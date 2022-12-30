Gettysburg dropped a 75-68 decision to Bates College on Friday in Daytona Beach, FL. The Bullets went 0-2 on the trip.{/div}

THE SKINNY STORY: Bates built a second-half lead as large as 16 before Gettysburg scored 12 straight in a two-minute stretch, closing to within three with a minute to play but the Bobcats did just enough to escape with a 75-68 win. THE LEADERS: Ryan McKeon led the Bullets with 16 points and four blocked shots. • Carl Schaller added 14 points and four assists. • Jordan Stafford chipped in 13 points. • Akim Joseph contributed a season-best 12 points. FOR THE FOES: • Trace Gotham led the Bobcats with 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting. • Stephon Baxter added 17 points , five rebounds and five assists. THE REST OF THE STORY

