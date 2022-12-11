It is well-documented that time spent in the great outdoors can be provide comfort and relief for many of our afflictions. Solitude, different than loneliness, can have similar effect. A quick perusal of the internet can find countless studies that show how being outdoors can have a positive effect on a number of human problems: Obesity and obesity-related problems such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease; as well as high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, stress, osteoporosis, dementia, asthma and sleep problems. A panacea for our ills.
When I am in the woods, particularly on a long-distance hike, the cell phone is off and my imagination is on. I have no need for a phone in the woods. I don’t need to talk to anyone who is not hiking with me. I don’t need music; that is provided for me by the wind and the birds. I don’t need any notifications beeping while I am among the trees and streams. I just need to be.
It is always amazing to me how determined some people are to ‘find a signal’ while hiking. When hiking up Mount Cube in New Hampshire with four 20-something friends a few years ago, they of course moved ahead of me as we moved up the slope. When I finally got to the top, the view was incredible; all four of them were on their cell phones. The mountain view was of course amazing and stunning, but they were all busy at the top of the mountain trying to ‘find a signal’.
For me, overuse of a cell phone equals stress. Phones have no place in my stress-free hikes, unless there is an emergency or unless I am using the camera. But finding a signal is not on my to-do list.
Decisions I make when I am in the woods are mine alone. When I am hungry, I eat. When I am tired, I rest. When I am thirsty, I drink. Life becomes simplified as anxiety washes away. This works for me, but for the person who has never been in the woods, it may be terrifying.
My peace and tranquility might not be your peace and tranquility. It is good to move out of your comfort zone, but not into a realm of uncertainty and fear.
Last week, feeling a great need for peace and tranquility, I ventured out into the woods for a day hike along the Appalachian Trail on South Mountain in Franklin County. It was the first hike I had taken since I came down with Covid in the middle of October when I was hiking in Greece. I did not recover as fast as I thought I would, but finally feeling well, I set out for a walk in the woods.
I started on Snowy Mountain Road, a dirt road near the South Mountain Golf Course about five miles up Rt. 233 from Caledonia. My destination was Chimney Rocks, which has a fair view, and where it is fun to climb around on the rocks. The hike to Chimney Rocks is 2.5 miles, and is very flat, except for the first mile of gentle hill.
Many times, a day hike for me is all about the views. But that is not always the case, and it certainly wasn’t this time out. I was out for two things: I wanted to work a tough hill to see what kind of shape I was in after my long layoff, and I wanted silence.
When I got to Chimney Rocks, I was feeling good. I had another loop in mind that left the A.T. for about two miles, then looped back up a serious hill to the Rocks. I decided to take it, even though it would add a few miles to my day. I followed a blue blaze that I knew would take me back to the A.T. along Tumbling Run to the Tumbling Run Shelters. The trail wound down the mountain on switchbacks to the shelters, that was beautiful, and so silent.
Back on the A.T., the trail then went up. With perspective, the hill is not really a tough hill. I mean, it’s not like anything in the Smokies or the White Mountains in New Hampshire. But for a day hike in Pennsylvania, it was challenging. I will just say that it felt good to get to the top.
Back at Chimney Rocks, I followed the blue blaze to the overlook, and noticed that there was a couple there enjoying the modest view. Having seen that view countless times, and not wanting to disturb their tranquility, I stayed below the rocks and looked out from there, then turned back to the trail. This hike was not about the views, but was more about being outside in the woods for the first time in two months.
On my return walk to the car, I passed a man out for a long weekend. His pack was large, his outerwear was substantial, and his mood was elevated. Like me, he was out for a stroll through the woods on a search for peace and quiet. It was supposed to rain, but he didn’t care. He was thrilled to be out there, and enjoying his journey.
It was nice to be out on a section of trail that is so familiar to me, yet I see something different every time I am out. Up on the flat top of South Mountain, I saw the sun setting through the trees to the west. As I moved down the hill to the road, the sun stayed just above the horizon for about 10 minutes as the dying sun followed me down the hill. As I got to my car, it departed for the day, leaving me in silent twilight, contemplating the beauty of the woods.
How fortunate we are to have access to Michaux State Forest and the Appalachian Trail. A simple, easy drive west can take us to verdant and abundant green space that is always there. Whether it is raining, sunny, snowing, cold, hot, or muddy, the trail is always there. The rocks don’t change. The hills are the same. The feelings of serenity and contentment always come back. In the words of the popular ‘60s group, The Rascals, I think I’ll go outside for a while, and just smile.
