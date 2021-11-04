Littlestown had its moments, its runs, and its stretches in Thursday’s volleyball match when it was the equal of the defending district and state champs.
Stitching those moments together to make a complete game, though, proved an altogether more challenging task against a deep and balanced Trinity squad.
No. 1 Trinity showcased a strong service game and a well-rounded roster against No. 4 Littlestown in the teams’ District 3 Class 2A semifinal Thursday at Trinity High School, where the Shamrocks posted a 3-0 win by scores of 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.
The victory moves Trinity into Saturday’s district title game against No. 2 York Catholic, a winner over No. 3 Delone Catholic; the loss closes out the season for a Littlestown squad that had brought the Thunderbolt program 13 wins and its first District 3 playoff victory since 2004.
“On Tuesday (in the quarterfinal win) we did a really good job of going on long, positive runs,” Littlestown coach Steve Staub said. “It seemed like tonight we just weren’t able to do that. We would win a point, and then give it right back, win a couple of points, and then give it right back. We just weren’t able to establish those runs.”
Both teams struggled to put together such runs in the opening portion of Game 1, a back-and-forth affair in which the Shamrocks took a 13-12 lead at the midway point. From there, though, things quickly went the Shamrocks’ way: After a sideout, Sammi McAuliffe served up an eight-point run for Trinity to turn a tight game into a lopsided one. The Shamrocks would take a 25-13 victory.
“Our team just has great cohesion, so when one person is doing well and is on a service run, everyone gets excited and wants to bring them up,” Trinity outside hitter Olivia Zimmerman said. “Everyone on this team is able to come together really well and just help each other to get that next point.”
There appeared to be no after-effects for Littlestown early in Game 2, as the Bolts again held their own. Kylah Green’s service game helped the Bolts put together their longest run of the night, with five unanswered points that included an ace, and Makayla Orwig’s kill gave Littlestown a 14-12 lead.
Again, though, Trinity would ride its service game. The Shamrocks scored six of the next seven points, two of them on aces by Abbey McMullin, to regain the lead. The Bolts would pull back within 19-18, but a service error handed the ball back to the Shamrocks, and Jess Minnick never gave it back. The Shamrocks scored the next five points on two kills and block by Zimmerman and a pair of aces from Minnick, and took the 25-18 win.
“In all honesty, we always start off really slow,” Trinity libero Ryanne Whiteman said. “That’s been the entire season. Game 1 was Sammi McAuliffe. She just blew it out of the water with her serving. After that it was really just about finding our flow, and playing to win instead of playing to not lose.”
Trinity, which was without standout senior middle Lauren Trumpy (torn ACL), played from ahead more in the third game, and while the Bolts were within 14-12 at one juncture, they could never close the gap against the parade of Shamrock hitters. Trinity scored four of the final five points in the game to close out the 23-18 win and the Bolts’ campaign.
“They were able to set a standard for Littlestown teams going forward,” Staub said. “This was the first time we’ve been to the district semifinals in 17 years. It was our first district playoff win in 17 years. So I am extremely proud of this team, I love these girls to death, and I am going to miss every one of them. They gave 110 percent.”
Orwig led the Bolts with eight kills, while Maddie Dunbar added six. Setter Carli Thayer had 16 assists, six digs, and two aces. Hayli Hartlaub had 10 digs. Trinity had four plays with six kills or more, led by Adeline Woodward’s 13. The Shamrocks tallied 24 aces.
