Noel.
Hanover 000 — 0 1 5
Bermudian Springs 763 — 16 11 1
Noel and Church. Murren and Myers. WP: Murren. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Noel 3-2, Murren 8-4. 2B: H-Noel; BS-Murren, Metzger. HR: BS-Kemper, Stephens
Kennard-Dale 15,
Biglerville 0
A 10-spot in the third inning helped close out a four-inning win for the unbeaten Rams on Wednesday.
For the Canners (2-7), Olivia Miller tripled and Alexis Pickett smacked a two-bagger.
Biglerville 00 0 0 — 0 3 5
Kennard-Dale 31(10) 1 — 15 10 0
Hope Strouth, Abigail Reckard (4). Rubelmann. WP: Rubelmann. LP: Strouth. SO-BB: Strouth 0-10, Rekcard 0-0, Rubelmann 3-0. 2B: B-Alexis Pickett; KD-Ashenfelter. 3B: B-Olivia Miller
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5,
Biglerville 0
The red-hot Eagles won their fifth-straight match on Wednesday when they blanked the Canners, 5-0.
Doing the honors in singles play for Berm (9-3) was Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes. Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara paired for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, and Colby David and Myles Avery joined for a 6-2, 6-0 nod at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Ian Himes 6-2, 7-5; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Harrison Stewart 6-1, 6-0; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Colby Fulton 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Sam Hurda/Jesse Scott 6-1, 6-0; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Zach Showers/Troy Schneider 6-2, 6-0
Delone Catholic 5, Dover 0
The Squires picked up a resounding victory over Dover on Wednesday, taking all five matches and not dropping a set in the process.
Singles: 1. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Vaden 6-2, 6-0; 2. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Miller 6-1, 6-0; 3. Isaac Sheerer (DC) d. Ross 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Will Seymore/Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Eisenhour/Sanchez 6-2, 6-0; 2. Evan Glass/Jon Frizzell (DC) d. Taylor/Warehime 8-1.
Hanover 5, York Catholic 0
The Hawks rolled past the Irish on Wednesday, winning all four contested matches in straight sets. Brian Corona’s 7-5 first-set victory at No. 3 singles was the lone scare for Hanover, which dropped only three other games in the contest.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (H) d. Nate Gingerich 6-0, 6-0; 2. Charlie Zito (H) d. Will Hinkson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. John Marinelli 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Nick Shaw/John Ramirez (H) d. Chandler Miltsch/Ethan Euclide 6-0, 6-1; 2. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) won by forfeit
Gettysburg 5,
York Catholic 5
The Warriors improved to 7-6 on Tuesday with their shellacking of the Irish.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy posted matching 6-0, 6-0 wins at first and second singles, while Danny Sautter was a 6-1, 6-1 victor at No. 3.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Nate Gingerich 6-0, 6-0; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Will Hinkson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Danny Sautter (G) d. John Marinelli 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Riley Santiago/Ethan Euclide 6-1, 6-1; 2. Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney (G) won by forfeit
BOYS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 21,
Delone Catholic 4
Sam Meighan netted a pair of goals while Jameson Doll and Jack Smith posted single tallies for the Squires on Tuesday.
Gage Zimmerman picked up a pair of assists, with Tayten Hix and Jake Boccobella assisting on a score apiece.
Statistics for New Oxford were not provided.
TRACK & FIELD
Biglerville boys 84,
Bermudian Springs 62
Bermudian Springs girls 124,
Biglerville 26
The Canners swept the 100 dash and shot put on their way to a win over the Eagles in the boys’ competition on Tuesday, while the Berm girls enjoyed a big win over their hosts.
Kalen Sharrah led the charge in the throws by winning the shot put (42-7) and discus (139-5). Jacob Mead took the javelin by more than 20 feet with a throw of 141-4.
Caden Althoff (100), Dante Aguilar (1600), Aiden Wright (300 hurdles) and Ben Wright (3200) were among the winners for Biglerville.
Bryce Harner was tops in the 400 and the high jump for Berm, which also saw Kobe Althoff claim the pole vault and Ricky Pacana the triple jump.
Lily Labure led the charge for the Bermudian girls by winning the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 dash. Fellow multi-event winners for the Eagles included Rebecca Durbin (1600, 3200), Amber Nickey (400, pole vault), Alison Watts (long jump, triple) and Jewell Tallman (shot put, discus).
