Following the graduation of a massive group of seniors that regularly lit up the scoreboard, Biglerville boys’ soccer head coach Jebb Nelson knew he had a much different team to work with in 2023.
The Canners dropped their first four matches of the season, but Nelson’s faith in his side never wavered and the returning players have rewarded that belief shown by their veteran mentor.
A 4-1 victory over Bermudian Springs in a YAIAA-3 scuffle on Saturday morning at Musselman Stadium was the Canners’ fourth straight as they continue to dig out of the hole that they dug for themselves to begin the campaign.
“We had to come together as a team,” Nelson said. “We had good individual efforts, but we have to all be pulling in the same direction for things to work out in our favor.”
He continued, “As long as we stay focused and everyone gives high effort, we can have the type of year that we were hoping to have.”
The team dropped matches to Lancaster Mennonite, New Oxford and Lancaster Catholic to begin its season, and those three squads have combined to go 17-3 so far. A loss to Littlestown kicked off division play, but then things began to take a turn for the better.
A 4-2 win over Pequea Valley on September 9 was the team’s first of the season and they’ve followed that up with a three-win week to level their season mark at 4-4.
“Our mindset changed,” senior co-captain Anthony Cervantes said. “We came into the season expecting to win matches and we weren’t ready to yet. We had to change our mindset and get guys used to playing in new roles.”
That adjustment was needed due to the graduation of the high-powered trio of Devan Ponce, Guillaume Schmitz and Cam Tyson, who combined to pump in 81 goals a year ago. Players that were complimentary pieces are now showing up at the top of opponents’ scouting reports and are expected to fill bigger roles than they have in the past.
“With the guys that we lost, it’s a change for the guys who are back from last year,” Nelson said. “They receive a lot more attention from opponents than they used to. Guys that could slip through the cracks and get open looks are now being accounted for more and they’ve got to find ways to get themselves chances to score.”
Senior Theo Pillete, an exchange student from Belgium, like Schmitz a year ago, scored the Canners’ first two goals of Saturday’s match as the hosts got off to a quality start.
The first marker came at the 33:30 mark of the opening half and came off an assist from Jesus Salazar, who played a ball right to left that got Pilette a good look at net and he didn’t waste it.
Pilette doubled his side’s advantage when he gathered in a throw-in from Enrique Lua from the left side, took a touch and ripped one from 25 yards away into the right side of the net with 22:26 to play in the opening half.
“I think we looked at some of their scores and ended up getting in our own heads,” Berm head coach Seth Weikert said. “We didn’t come out with any intensity, we were too laid back and we just didn’t play our game today.”
He continued, “Our guys will learn from this.”
The scoring chances for both sides dried up, for the most part, until late in the match when Cervantes was taken down in the Eagles’ box and awarded a penalty kick. He buried it in the lower left corner to bump the edge to 3-0 with 5:46 remaining.
Berm (4-4, 2-2) avoided the shutout when Landon Oehmig cleaned up a mess in front of the Canner net and deposited the ball in the back of it for the Eagles’ lone tally of the match with 1:23 left to play.
Salazar answered with 10 ticks to go as he blew by a defender, then evaded the charge of keeper Alan Felipe to finish the scoring.
Biglerville (4-4, 3-1) scored on all four of its shots on goal, an efficiency rate that pleased Nelson very much, though he wants the team to give itself more chances to score to have more margin for error.
“We had a really good chance to score when the ball rolled in one side and all the way through to the other and no one was there to put a foot on it,” he said. “They made some switches to their defense that took away some of our offensive punch to try to slow us down.”
Nelson added, “That made it harder for us to get chances, but also made it harder for them to get them, as well.”
Biglerville returns to the pitch on Monday to host Hanover before hitting the road to face division top dog York Catholic (5-1, 4-0) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Eagles will try to get back in the win column when they are back in action with a road tilt at Fairfield on Tuesday.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Goals: BS-Landon Oehmig; B-Theo Pilette 2, Anthony Cervantes, Jesus Salazar. Assists: B-Salazar, Enrique Lua. Shots: BS-4; B-4. Corners: BS-2; B-4. Saves: BS-Alan Felipe (0); B-Rodrigo Beltran (1), Luke Hartzel (2).
