Fresh from an emotional victory in a rivalry match, two possibilities were in play for the Chambersburg wrestling team as it took the mat Thursday against Gettysburg.
The Trojans could use their thrilling criteria win over Cumberland Valley, achieved less than 24 hours earlier, as the beginning of something bigger. Or they could suffer a letdown against a Warrior squad capable of making Chambersburg pay for any mental mistakes.
Chambersburg made it clear quickly Thursday that they had embraced the first of those possibilities, as they reeled off a six-bout streak through the light and middle weights to run to a 43-18 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Chambersburg Area High School.
“I was a little worried coming off the emotions of (Wednesday) night, and how they were going to come back,” Chambersburg coach Matt Mentzer said. “Did they get patted on the back too much in school today? But they came out and wrestled hard. If anything I would say they wrestled better tonight than they did (Wednesday) night.”
The Trojans left the Warriors little daylight during the run, which started after Gettysburg’s Will Yordy has opened the match with a major at 107. From there Chambersburg controlled things, beginning with Zach Sherman’s 8-2 win over Isaiah Jackson at 114, which was followed in short order by pins from Rylan Carter (121), Luke Mentzer (127), and Ashton Romberger (133). A decision win from Logan Mickey at 139 and major from Tyler Frye at 145 had the Trojans up 28-4.
“We had to move some things around to cover some holes and try to make the best matchups possible,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said. “Chambersburg out-wrestled us in the middle big-time, and that was the difference in the match. We had to earn some points in the middle. It wasn’t about saving points, it was about earning them, and we didn’t earn any points.”
The Warriors stopped the run with bonus-point victories from Dalton Redden (152) and Jaxon Townsend (160), drawing them within 28-15. That set up a 172 bout between Chambersburg freshman Jacob Stoner and Gettysburg sophomore Mason Rebert, and the two underclassmen went down to the wire. Rebert nearly connected on a deep shot late in the third period, but Stoner fought off the single and countered with his own takedown, securing his 5-2 victory and a match win for the Trojans.
“I had that circled as a toss-up,” Mentzer said. “I kind of felt if we got that one, I felt pretty comfortable. Jake’s had a rough year. He’s wrestled some darn good kids. It’s good to see him get a win here at home and seal the dual for us.”
With the team aspect decided, the individual highlight came at 189, where Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers and Chambersburg’s Aiden Hight, both ranked in the state, squared off. The two obliged the crowd with plenty of action and tempo, and Hight took a 5-4 lead into the third period. After a neutral start, Hight went for a headlock that Withers avoided; he countered for a takedown and stopped Hight’s attempt to roll through, earning a trio of nearfall points for a 9-5 lead.
Withers added to his advantage late in the period, locking up Hight and earning another set of nearfall points. The Warrior bench wanted six amid both the third-period nearfall situations, but Haines accepted Withers’ 12-6 win with wryness.
“I thought it was an outstanding effort,” Haines said. “I think anytime you can pin somebody twice in the third period and win a decision, that’s pretty outstanding.”
The match closed Gettysburg’s division slate in the Warriors’ first season back in the Mid-Penn Conference. They’ll travel to the Coal Cracker Tournament in Lehighton this weekend before wrapping up the dual-meet season Jan. 28 against Spring Grove.
107: William Yordy (G) md. Ben Hoover 14-1. 114: Zach Sherman (C) d. Isaiah Jackson 8-2. 121: Rylan Carter (C) p. Neil Rozario 3:41. 127: Luke Mentzer (C) Aiden Fitzgerald 1:25. 133: Ashton Romberger (C) p. Kainin Holmes 3:22. 139: Logan Mickey (C) d. Matt Rebert 6-2. 145: Tyler Frye (C) md. Caden Shearer 11-1. 152: Dalton Redden (G) tf. Noah Valentine 17-0 (5:32). 160: Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Ivan Mixell 3:00. 172: Jacob Stoner (C) d. Mason Rebert 5-2. 189: Tyler Withers (G) d. Aiden Hight 12-6. 215: Zack Evans (C) p. Logan Baker 1:54. 285: Ben Chambers (C) p. Adrian Ramirez 1:35.