MacKenzie White won the javelin for the Canners and Ellie Kohler claimed the high jump.
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. Michael Coulson (BS) 16.1, 2. Aiden Wright (Big) 17.6, 3. Ryan VanDyke (Big) 21.3; 100: 1. Caden Althoff (Big) 11.8, 2. Jesus Salazar Ruelas (Big) 11.8, 3. Kalen Sharrah (Big) 11.9; 1600: 1. Dante Aguilar (Big) 5:33.3, 2. Nic Acevedo (Big) 5:44.4, 3. Ryan Durbin (BS) 5:54.2; 400: 1. Bryce Harner (BS) 58.2, 2. Connor Mummert (BS) 1:00.3, 3. Kalani Crum (Big) 1:00.6; 300 hurdles: 1. A. Wright (Big) 44.7, 2. Coulson (BS) 47.0, 3. VanDyke (Big) 52.7; 800: 1. Cameron Carrolus (BS) 2:25.2, 2. Cole Stewart (BS) 2:25.9, 3. Ben Wright (Big) 2:28.5; 200: 1. Salazar Ruelas (Big) 24.9, 2. Althoff (Big) 25.1, 3. Colton Kehr (BS) 25.4; 3200: 1. B. Wright (Big) 12:22.3, 2. Durbin (BS) 12:47.7, 3. Stewart (BS) 13:19.2; 3200 relay: 1. Biglerville 9:39.7; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville 47.7; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian 2:52.5; Long jump: 1. Mummert (BS) 18-1, 2. A. Wright (Big) 16-9, 3. Ricky Pacana (BS) 16-1.5; Triple jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 40-5, 2. A. Wright (Big) 36-10, 3. Gabe Kline (BS) 32-6; High jump: 1. Harner (BS) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Kobe Althoff (BS) 11-1, 2. VanDyke (Big) 9-6, 3. Carrolus (BS) 9-6; Shot put: 1. Sharrah (Big) 42-7, 2. Jack Regentin (Big) 38-4, 3. Johnny Sanchez (Big) 36-6; Discus: 1. Sharrah (Big) 139-5, 2. Aaron Weigle (BS) 126-7, 3. Sanchez (Big) 108-5; Javelin: 1. Jacob Mead (Big) 141-4, 2. Regentin (Big) 118-0, 3. Jonah Robinson (BS) 110-3
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Lily Labure (BS) 16.5, 2. Tania Catonga (Big) 21.4, 3. Kaylee Keeran (Big) 21.6; 100: 1. Davina Cunningham (BS) 13.7, 2. Sammy Stormes (BS) 13.9, 3. Amanda Kane (Big) 14.1; 1600: 1. Rebecca Durbin (BS) 6:13.7, 2. Becky Ebersole (BS) 6:43.5, 3. Hannah Fletcher (BS) 6:48.4; 400: 1. Amber Nickey (BS) 1:12.0, 2. Sarah Keller (BS) 1:12.7, 3. Anne Deleon (Big) 1:15.8; 300 hurdles: 1. Labure (BS) 50.2, 2. Catonga (Big) 1:02.4, 3. Keeran (Big) 1:06.9; 800: 1. Durbin (BS) 2:52.6, 2. Keller (BS) 2:57.9, 3. Catara Selby (BS) 3:04.1; 200: 1. Labure (BS) 28.5, 2. Cunningham (BS) 29.1, 3. Kane (Big) 30.1; 3200: 1. Maggie Keough (BS) 15:13.0, 2. Madison Kuhn (BS) 15:51.4, 3. Fletcher (BS) 16:35.0; 3200 relay: 1. Bermudian 13:54.7; 400 relay: 1. Bermudina 54.2; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian 4:34.6; Long jump: 1. Alison Watts (BS) 16-2, 2. Avery Benzel (BS) 14-0, 3. Stormes (BS) 13-4; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 35-10.25, 2. Benzel (BS) 31-7, 3. Stormes (BS) 27-7; High jump: 1. Ellie Kohler (Big) 4-6, 2. Keller (BS) 4-4, 3. Cunningham (BS) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. A. Nickey (bS) 7-6, 2. Marissa Riley (BS) 6-6, 3. Kyla Nickey (BS) 6-0; Shot put: 1. Jewell Tallman (BS) 30-0, 2. MacKenzie White (Big) 28-8, 3. Katie White (Big) 26-11; Discus: 1. Tallman (BS) 86-6, 2. Abbi Robinson (BS) 74-0, 3. Bri Zirk (Big) 69-5; Javelin: 1. M. White (Big) 112-3, 2. Tallman (BS) 79-9, 3. Emma Hartman (BS) 79-3
York Tech boys 76,
Littlestown 62
Littlestown girls 129,
York Tech 11
Five different Bolts scored wins in multiple individual events for the Littlestown girls on Tuesday.
