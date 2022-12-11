TRAIL
A glimpse of the sunset along the Appalachian Trail on South Mountain was good for the body — and mind — of the author during a recent day hike. (Ed Riggs photograph)

 Ed Riggs photograph

It is well-documented that time spent in the great outdoors can be provide comfort and relief for many of our afflictions. Solitude, different than loneliness, can have similar effect. A quick perusal of the internet can find countless studies that show how being outdoors can have a positive effect on a number of human problems: Obesity and obesity-related problems such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease; as well as high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, stress, osteoporosis, dementia, asthma and sleep problems. A panacea for our ills.

When I am in the woods, particularly on a long-distance hike, the cell phone is off and my imagination is on. I have no need for a phone in the woods. I don’t need to talk to anyone who is not hiking with me. I don’t need music; that is provided for me by the wind and the birds. I don’t need any notifications beeping while I am among the trees and streams. I just need to be.

