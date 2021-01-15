An important quality for championship teams is the ability to close out tight contests for wins. The Gettysburg Warriors passed an early test with a gritty 58-47 victory over visiting West York on Friday night.
The Bulldogs had trimmed an 18-point deficit to three, 42-39, on Alainna Hopta’s bucket with just over five minutes to play in the contest. West York head coach Jim Kunkle’s decision to double-team the Warriors’ talented backcourt tandem had fueled the comeback and if the Dogs were going to get beat, he was determined it would not be by junior standout guards Anne Bair and Camryn Felix. Kunkle got his “wish” as Skye Shepherd and Karli Bortner buried back-to-back bombs to push the lead to 48-39 and the Warriors finished the job from there.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half — we were shooting too many 3’s and not playing our game,” said Kunkle, who is in his fourth season at West York after a successful stint at New Oxford. “We knew we had to generate defense so we put two girls on both Felix and Bair. We held Felix in check (in the second half) but Bair is always going to get her points.”
Bortner, the lone senior on the Warriors, is rounding into form after missing her entire junior season with a knee injury.
“We needed to score and my teammates told me to shoot,” she said of her dagger. “The corner is definitely my spot. You just have to shoot it with confidence.”
The hosts’ unselfishness has been an integral part of their 4-0 start.
“The kids are sharing the ball and playing with a lot of confidence,” said Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair. “They don’t care who scores and that’s a good thing.”
Anne Bair led the home team with 14 points and chipped in with four boards, five assists and three steals. Felix scored all 11 of her points in the first two frames. Shepherd drilled four triples for 12 points and Brianna Abate added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
“She’ll be in the starting lineup on Monday (at Shippensburg),” said Coach Bair of Abate. “She clearly outplayed their big girls. She scored and rebounded — that was huge.”
Shepherd has emerged to give the Warriors a third scoring option.
“I was in rhythm,” she said of her clutch trifecta. “I knew we needed some points so I let it fly. It felt great.”
Kunkle noticed.
“She didn’t just hit four 3’s,” said Kunkle of Shepherd’s sniping. “Each one was very timely.”
Added Coach Bair, “She’s a weapon teams didn’t know we had. She shot it well and I love it.”
The Warriors raced to a 9-2 advantage that included a put-back and a trey from Felix, a 10-foot jumper from Bortner and two at the stripe by Carley Eckhart. T’Azjah Generett’s deuce off a slick in-bounds play drew the guests within 9-6, but a 10-0 spurt allowed Bair’s bunch to finish the quarter up 19-8. Sheperd connected twice from distance during the spree.
Felix started the second period with a left-handed hook. Abate entered the contest and immediately made an impact on the glass. Anne Bair, held scoreless until the midpoint of the quarter, finished the half with a coast-to-coast foray, a nifty feed to Abate for a chippie and a steal and layup as time ran out in the half to put the Maroon and White on top at intermission, 33-15.
Hopta, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, played stellar defense and scored 11 points over the final two stanzas to keep West York (2-1) in it. Dorian Ilyes added 11 points in the losing effort.
“How awesome was that?” asked Coach Bair of the way his unit took care of business. “It helps your team progress and grow up. That’s how you become a championship team — having to go through those things. We still have a lot to work on, but they made a run and we settled down and answered it and did what we do. I like to lose because you learn so much, but I’ll take the win tonight, especially in the division.”
West York 8 7 18 14 - 47
Gettysburg 19 14 7 18 - 58
West York (47): Generett 3 2-4 8, Ilyes 4 2-2 11, Kunkle 1 0-0 3, Hopta 5 4-4 15, Rupp 2 0-0 5, Torres 2 1-1 5. Non-scorers: Walker, Angell, Foster. Totals: 17 9-11 47.
Gettysburg (58): Camryn Felix 4 2-2 11, Karli Bortner 2 0-0 5, Carley Eckhart 2 2-2 6, Skye Shepherd 4 0-1 12, Anne Bair 6 2-3 14, Brianna Abate 4 2-4 10. Non-scorers: Oaster, Scavito. Totals: 22 8-12 58 .
3-pointers: WY-Hopta 2, Kunkle, Rupp; G-Sheperd 4, Felix, Bortner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.