Giana Grelli (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Miranda King (100, 200), Chloe Sentz (triple jump, long jump), Abi Riedel (1600, 800) and Makayla Orwig (javelin, high jump) all delivered two victories apiece.
Littlestown’s boys came up just short in a tight meet despite three wins by Dylan Herr, who captured the long jump (18-10.5), 110 hurdles (17.2) and 300 hurdles (44.0). William Shoemaker was fastest in the 100 and 200 dashes, and Zyan Herr won the high jump.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 10:01; 110 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 17.2, 3. Redifer (L) 19.1; 100: 1. Shoemaker (L) 11.3, 3. Z. Herr (L) 11.4; 1600: 1. Volk (YT) 5:06, 3. Small (L) 5:24.6; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown 47.9; 400: 1. 1. Volquez (YT) 59.1, 2. Marfia (L) 59.6; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 44.0; 3. Redifer (L) 50.0; 800: 1. Volk (YT) 2:21, 3. Justice (L) 2:27; 200: 1. Shoemaker (L) 23.5, 3. Z. Herr (L) 25.9; 3200: 1. Driscoll (YT) 11:09; 1600 relay: 1. Littlestown 3:55; Javelin: 1. Neal (YT) 96-1, 2. Redding (L) 85-5, 3. Eyler (L) 83-7; Shot put: 1. Neal (YT) 34-8, 2. Redding (L) 34-2, 3. Carrucci (L) 30-8.5; Discus: 1. Alleyne (YT) 104-7, 2. Miller (L) 90-11.5, 3. Redding (L) 86-10; Triple jump: 1. J. Driscoll (YT) 32-10; Long jump: 1. D. Herr (L) 18-10.5, 3. Rider (L) 15-10.5; High jump: 1. Z. Herr (L) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Weaver (YT) 8-0
GIRLS
3200: 1. Littlestown 13:21.2; 100 hurdles: 1. Grelli (L) 20.8, 2. Blume (L) 20.9; 100: 1. King (L) 13.9, 2. Stevens (L) 14.4, 3. Shafer (L) 14.5; 1600: 1. Riedel (L) 6:04, 2. Myers (L) 6:07, 3. Hurst (L) 6:26; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown 55.1; 400: 1. Repasky (L) 1:10, 2. Shafer (L) 1:11, 3. Sanders (L) 1:17; 300 hurdles: 1. Grelli (L) 1:00, 2. Blume (L) 1:01; 800: 1. Riedel (L) 2:49, 2. Hurst (L) 3:00, 3. Rebert (L) 3:04; 200: 1. King (L) 28.6, 2. Repasky (L) 31.1, 3. Branham (L) 31.5; 3200: 1. Myers (L) 13:38, 3. Yingling (L) 15:09; 1600 relay: 1. Littlestown 5:16; Javelin: 1. Orwig (L) 90-6, 2. Staub (L) 82-7, Greene (L) 71-4; Shot put: 1. Green (L) 27-0, 2. Shelley (L) 25-8.5, 3. Staub (L) 25-5; Discus: 1. Thompson (YT) 78-3, 2. Orwig (L) 72-11, 3. Green (L) 72-6.5; Triple jump: 1. Sentz (L) 29-7, 2. Dillon (L) 29-6.5, 3. Grelli (L) 24-6; Long jump: 1. Sentz (L) 13-0.5, Dillon (L) 12-7; High jump: 1. Orwig (L) 4-8, 2. Sentz (L) 4-2; Pole vault: N/A
