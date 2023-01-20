BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 80, York Tech 71
Cam Keller shredded the Spartans for a career-best 34 points in Friday’s win over Tech. Keller sunk a whopping 13 shots from the floor and was a perfect 8-for-8 at the stripe.
He hit for 23 of his game-high markers in the opening half, helping the Squires build a 45-37 lead.
Aidan Bealmear sizzled as well, ripping the nets for 20 points in a performance that included three 3-pointers.
Gage Zimmerman added 10 for the winners as well.
York Tech 15 22 17 17 — 71
Delone Catholic 24 21 24 11 — 80
York Tech (70): Gladney 0 4-5 4, Overton 9 4-6 27, Smith 2 6-8 10, Bischof 3 0-0 8, Torres 5 0-0 10, Shimmel 6 0-0 12. Totals: 25 14-19 70
Delone Catholic (80): Matt Grenchik 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 2 0-0 5, Cam Keller 13 8-8 34, Gage Zimmerman 5 0-0 10, Bryson Kopp 1 4-4 6, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 3, Aidan Bealmear 7 3-4 20. Non-scorers: O’Brien, Dettinburn, Smith, Rebert
3-pointers: YT-Overton 5, Bishof 2; DC-Bealmear 3, Wittmer, Dettinburn
New Oxford 59, Dover 47
The Colonials outscored the Eagles 29-15 in the second half of Friday’s game to claim a YAIAA victory. Idriz Ahmetovic led the late charge with a game-high 23 points, including 14 after halftime.
Brennan Holmes netted 16 points for the Ox, which improved to 7-10 with the win.
Jackson Slater buried six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points for the Eagles.
New Oxford 16 14 16 13 — 59
Dover 20 12 8 7 — 47
New Oxford (59): Brayden Billman 3 0-2 5, Idriz Ahmetovic 8 7-9 23, Jake Lawrence 2 0-2 6, Brennan Holmes 7 2-2 18, Brody Holmes 1 1-2 3, Holden Crabbs 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Fuhrman, J. Moore, Carver. Totals: 22 12-19 59
Dover (47): Smyser 2 0-0 4, Slater 6 2-3 20, B. Link 1 1-2 3, Baker 0 1-2 1, W. Link 1 0-1 2, White 3 0-0 6, Schads 5 1-2 11. Totals: 18 5-10 47
3-pointers: NO-Billman, Lawrence 2, Bre. Holmes 2; D-Slater 6
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 63,
Biglerville 33
Amelia Peters and Lucy Peters dropped 18 points apiece in Friday’s win over the visiting Canners.
Joining the Peters tandem in double digits for Berm (9-8) was Lily Carlson with a dozen points and Victoria Bross with 10.
For Biglerville (6-11), Emily Woolson tallied eight points and Claire Roberts added six.
Biglerville 4 9 11 9 — 33
Bermudian Springs 12 22 15 14 — 63
Biglerville (33): Eva Hollabaugh 2 0-0 4, Rylie Brewer 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 2 0-0 4, Paige Miller 0 2-4 2, Emily Woolson 3 0-1 8, Ava Peterson 2 0-0 5, Claire Roberts 3 0-1 6, Kierney Weigle 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Dunlap, Kline. Totals: 14 2-6 33
Bermudian Springs (63): Lily Carlson 5 2-3 12, Amelia Peters 8 2-4 18, Lucy Peters 7 4-8 18, Morgan Roomsburg 2 0-0 5, Victoria Bross 3 2-3 10. Non-scorers: Devita, Grim, K. Peters, Dermota. Totals: 25 8-10 63
3-pointers: Big-Woolson 2, Peterson; BS-Roomsburg, Bross
West Perry 41, Gettysburg 37 OT
The Warriors pushed the Mustangs to overtime on Friday before falling short in a Mid-Penn road contest.
Gettysburg connected seven times from beyond the arc, including twice on Madeline Delaney attempts. Delaney and Lydia Floreck shared high-scoring honors with 10 points apiece.
Emma Raville also hit a triple as she finished with six points.
Gettysburg 15 6 8 8 0 — 37
West Perry 16 5 5 11 4 — 41
Gettysburg (37): Emma Raville 2 1-2 6, Addison Caywood 1 0-0 3, Madeline Delaney 4 0-0 10, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 3, Sofia Royer 1 0-0 2, Megha Makkenchery 1 0-2 3, Lydia Floreck 4 1-2 10. Non-scorers: Kibler, McCloskey. Totals: 14 2-6 37
West Perry (41): Gleason 0 1-2 1, Dyer 1 0-0 2, Lupfer 2 0-0 4, Weibley 1 0-0 2, Yoder 5 9-13 19, Loy 0 1-2 1, Frederick 5 2-4 12. Totals: 14 13-21 41
3-pointers: G-Raville, Caywood, Delaney 2, Barrick, Makkenchery, Floreck
WRESTLING
Falcon Invitational
A trio of Littlestown wrestlers went 4-0 in opening-day action of the Falcon Invitational on Friday at Winters Mill.
Caden Rankin posted three pins to go along with a bye at 132 pounds, followed by Cameron Mingee who racked up four fast fall at 138.
Tanner Rock kept the pins coming for the Bolts with four first-period sticks at 172.
At 152, Tanner Yingling was 3-1 with a pair of pins in addition to receiving a bye.
The tournament concludes on Saturday.
Delone Catholic 32, York Tech 31
The Squires claimed three one-point bouts and won the final matchup of the night via disqualification to nip the Spartans in YAIAA action on Thursday. The match ended in a 31-31 tie, with Delone (3-8) winning via most bout wins, 7-6.
Isaac Roth (160) and Colby Noel (127) provided bonus points with a major decision and pin, respectively. Scoring key one-point decisions were Levi Hohenstein (172), Seth Hilfiger (285) and John Groves (121).
Needing six points to square the match heading into the final bout, Squire Jackson Arigo won by disqualification over Nick Creisher at 139.
145-Stevens (YT) md. Evan Glass, 9-0; 152-Austin Gregg (DC) fft; 160-Isaac Roth (DC) md. Guzman, 13-4; 172-Levi Hohenstein (DC) d. Meadows, 2-1; 189-Spark (YT) d. Mason Ridinger, 11-6; 215-Alleyne (YT) p. Won Stewart, 4:28; 285-Seth Hilfiger (DC) d. Markel, 2-1; 107-Lehr (YT) fft; 114-Leiphart (YT) fft; 121-John Groves (DC) d. Wentz, 9-8; 127-Colby Noel (DC) p. Buer, 1:05; 133-Butler (YT) fft; 139-Jackson Arigo (DC) won by disqualification over Nick Creisher. * Delone won the dual on criteria (most bouts won, 7-6)
YAIAA
Division 1
Div. Ovr.
Spring Grove 4-0 14-3
Central York 4-1 9-2
New Oxford 3-2 10-6
Red Lion 2-3 5-5
South Western 1-4 7-11
Dallastown 0-5 4-9
Division 2
Div. Ovr.
Eastern York 4-0 10-4
York Suburban 4-1 7-4
Northeastern 3-1 4-13
West York 2-2 5-8
Susquehannock 2-3 4-7
Dover 1-3 3-10
Kennard-Dale 0-5 7-9
Division 3
Div. Ovr.
Biglerville 4-1 12-6
Bermudian Springs 4-1 11-9
Hanover 3-1 6-3
Littlestown 3-3 7-8
York Tech 1-3 3-9
Delone Catholic 1-4 2-8
Fairfield 0-3 0-3
